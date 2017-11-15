A 5.62% Tax-Free Yield (10% Tax-Equivalent) On Sale Today

Watch the NAV of the fund as it tells you what you need to know.

Puerto Rico remains a black eye as the bonds look to be going to zero after the hurricane.

Please refer to Part I of this series for a primer on the current opportunities.

The muni space is very high quality with very low default rates, even during the recession when fiscal budgets were very weak. Corporate (taxable) bonds that are AAA-rated has a higher historic default rate as Baa (lowest investment grade) on the muni side.

In the first part of the series, we highlighted the tax reform and interest rate effect on the municipal bond sector. Investors have indiscriminately sold off some securities that we think are very attractive at these levels. While tax loss harvesting may eventually take the price down a bit further over the next few weeks, we think the total return over the next year or two will be very compelling for the lower risk investor.



A Solid Buy Candidate

One such fund that was launched in that prime period for this call protection is the Mainstay Defined Term Municipal Opps (MMD). The fund IPO'd in mid-2012 with approximately $500 million in capital. The sponsor of the fund is MacKay Shields, which was originally founded in 1938 and formally registered as an investment advisor in 1969. New York Life Insurance Company acquired them in 1984 but the manager still operates largely independent of the insurance company. The firm manages just under $100 billion in assets. The closed-end fund is the only one MacKay Shields manages.

When we look for fundamentally-sound municipal funds, we look for a certain set of characteristics that will create long-term value. We screen based on distribution yield, coverage, discount, UNII, coverage and UNII trends, stretch ratios, duration, AMT %, percentage in investment grade, and several valuation metrics.

The fund has a mix of credit quality and we will get into that further in our buy thesis later. 57% of the fund is in AA with another 12% in the A, with 8% more in BBB for 77% in investment grade issues. They complement those low-risk positions with a small allocation to high yield and non-rated (which we typically lump into high yield).

Much of the not-rated and high yield muni debt is allocated to Puerto Rico for a total of 15% exposure. When Hurricane Mario hit the island on September 20th, the bonds for the island fell precipitously from an already distressed ~60 cent level to 50 cents. Then President Trump made the "wipe out" comment on October 4th. That sent the uninsured 2035 G.O. to sub-30 cents on the dollar implying almost certain default.

The price of the shares of the fund fell by ~4% over the preceding four weeks from the wipe out comment. This is typical CEF investor sentiment selling off the fund on the fear of 15% of the assets going to zero. But if one were to dig into the holdings statement of the fund (which are released monthly with a 60-day delay), you would see that all of the Puerto Rican debt is insured.

(Source: Mainstay DefTerm Opps Holdings)

This is reflected in the NAV of the fund which fell from $20.30 on Sept. 19th, to $20.26 on Oct. 18th, 30 days later. And that includes the payment of a distribution that came out of NAV on Oct. 13th in the amount of $0.09. In other words, gross of the distribution, the NAV would have been UP during the thirty days following the hurricane. Clearly the bond market did not see any problems in the underlying positions of the fund.

The share price selloff was entirely discount widening. The fund had been trading fairly close to par around a 1%-2.5% discount to NAV. Today the fund trades at a 4.5% discount, a place it hasn't traded in early in 2017.

The fund also has a very low amount of exposure to AMT with just 3.96%, an unlevered duration to worst of just 4.3 years, leverage duration to worst of 6.7 years, and leverage of 35%.

The distribution has been set at $0.09 and is one of the few muni funds to not have cut the rate this year. This is because of the low call risk of the fund owing back to our thesis above about the inception date. That is reflected in the table below with the majority of the issues not callable for at least another four to ten years.

The spread differential is creating a buying opportunity that should truly materialize over the next few weeks. When November hits, CEF investors much always be cognizant of tax-loss selling pressure. This typically hits its apex around the start of December before completing around Christmas time. While that does not mean it will continue to fall through the period and bottom on Dec. 24th, we must be aware of the very real possibility that the discount could widen further from here not based on fundamentals but purely technical factors.

The current yield of the fund is 5.58% with coverage at 99%. More importantly, the undistributed net investment income (UNII) is a relatively high 7.3 cents. In other words, they have a solid cushion before another cut to the distribution needs to be made IF earnings deteriorates from here. But the coverage ratio has been steady for several months now showing no signs of that decline.

The last time the discount widened like this, it was a great buying opportunity. That occurred back in March when the discount blew out to 4.25% on higher interest rate fears. In the fourth quarter of 2016, the Trump victory that sent interest rates far higher and introduced a prospect of tax reform also scared a lot of investors in muni CEFs. Again, that turned out to be a great opportunity to buy.

(Source: CEFconnect.com, Alpha Gen Capital)

Performance YTD is up 10.7% and since inception the fund has returned over 7.7% per year on NAV. For a fund that is relatively low risk in terms of the underlying holdings without the individual risk of a dividend stock and the tax-free 5.58% income stream, we think this opportunity is hard to pass up.

Conclusion

We recently gave out our top five muni picks, of which MMD was No. 3. In the analysis, we identified "another MMD" that has very similar characteristics, was launched at a similar point in time, and recently sold off on different but equally unwarranted fears. Getting into muni CEFs at the right time can create a solid total return potential for many years going forward. The 5.6% tax-free income stream is worth approximately 9.90% to the highest income earners (+470K joint income).

Municipal bonds are one of the safest asset classes second to treasuries but offer up much stronger tax-equivalent yields for the high tax bracket earners. We think MMD is being sold off unjustifiably due to the exposure to Puerto Rico, which we have demonstrated are all insured positions. The closed-end fund market can be summed up accurate as being priced by sentiment. Retail investors tend to herd into positions while rushing for the exits at the same time.

This dynamic can create buying opportunities for those willing to do the work in identifying the discrepancies and going against the grain. We are laboriously looking for these anomalies in what is an inefficient market that is driven more by emotion than fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.