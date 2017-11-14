Tesla: Not Just Production Issues, Model 3 Demand Likely Capped At 300,000 Per Year

Comparing Tesla sales with Mercedes, Audi and BMW price/product mix, we see a demand for up to 300,000 Model 3 per year. Competition puts downside risk to this estimate.

Introduction

While Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) ability to ramp up Model 3 production is debated, this article analyses the potential demand.

Comparing the volume of other luxury car makers, we estimate the medium term annual demand for the Model 3 to be between 230k and 400k depending on the sale price. Adding a SUV would increase potential demand by another 150 - 250k. Competition puts downside pressure on these numbers.

On such volume, Tesla would struggle to meet the growth expectations priced in the stock. Progress in other segments or new products like semi trucks would be needed to sustain the narrative.

Product mix of Mercedes, Audi and BMW suggest a potential demand of 300k for the Model 3

Estimating the demand for a new product is difficult. We propose the following methodology:

We analyze the sale of three premium car makers per price band.

We use Audi (a subsidiary of VW, OTCPK:VLKAY, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) as they are active in the luxury and large luxury segments.

We make the assumption that Tesla sales will follow the same pattern as our selected peer group and extrapolate the number for Tesla.

Effectively, we are saying that a similar proportion of consumers in the Model 3 price range as in the Model S/X range will buy a Tesla. In this section, we ignore the competition effect that we address later on.

As the Model S and X volumes seem to have stabilized, our estimate should be valid for the medium term.

12% of the peer group volumes are in the USD 70k and above segment (see table below) and 35% of their sales comes from SUV. If Tesla follows the same pattern, we estimate demand for:

135k Model 3 in the USD 50k - 70k price range (see note 1).

134k more in the 40 to 50k price range.

197k in the 40k and below (cf. second table) bringing the total to 467k (with the caveat that some of the peer group sales are below the USD35k level).

Note 1: The calculation is the following. The proportion of sales in the 50 - 70k bucket for the peer group is 27% (10 plus 17%) compared to 12% in the 70k and above segments. We extrapolate for Tesla: it sells 100k in the 70k+ segment and thus should see demand for : 100k x 27 / 12 in the 50 to 70k buckets. We adjust for the share of SUV (35%) which gives us an estimate of 135k Model 3 (and 72k SUV).

Including Model Y, our analysis suggests that Tesla's medium-term demand is thus limited to

500k units a year if it is active in the USD 40k and above range and up to

800k if it can sell cars below USD40k as well

From this analysis, it is critical for Tesla to be able to sell cars in the 40k range to be able to achieve large volumes of sales in the medium term. In the short term, demand will be supported by the backlog of reservations.

Table #1 : Peer Group



Table #2 : Estimated of demand for Tesla Model 3 and Y

Downside/upside risk to this estimate

Tesla has built a great brand and very differentiated products. Driving a silent and clean EV is a pleasure worth some compromise in terms of finish quality, range and questionable secondary value. I'm confident that in the lower price range of the Model 3, many buyers will make a similar decision as in the Model S/X price range and go for a Tesla. Tesla also should benefit from the tailwind of growing EV acceptance and price deflation on batteries.

This said, up until now in the highest premium range, Tesla had the benefit of selling the only product of its kind. Competition moving in the EV sector will mean more competition for Tesla in all price ranges. This puts significant downside risk to this estimate. First, by definition, Tesla cannot capture the same proportion of sale as it had 100% in the very high end. Second, the risk is that Tesla's weak manufacturing and cost inefficiencies will become apparent to buyers making their car noncompetitive (i.e. why tolerate a poor finish from Tesla when you can buy a Jaguar).

I would not be surprised if competition were to reduce sales by 50% from our initial estimate. This would take the annual volume of Model 3 to 150k units. At this volume it would be one of the best-selling cars in this price range. Again that would be a fantastic success but well below market expectations.

Removal of the USD $7.5k credit translates into 35 to 60k lower annual demand

From the table above, we can see that USD $7.5k price difference translates into 90 to 150k units difference (75% of 134 in the 40-50b bucket and 75% of 197 car in the 40k and below bucket). Removal of the tax credit in the US would thus have a material impact on Tesla and reduce Model 3 potential annual demand in the US by 35k or more.

Impact on Tesla share price

I believe the Tesla stock price is supported by extremely high growth expectations for the medium to long term (cf. precedent article). Reducing Tesla's prospect to being a 500 to 800k car maker by 2020 with more moderate growth thereafter would only support a much lower price (sub $150) in our model. However these constraints on demand are unlikely to be tested before the back-end of next year and are thus unlikely to be a driver of the share price unless we get detailed information on the conversion rate of the reservations.

Tesla trucks

Tesla will announce shortly its semi truck product. This could provide a second leg to volume growth. If it is just a product announcement, like the roof tile, the impact on the share price may be neutral to negative as growth in two years time is not the issue at the moment. A more powerful announcement would be a partnership in the semi truck sector that would de-risk the project and address Tesla's manufacturing issues. The partner would lead on the manufacturing side and provide some of the capex.

Conclusion

