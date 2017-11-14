Pivot Technology Solutions' (PVVTF) CEO Kevin Shank on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC:PVVTF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Bill Mitoulas – Investor Relations

Kevin Shank – President and Chief Executive Officer

David Toews – Interim Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Robin Cornwell – Catalyst Research

Ralph Garcea – Echelon Wealth Partners

Bill Mitoulas

Thanks, Sean. Good morning, everyone. Your main hosts today are Kevin Shank, President and Chief Executive Officer along with David Toews, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

During today's call, all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. With that I’d like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Shank.

Kevin Shank

Thanks, Bill and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking time to participate on today's call. I'll open with the quarterly overview and then Dave will provide additional financial detail and then I'll come back and conclude by discussing an investment we've made and then we'll turn the call over for questions.

Looking at third quarter revenue was 6.5% above Q3 of last year. Revenue growth reflected higher product and higher services sales and the addition of TeraMach’s volume. The growth leader this quarter was services revenue up 25.1% year-over-year. Inside that services number, is the growth in Pivot provided services, which grew at a healthy 28.9%. And the growth of our OEM maintenance services of around 7%.

Over the past two quarters now, we've been rolling out training for our sales organization, designed to help our teams communicate the value of our professional services as well as our expanded services and solutions that we've added to our portfolio. The effort is beginning to pay-off, both in incremental service wins but also with an increase in the size of service opportunities being pursued by our teams.

It's important to note, that the sales cycle for the larger services wins is measured in months versus weeks, which is why we talk about patience concerning the development of our services growth. As noted, Q3 show these solid service results.

This quarter, as has been the case in the past four quarters TeraMach has made a strong contribution to the business. This quarter it accounted for $10 million of our $23.6 million year-over-year increase in revenue for Q3. We acquired TeraMach at the beginning of October 2016 and after one year, I think it's fair to conclude that this was a successful transaction and it has delivered as intended. TeraMach provides an excellent platform for us to continue growing both our products and services and I’m glad our opportunities are shaping up in Canada.

As in the second quarter of this year, third quarter revenue to major customers increased and the overall mix shifted to lower margin products compared to 2016. While gross profit dollars were flat to last year, gross margins were lower by 0.7% as a result of sales mix and lower vendor rebates. As a reminder, vendor rebates have a lowering impact on our cost of sales. Rebate performance is variable and is influenced by timing issues, buying cycles and changing vendor programs, some of these factors we can't control but we continue to focus on growing in all profitable areas.

As we are focused on all the elements of our strategy including our commercial transformation, at this time, we're also focused on being very cost effective in our operations. So that we can continue to invest in high growth areas.

On that note, I'll ask Dave to provide his report.

David Toews

Thanks, Kevin and good morning, everybody. Since launching our commercial transformation earlier this year, Pivot has been investing in capability development, while also taking non-core costs and finding new efficiencies. This dual focus has allowed us to put resources into growing areas of the business and assume TeraMach’s cost base without a material increase in our SG&A costs.

In fact in the third quarter, SG&A expenses declined by $1 million or almost 3% year-over-year as revenue increased 6.5%. To add color TeraMach adding $1.9 million to SG&A costs in the quarter about the same as in Q2. As you know TeraMach had no impact on Q3 costs or revenues in the prior year as it was acquired at the end – at the beginning of Q4. As the partial offset, we receive the benefit of approximately $1.2 million of increased vendor incentives in the quarter while this helped to offset G&A costs during the quarter this type of incentive is longer term.

Where we save money was on facility costs, consulting and general expenses. Despite progress made, we got opportunities to realize greater value from our activities and so we are keeping a tight rein on costs while also recognizing that the investments we’re making in some cases will have greater paybacks in the future periods than they have today. One of the areas where we've also been focused is on improving the design of our internal controls over financial reporting.

We've talked about this on the past two calls and I'm pleased to say that with the help of a third-party controls specialist and a plan of improvement, we've made significant strides in this area and in the third quarter. And now believe the appropriate controls are in place.

As a result, we removed the material weaknesses noted in the prior MD&As as a control weaknesses have been remedied. Kevin briefly discussed gross margin which stood at 11%, up 0.3% from Q2 but down 0.7% from last year’s Q3. The sequential increase reflected the growth in services and improved service margins. The year-over-year reduction was due to higher sales to major customers which typically results in lower margins, product mix and lower vendor rebates compared to the prior year, partially offset by the growth in services margins.

Our goal is to grow margins and we believe we have strategies in place to achieve that objective over time. As a result of the revenue and gross margin performance, lower SG&A, adjusted EBITDA was $7.3 million in the quarter, 14.8% or $934,000 higher than a year ago. The low to EBITDA line other expenses decreased by $6.2 million, a 72% year-over-year. If you'll recall in last year's third quarter, we recorded an impairment charge and a loss of control charge related to GTS with increased other expenses a year ago by $7.2 million.

Finance costs were higher this quarter by $466,000 reflected an increase of about 72 basis points on interest rates for our senior secured credit facility. Offsetting this, average borrowings on our credit facility was $8.9 million lower year-over-year.

From a cash flow perspective, third quarter cash provided by operating activities was $7.3 million. This is a decrease of $28.3 million a year ago due to increased inventory for some of our key fulfillment projects and compared to decreases in cash payable and accrued liabilities. We continue to have strong liquidity with $73 million of undrawn availability on our credit lines.

Cash provided by investing activities was $200,000 compared to cash used in our investing activities of almost $1 million last year. Cash used in financing activities decreased by $34.3 million, which reflects moments in net borrowings, which is directly impacted by changes in non-cash working capital. From a collection perspective, DSO decreased by four days and we continue to pay more quickly than we are paid, the difference being 12 days. This reflected higher sales to major accounts.

If you recall our CapEx plan is to spend less than $3 million in CapEx in 2017. Year-to-date we spent just over $1.8 million, so we’re tracking well against our plan. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end was $5.7 million. Our goal is to drive cash generation by improving organic growth rates, improving our revenue mix in favor of Pivot Services, increasing our delivery effectiveness and improving the management of non-cash working capital items.

Looking forward from a borrowing perspective, Pivot continues to have the capacity to fund its growth strategies under its existing segments. At September 30, our debt position was $128 million compared to $136 million at December 31. And as a reminder, timing of non-cash working capital items will affect our net debt position going forward.

During the third quarter, we acquired and canceled 123,900 common shares using the NCIB program that began on June 22. Under the NCIB, we’re allowed to repurchase for cancellation up to 3.8 million common shares, approximately 10% of company’s total flow at prevailing market prices. Since the end of Q3, we've acquired and canceled another 30,800 shares through the NCIB. We continue to believe the repurchasing shares is a good use of capital from time to time.

Another good use of capital is the payment of our quarterly dividend. At their meeting yesterday, our Board approved a dividend in the amount of CAD0.04 per share payable on December 15 to common shareholders of record on November 30. This is our fourth declaration of 2017.

I'll now turn it back to Kevin for closing comments.

Kevin Shank

Thank you, Dave. On a year-to-date basis we continue to gain traction with our commercial transformation and believe that the underlying momentum of our strategies and activities is increasing. As a reminder, our plan is to build on our core business of selling both IT products and professional services, enhancing our services portfolio and capabilities, driving our commercial transformation, supporting our key customers as they expand internationally, improving our cost management, enhancing our capital structure and financing capacity, strengthening leadership and addressing any remaining legacy issues.

As mentioned, we're working on all parts of our strategy, and in the third quarter made some key investments that we believe will add to the value creation over time. I'd like to briefly call out one of those key investments. Pivot has leveraged its expertise to develop a patent pending software designed to address the requirements of the multi-access edge computing market. Pivot has successfully completed a use case of this potentially disruptive technology with a Fortune 100 company. We are reviewing alternatives to finance the growth of this new technology with an objective to maximize shareholder value. To-date in 2017, Pivot has invested an incremental $2.2 million in this proprietary solution year-to-date and US$700,000 in the quarter.

Pivot will engage in this type of innovation where we see a real possibility for value creation and where we have the talent to drive it. In summary, Pivot experienced good growth in the third quarter in both products and services. Technological change is accelerating in our industry and we are bringing higher valued innovative solutions to our customers so they can succeed along with us. Our outlook is positive, our commercial transformation is progressing, and we are 100% focused on growing enterprise value.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Robin Cornwell from Catalyst Research. Your line is open.

Robin Cornwell

Yes. Hi, good morning. I’m sorry I missed part of your early comments, Kevin, but I wondered if you could give us a further update on your CRM rollout to your divisions. And the second part of the question is I think last quarter we discussed the investment of senior management time in the services channel that you're entering and that it was the – a bit of a drain on the senior management’s time, and then put in this way, in an investment, I guess. Could you give us an update on that?

Kevin Shank

Sure. Sure, sure. So in terms of our CRM rollout we have our Sigma business and the ProSys entity, are both fully deployed now on – I think – excuse me, salesforce.com. So that's fully rolled out to those two entities which is about 65% of our business is now on the CRM instance. We would like to see it rolled out across the business. We think it's fundamental to driving scale approach to providing the solutions and services we want to with the business.

All the analytics around the pipeline will help us make sure that we have our staffing levels optimized and that we can identify growth areas quickly and early in the sales process. And put more thrust behind the initiatives that we see gaining traction. So we're very much bought into the CRM as a value add for the business and we've successfully rolled it out now for two of the entities and we're seeing some good results already from those efforts.

In terms of investment of time and services for our leadership team. I think it is paramount for the Company that we do that investment, we have a tremendous Professional Services organization that’s been in existence since before I even got here. And, then we've been enhancing those service capabilities with the new service channels, the fulfillment channel, the workplace services, deployment services and the managed services areas.

As you can see from the results today there's 28.9% growth in that core Pivot delivered services. So we're very, very happy with the results and the growth that we're seeing in that area.

Robin Cornwell

Okay, that's very secular. I may have missed this earlier in the call but you made a investment in Applied. Could you mention any revenue contribution, you're going to be consolidating or is there a revenue number, any margin numbers that you gave out.

David Toews

We didn't provide additional details on that. The cash investment is $40,000 to strengthen our partnership that already existed.

Robin Cornwell

Okay, thank you. That is all from me.

Kevin Shank

Thank you

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Ralph Garcea from Echelon Wealth Partners. Your line is open.

Ralph Garcea

Good morning, gentlemen. Just want to focus on the technology piece first. I mean what are your intentions to try to surface the value of that entity I guess. And are you looking to spin it out or – joint venture I mean, if I look at that IP and some of the other IP you’ve developed, I mean except for these worth more on some of the parts basis than what it’s trading at now. So, I mean what is the strategy to sort of get value out of the edge computing piece?

Kevin Shank

We obviously, Ralph we've been investing in this area. It was found in our ACS business and that team is, has been pursuing this for some time. And the investment was getting sizable enough that we felt, we wanted to call it out for the investors to see, we passed this stage of this use case, which was a milestone in the endeavor of the evolution of the capability in the software. We don't, we're not going to disclose anything else today but make you aware that as things progress, we'll make sure to keep the market abreast of our progress.

Ralph Garcea

Have you been using some of that technology in some of your managed services contracts?

Kevin Shank

No. This is a little different, I will tell you a little bit about, with the changes in the marketplace and the requirements for computing power and bandwidth a lot of the computing is going to happen closer to what we call the edge of the network. I was in a meeting with Michael Dell two or three weeks ago and he was just coming back from his Analyst Meeting in New York. And one of his top three things he spoke about was edge computing.

I was in Cisco's meeting two weeks ago and a good portion of their message was around edge computing. So we think very strongly that there's a high growth market here and like you said, we have a very sharp set of talent the business that's coming out of our West Coast operations out of ACS and these folks have been working on this and they've made some great strides. So we're not going to comment too much more than that Ralph on the initiatives that we felt the amount of investments that’s there that we needed to make the investment world aware of it. And we are happy with the development.

Ralph Garcea

Yes, and just – I mean it's a great quarter on the services side, congratulations on that. If your major business hasn’t been as big as it was, it would have shown up in your EBITDA margin. How do you manage inter-quarter, if you see the majors going over a third of your revenue, I know you've been trying to manage it below third, but if it goes over a third, how do you extend the sales force late in the quarter sort of grow some of your other business to manage the margin side. So you don't get hit with that gross margin on the major sales?

Kevin Shank

I would characterize it this way, Ralph. When I look at the results of the business obviously, the overall revenue growth I’m sure it is outpacing the market, especially relative to the other folks in our piece of the industry. I think the overall revenue growth should be very, very positively look at, when you look at the earnings growth as well shows that we are making strides here with some of the other changes we're driving through the business.

When you look at the services growth that's exceptional and then when you look at the gross profit in line and that's relatively flat. That's where we need to address and what we see there is that pressure or that gross margin being flat was really driven by our product business. And when you peel back that onion, you’ll find out that the vast majority of that is associated with rebates. And those rebates have some flavor to them around timing, they have some round volumes of certain product lines, changing vendor programs or some things that we can and can't control.

Last year at this time, we had an accelerating rebate because we had one manufacturer that was paying accelerators and we just happened to be hit on all cylinders with a manufacturer. And as we used to say when I worked at GE, no good deed goes unpunished. So when you look at this year compared to last year's rebates. The rebates are really the story predominately in terms of why the product margin was down, rebates the way we account for rebates is there a reduction in cost of sales. So it does impact our GP. In terms of but – when you look at the indicators of how this business performed overall relative to our competitors in the marketplace. I think you'll see a pretty positive result.

Ralph Garcea

Now I was totaling two million in rebates, I think David said it was just over a million in the quarter, is that correct or?

David Toews

No, rebates we don't generally disclose what the rebate numbers are and rebates hit gross margin, the number I referenced in SG&A is we get vendor incentives, so vendor funded payrolls and marketing initiatives, these sorts of things that’s the number that I was referencing one million hits in SG&A, not in gross margin.

Ralph Garcea

Okay, thank you. I got a few more questions. I’ll get back in the queue. Thank you.

Kevin Shank

Thanks, Ralph.

Kevin Shank

As there are no further questions, I will sign off by saying that we look forward to reporting our fourth quarter results. On behalf of everyone in Pivot, I thank you for your interest and participation. Good bye for now.

