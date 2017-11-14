Accenture Invests In And Partners With Paxata

Accenture Ventures may be ramping up its investment and partnership efforts as parent ACN needs to keep up with rapid technological change in enterprise IT.

Paxata has developed technologies that help enterprises normalize disparate data streams for faster time to analysis.

Accenture has announced an investment in and strategic partnership with Paxata.

Systems integration consulting firm Accenture (ACN) has announced a strategic alliance with and related minority investment in Paxata.

Paxata has developed software that enables organizations to ingest, manage and analyze disparate data streams more efficiently.

Accenture appears to be increasing its startup investment with a ‘partner and invest’ strategy as it attempts to keep pace with rapid technological change affecting its core enterprise IT consulting businesses.

Redwood City, California-based Paxata was founded in 2012 to help businesses collect, integrate, scrub and normalize data so they can properly analyze the data in their operations.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Prakash Nanduri, who was previously co-founder and VP of Velosel Corp and Head of Product and Technology Strategy at SAP (SAP).

Below is a brief video of Paxata’s approach to data normalization:

(Source: PaxataTV)

Paxata sells its software in two products:

Adaptive Information Platform - Full service system spanning cloud environments and functions

system spanning cloud environments and functions Self-Service Data Preparation - Top layer for existing business intelligence systems

The firm targets a number of industry verticals including, Data Service Providers, Financial Services, High Tech, Retail, Healthcare, Telecommunications and the Public Sector.

Valuation for the investment was not disclosed. Excluding the Accenture investment, the amount of which was also not disclosed, Paxata has now raised more than $60 million in funding since inception.

Concurrent with the investment, Accenture also said that it would partner with Paxata to include the Adaptive Information Platform and self-service application in the Accenture Insights Platform [AIP].

As Accenture stated in the deal announcement,

Using Paxata’s Adaptive Information Platform and approach for data democratization with governance, Accenture helps clients accelerate access to contextual information. Business analysts will be able to gather, explore, discover and prepare data themselves and rapidly assemble and construct information that is trustworthy and ready for business use. Paxata will also support Accenture clients’ emerging enterprise requirements such as digital transformation, modern data supply chain, and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Accenture has not been a very active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in only a handful of startup companies.

The graphic below shows its investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The data indicate that Accenture has invested most often in security and enterprise software companies in the B2B space and most often in the Series B stage.

Geographic preference has been fairly widespread, which is not surprising given ACN’s global reach.

While Accenture’s investment strategy is still unfolding via its recently-formalized Accenture Ventures unit, it appears to be taking an ‘invest and partner’ approach to working with startups.

As companies like Accenture need to bring in more innovation due to the rate of technological change in business, I expect ACN to announce more partnership/investments in startups to keep pace.

