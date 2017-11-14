Galmed Pharmaceuticals: This NASH Play Has 2 Key Near-Term Catalysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals is a Buy and readers who have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term.

The stock was a big winner for us in 2017, but I believe it could do just as well or better in the near to medium term.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) have been on a tear since I called the stock a likely 2017 runner in January, but the stock has finished flat since my update piece in late July.

GLMD data by YCharts

Keys to the updated bullish thesis included the following:

An anticipated revaluation in light of the progressing global phase 2 ARREST study which had enrolled 240 NASH patients. Management had guided for results to be announced in the second quarter of 2018 and prior studies demonstrated effects on steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis.

Another clue was the election of Dr. Carol Brosgard to the board of directors (served prior as Vice President of Clinical Research at Gilead Sciences and as a director at Tobira Therapeutics for eight years until it was acquired by Allergan in a $1.7 billion deal).

In early August the company announced a tiny secondary offering of 332,038 ordinary shares at a price point of $7.10 per share. Galmed received $2.7 million, or around one quarter´s worth of cash. The ¨tell¨ for me was that existing investors and the Chairman of the Board (along with an additional board member) took advantage of the situation to scoop up shares.

For the third quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of just $9.0 million, which doesn´t include $1.1 million raised from their ATM (at-the-market) offering. Net loss came in at $2.8 million, while research and development expenses totaled $2.3 million.

Management provided us an update regarding ongoing studies, with all patients in the ARRIVE study having been randomized as of the beginning of November. The trial is evaluating Aramchol in 50 patients with HIV-associated lipodystrophy and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) as compared to placebo over 12 weeks. I remind readers that randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled studies are the gold standard, as opposed to open label trials where results are more apt to be ¨cherry picked¨. Aramchol is a unique asset in that it is a synthetic conjugate of two naturally occurring compounds (arachidic acid and cholic acid) with a clean safety profile that targets the underlying cause of the disease.

Another point in the company´s favor is that it is being led by Professor Rohit Loomba, a well-known NASH/NAFLD expert who specializes in translational research and trial design. The primary endpoint of the study is improvement in hepatic steatosis (measured by MRI), while secondary endpoints include improvements in total body fat, metabolic profile, and liver biochemistry. Management again stated that top-line results are due in the first quarter next year.

Figure 2: Promising phase 2a data which demonstrated a significant, dose-dependent reduction in liver fat content (source: corporate presentation)

As if the above were not enough, Aramchol is also being evaluated in the phase 2b ARREST study in NASH. The randomized, double-blinded 12 month study enrolled 248 NASH patients to receive two Aramchol doses or placebo. On the conference call management affirmed that 154 patients had completed the 52 weeks of treatment and top-line results are expected in the second quarter of 2018. The study's primary endpoint correlates to that of the ARRIVE study and I continue to get the impression that management is being very precise in regards to intentionality of their trial design and setting themselves up to create significant value for shareholders.

One last point I´d like to make to readers is that the market opportunity for NASH is quite large relative to the $100 million market capitalization of the stock.

Figure 3: NASH market and sales estimate for 2025 (source: corporate presentation)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals is a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. Keep in mind that as a rule of thumb we typically add to positions in quarter-size increments. Readers could do well to acquire their desired total position size prior to year-end.

Dilution in the near term remains a key risk, in spite of the fact that management guided for sufficient cash through 2018. If I were them, I would engage in a secondary offering of 1 million shares to key institutional players looking to get in. It would likely serve to extend the operational runway and boost investor confidence. On the other hand, they might choose to continue tapping the ATM. As for other key risks, Aramchol is their primary asset and if it flunks the ARRIVE or ARREST studies downside would be substantial. The only cushion to the share price would be their cash position, which is low. There is also the possible scenario that the drug candidate aces one study and produces mixed or failed results in the other, in which case the definitiveness of the positive data would determine where we go from there.

