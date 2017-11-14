Risks To Investors If Saudi Arabia's Oil Inventory Level Assertions Are False

How to take the contradiction between satellite imagery and Saudi assertions of inventory draw.

Saudi Arabia has been in the news a lot lately, primarily from the war drums in the Middle East sounding louder than they have in some time. Unfortunately, this has drowned out the news a few days ago that satellite imagery from Orbital Insights found inventory levels in its above-ground storage tanks, could contradict the assertions by Saudi Arabia that oil stockpiles have dropped by 70 million barrels since early 2016.

For now the market has yawned at the news, but the implications are staggering as how this could play out in regard to the price of oil if it's found to be true. Unless Saudi Arabia offers proof that its numbers are correct and why we should believe them, it's going to be hard to know, one way or another, whether or not oil stockpiles have in fact shrunk over the last couple of years.

Investors in oil need to closely watch Saudi Arabia going forward, to see if it has millions of more oil in storage than it has declared.

Results of the satellite imagery

Orbital Insights, the satellite imaging company that found the potential discrepancies in measurable Saudi oil stockpiles, said based upon its above-ground storage tanks, the amount of oil inventory was actually up a little, rather than shrinking at the significant levels Saudi Arabia asserts.

The obvious and important question is if Saudi Arabia has been lying or not.

In that regard there are a couple of things that need to be taken into account. The satellite imagery only gets a look at oil stocked in above-ground tanks. It is possible it has been drawing down storage facilities that can't be measured from space.

The Financial Times noted that Saudi Arabia also stores oil in other countries, pipelines, and underground tanks. It's possible it could be drawing from other storage areas, but not likely, based upon its past practices.

Orbital Insight CEO James Crawford believes that as well. He said this:

“The floating tank data is the part that we think is most indicative of short-term changes in storage. The big question is why that no longer jives with the government data that shows a pretty big drop.”

In other words, draw downs almost always come first from its above-ground tanks. Why would Saudi Arabia suddenly change its historical practices?

Security concerns?

It has been pointed out that security concerns may be the reason for the domestic oil stockpiles of Saudi Arabia remaining high. But that really doesn't make a lot of sense when considering the increase in hostilities is a recent phenomenon. We're talking about stockpile drawdown since 2016.

For that reason I'm very skeptical concerning security concerns being a reason for above-ground stockpiles being up, rather than down.

The only other legitimate possibility is Saudi Arabia may have tapped into overseas inventory in order to supply the market as demand for oil continues to rise. That may or may not be true. We have no way of knowing.

Again, I find it difficult to believe Saudi Arabia would go outside its normal practices concerning how it draws on its inventory. Not being able to measure stockpiles outside of that it stores domestically above-ground, is too convenient as far as reporting inventory levels go.

The bottom line is there is no way to confirm Saudi oil stockpiles.

Implication for production cut deal

The much-touted production cut deal between OPEC and others has been one of the key factors in supporting oil prices. If it is found Saudi Arabia has been cheating on its reported stockpile levels, I don't think it's hard to see what will happen from others that have allegedly been adhering to the terms of the deal. They'll start primarily looking after their own self-interests.

What will happen under that scenario is obvious: it would put downward pressure on the price of oil, and raise skepticism over how accurate the reporting of the market tightening as a result of the supply cuts are from participants in the deal. Further, it would suggest the deal is something only on paper.

I'm not at that level of disbelief yet, but the ignoring of this story, or probably more accurately, the clouding of the story because of the war drums in the region, is something oil investors shouldn't allow themselves to do.

The market is now pricing in potential disruption of supply in the Middle East, and ignoring the fact there needs to be clarity and confirmation that Saudi Arabia hasn't been fudging its numbers. It would need to come from an independent source in order to be believed.

Conclusion

At first glance this may appear to be a minor piece of information, especially because it's not probable that Saudi Arabia will confirm one way or the other, whether or not the satellite imagery has caught them in a lie. There is no reason to at this time.

With the upheaval in the Middle East and the media focusing on the possible implications of that on possible disruptions of oil supply from the region, it is put concerns over accuracy of Saudi Arabia's stockpile accuracy on the back burner.

That may be fine for the general population, but investors need to not allow themselves to forget about this and ignore what it could mean for the market.

There is no way other participants in the production cut deal are ignoring it, and if they find out Saudi Arabia has been lying about stockpiles, they will quietly start abandoning their adherance to the deal, albeit quietly and not all at once.

As usual in this unique historical oil market, the data are difficult to trust, as are the assertions coming from some of the players in the market that are desperate to support the price of oil, specifically government-owned oil businesses that play a big part in maintaining domestic peace by providing their people with a variety of perks.

In the Middle East there is also the need to continue to generate revenue in order to support the seemingly endless wars going on there.

In reality, for Saudi Arabia and some of its allies in the region, it would be good news for find it has more oil in storage than thought, as it would point to it having more potential revenue to maintain some semblance of domestic peace, while defending itself from its major regional foe: Iran.

For oil producers and investors in companies outside of the Middle East, it isn't good news, as it would mean the support of the price of oil is in part a fiction, and the narrative could quickly unravel if that's the case.

Also, those companies basing some CapEx decisions on the outlook of oil prices probably remaining in a range of $50 to $60, could suddenly find themselves back to where they were about a year ago.

Under that scenario, the expected free cash flow from major oil producers in particular would be found to be overly optimistic, and many of the more optimistic outlooks would come crashing to the ground.

The market needs to find out where Saudi Arabia stockpiles are really at.

