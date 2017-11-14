J.G. Wentworth's (JGWE) CEO Stewart Stockdale on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

J.G. Wentworth Company (OTCQX:JGWE) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining The J.G. Wentworth Company’s third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We have included a brief presentation to accompany our remarks and you can find a link to this webcast included in the earnings press release. The slides for today’s presentations have been posted on the Investors Section of jgw.com along with our earnings press release.

Stewart Stockdale

Thank you, Eric. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our call. Today, I will provide you with an overview of our third quarter results and then comment on the recently announced restructuring support agreement with our lenders. For the third quarter 2017, home lending delivered $4.1 million of segment adjusted EBITDA and structured settlements reached $8.4 million of segment adjusted EBITDA. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $55 million, essentially flat from the second quarter cash balance of $54 million and down from $80 million year-over-year.

Home lending saw another quarter of growth in both origination volumes and the MSR portfolio compared to last year. The structured settlements segment benefited from improving trends in transaction metrics, lower expenses and solid execution in our asset-backed securitization platform in the quarter. Home lending performance in the quarter reflects the growth and investment against key initiatives where we believe we can further extend our brand leverage our direct marketing expertise and deliver a better customer experience.

Lock loan volume reached a quarterly record of $1.9 billion, up 17% versus last year. Closed loan volume also reached a new quarterly record of $1.1 billion, up 2% from last year. Coming out of the third quarter with a noted increase in lock loan volume not surprisingly October closed loan volume was an all-time monthly high and increased 25% above October a year ago. The MSR portfolio’s unpaid principal balance grew to $4.9 billion, a 21% increase versus the same period a year ago. We are pleased with the volume in home lending. We continue to add and optimize our new direct-to-consumer channel and for the third quarter, it contributed more than 20% of total lock loan volume.

We believe it is important to grow our origination volumes and retain a certain level of mortgage servicing rights that contributes to the MSR portfolio and generates incremental earnings. We increased the unpaid principal balance of the MSR by $800 million on a year-over-year basis. The MSR portfolio had a fair value of $50 million at the end of the quarter compared to $32.6 million a year ago, a 53% increase. Once again, in the quarter, as a result of higher interest rates compared to last year, we saw margin pressure from increased competition and shifts in consumer demand for mortgages.

We continue to invest in capabilities to scale the home lending business. We added loan officers, processors, underwriters and closers to originate incremental volumes across affiliate, direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Together with our award winning implementation of Ellie Mae’s Encompass platform in our own expanded digital mortgage capabilities, we believe we have been able to efficiently and effectively scale our operational capacity. We are also providing customers with expanded choice, including an array of self service options to complete the mortgage application, securely provide documents and access to automated asset and employment verification services to name a few.

In summary, we believe we have built out a chassis of capabilities to continue to scale the home lending business. Through the addition of loan officers and expanded office capacity through both technology and process improvements, we are building diversity in our origination activity and building assets in our MSR portfolio. We are providing the home lending enterprise with the flexibility to adjust customer acquisition tactics, balanced volume growth, react to margin pressures and ultimately provide flexibility in the earnings we generate between originations in our servicing portfolio.

In our structured settlements business, we reported $8.4 million of segment adjusted EBITDA compared to $4.6 million for the same period a year ago. Structured settlements benefited from reduced operating expenses resulting from the previously announced cost saving initiatives and growth in total receivable balances, TRB. TRB reached $208 million, an increase of 21% from $172 million last year. After several quarters of flat to declining volumes, we are pleased to see the growth in TRB purchases.

Several factors aligned in the quarter to help support the results. The strong execution in our asset-backed securitization provided for a favorable cost of funds. The improvement in our marketing and operations activities resulted in higher conversion rates across the transaction pipeline. And finally, we saw an uptick in production from the wholesale market after several quarters of limited contribution. We continue to manage structured settlements business for profitability and constantly engage in a variety of marketing tactics that can drive incremental production at a desired level of investment. Coupled with our financing platform and access to the capital markets, we continue to strive for profitable transaction growth.

So, to summarize the results of the third quarter, home lending is experiencing strong growth in loan originations and the MSR portfolio and increased operational capacity through various technology and process improvements. During the same period, we continue to lead the market in structured settlement and annuity payment purchasing. We continue to enhance the execution of our marketing and operations, which is resulting in higher quality leads and improvements across the transaction pipeline.

Turning to our announcement we made last week regarding the next phase of our de-leveraging process. On October – on Thursday, November 9, the company announced that I have entered into a restructuring support agreement, the RSA, with its lenders and certain members of the J.G. Wentworth Company LLC, the partnership. This follows many months of careful consideration and evaluation by our management and Board of Directors, as advised for our financial advisors and legal counsel and negotiations with our secured lenders.

The parties to the RSA have agreed to the principle terms of a proposed financial restructuring transaction as follows. One, our existing term loan for $449.5 million would be canceled or a to-be-determined amount of cash consideration in at least 95.5% of the new common equity of the company. Two, on the effective date of the restructuring a new $65 million to $70 million revolving credit facility will be established. We believe this process was completed will position the company for long-term financial flexibility. The current debt burden of $449.5 million will be eliminated. The annual debt servicing obligation was dropped from $32 million to less than $5 million for the noted revolving credit facility. The resulting net leverage ratios, is expected to improve for more than 12x to around 1x earnings.

The prepackaged plan noted in our announcement is intended to only impact certain entities at the corporate level. The operating entities such as J.G. Wentworth Home Lending LLC among others are expected to remain out of Chapter 11 and continue their operations in the ordinary course throughout the process of the financial restructuring transaction. As such, we expect it to be business as usual for our customers, vendors and employees. We do understand however that the equity holders of the J.G. Wentworth public company, which includes the holders of our Class A common stock will receive no value in the restructuring and their interest will be extinguished. Under the proposed restructuring, the secured term loan lenders who have first liens on the operating assets of the operating partnership will recover far less than the face amount of their claims.

After extensive negotiations, the term lenders agreed to provide a distribution of 4.5% of the equity in the reorganized company to holders of interest in the partnership. The partnership interest holders include the company’s existing equity sponsors as well as the public company, which holds approximately 55% of the partnership interest. Therefore, the public company is entitled to approximately 55% of the 4.5% equity interest to be received by the partnership. However, the public company itself has various stakeholders, including certain entities that are parties to a tax receivable agreement, the TRA.

Under the TRA, as a result of the Chapter 11 filing of the public company, these other entities are entitled to an equity interest in the newly restructured company that is received by the public company. The public equity holders have an interest in the public company, which is junior to all unsecured claims against the public company, including the claims under the TRA. The TRA claimants will be considerably impaired and there is no value remaining. As a result, the holders of the Class A, B and C common stock of the public company will not receive any value in the restructuring and those interests will be canceled without recovering. We believe that the financial restructuring contemplated by the RSA with our lenders is the best way to recapitalize the company and position ourselves to better serve the evolving needs of our customers. We intend to move through the process as quickly and efficiently as possible. We encourage you to refer to the full details of the restructuring support agreement and related terms, which were included on the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2017. Thank you all for attending today’s call. Turn it over to you, operator.

