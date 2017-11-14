Aussie Dollar: Consolidation To Where?

Below is a daily chart of the AUD/USD. It is pretty clear that a large amount of trading has occurred at the levels within the center boxed in area over the last two years. The fact that prices have returned here shows that the market was not ready for prices reached during the July rally. Focusing on the highlighted area, prices remain just below highs formed previously over the last two years - marked in red. From a strictly technical perspective, prices are consolidating for a larger move to one side or the other. For a move to the upside a touch of the trendline is possible first. Targets for an upside move, should you think this the case, would be the box with the recent highs. Targets for a downside move would be near the recent lows marked with blue pen in the bottom purple shaded box.

In addition to looking at technical signs on the chart, it is important to keep the fundamental information on a county in mind when trading their currency. That said, I'm leaning to the downside on this trade for a couple reasons. The RBA has come out at almost every meeting over the last year saying that rates will increase when such and such happens and, while sometimes the data does tick up, it is not phenomenally supportive of higher rates. There also has been a bit of political turmoil as two members of the lower house have resigned due to dual citizenship issues. They were members of the majority, which has left the government under the leadership of the minority party for a few months now. This is not any huge development, as elections are in December, but, remains a risk nonetheless.

As far as economic data for the country, the wage price index will be coming out Tuesday and employment data will be released on Wednesday. Overall, the unemployment rate has been coming down, but growth in wages have been continually declining since 2012, see chart below.

The inability for this data to tick up, even with a housing boom and the recent commodity rally, gives rise to doubts that institutions will see the July rally as nothing but a puff of hot air to get better prices to sell at and much lower prices to come in the future.

My current outlook for the currency is that it will continue down to the lows marked in blue for a strong bounce, likely to the underside of the purple trendline. That move will likely take one to two months’ time and produce around 500 pips (the dark blue arrow). Something to keep in mind, with the holidays, liquidity tends to dry up, so beware of jerky moves that could trigger stops. Always trade with caution, remember that there is almost always someone bigger and smarter out there, it is easy to get run over in the Forex markets, trade small. This is a trade to scale into for me, and I will likely be in and out on the downside of the AUD/USD over the coming weeks.