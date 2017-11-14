ECB Watch: Another 2 Years Of Negative Interest Rates?

The golden period expectations

The headline news on November 13th, 2017, is that Euro Economy Is Heading Towards a Golden Period, while European Commission lifts 2017 GDP forecast to 2.2 percent. The headline is based on assumption that "low inflation and interest rates mean recovery to last long".

Clearly, the Bloomberg headline and the related EC forecast suggest a bullish scenario for the European stocks (VGK) (EWG) (FEZ) and possibly, the euro (FXE). The expected golden period in EU should be a positive driver for the US stocks (SPY), as well as the emerging markets stocks (EEM), given the trade flows.

The question is whether "the golden period predictions" can be supported with the expectations for the short-term interest rates in the EU area. The thesis is that the higher expected EU economic growth in the near future should at least cause the ECB to remove the current negative interest policy.

The current ECB deposit facility rate is -0.40% and has been at that level since March 2016 and negative since January 2014.

The expected ECB policy action

We compute the market consensus ECB curve from the 3-month Euribor futures. The Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) is a daily reference rate, published by the European Money Markets Institute, based on the average interest rates at which Eurozone banks offer to lend unsecured funds to other banks in the euro wholesale money market (or interbank market). Here is the market consensus for the 3-month Euribor:

Source: Calculations based on the 3-month Euribor futures as of November 13, 2017.

Based on the ECB interest rate curve, we can conclude that the current market consensus expectations are as follow:

The current level of near the -0.30% level is expected to last until December 2018 - so no ECB policy action expected in 2018.

The uptrend in Euribor, or the possible ECB interest rate policy normalization, starts in December of 2018.

The Euribor remains negative until March 2020.

The ECB interest rate policy normalization continues with a gradual and measured pace to September 2023, at which point, it crosses the 1% level to 1.14%.

Investor implications

The expected ECB interest rate curve does not support "the golden period" predictions for the EU economy in 2018. The interest rates are not "low" as the bullish scenario suggests - interest rates are expected to stay negative. Thus, inflation is not expected to be "low". In fact, we can argue that deflation is still the primary problem for the euro area - based on expected negative interest rates.

Even when the ECB interest rate normalization policy starts in December of 2018, it is expected to take a year, just to make it to the 0% level. Further, it is expected to take nearly six years to make it to the 1.15% level - which is around the current US Fed rate.

Thus, the ECB interest rate curve is indicating a bearish scenario for the euro-area economy in a foreseeable future, likely reflecting structural deflationary forces related to demographics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.