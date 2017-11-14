Sector Breakdown

Analysis of sector trends help us form an opinion of the equity markets as a whole.

Yet, other sectors have very clean trends and are quite easy to analyze.

The rotation into technology makes it a bit of an outlier, with a parabolic rally and no end in sight.

There have been some subtle rotation in the sectors in 2017. Probably the most noticeable (and profitable) in recent times was the rotation into Technology (XLK) in September just before earnings season.

Here's the rotation out of Industrials (XLI) into Tech.

And less obvious, from consumer discretionary (XLY) into Tech.

The 25-26 September low on these charts came as heavyweights such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) bottomed, then rallied into their 'surprising' earnings beats.

I'm not saying buyers knew these results in advance, but they did a great job of anticipating and positioning for them. That's just what good traders do.

This rotation (and many previous periods of outperformance) has given Technology a very different look to the majority of the sectors.

As we will see later, other sectors have much slower ascents and share common traits not seen in the above Tech chart.

Away From Tech

Such a parabolic rally, led by mega-cap stocks, can have a distorting effect on the broader market. Analysts from the likes of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have already warned about the 'FAAMG' effect several times this year.

So while the S&P 500 (SPY) still fits nicely into its channel, and looks 'toppy' at the upper trend-line, we must also pay attention to what the other sectors may tell us.

It's actually quite striking how a simple trend channel has been respected in every SPDR sector during this bull market. Many of them also show very clear trend sequences, as defined by Elliott Wave.

Knowing the position of each sector in its long-term trend can help us find opportunities, and help form a view of the broader market. So without further ado, let's check on the charts.

Industrials (XLI)

XLI is very clearly near the end of its trend from the 2009 lows. There is also momentum divergence as we would expect at this position.

Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

XLY is also quite clearly in the last phase of its rally, wave 5.

Healthcare (XLV)

Healthcare channels best on a logarithmic view. It is clearly in the last stage of the trend, but there is room in the channel for higher.

Financials (XLF)

XLF is in the last phase too.

Materials (XLB)

As is XLB.

Homebuilders (XHB)

And XHB.

Utilities (XLU)

The trend sequence in XLU is less clear than the previous charts. We can say it is at the highs of the channel and has momentum divergence, and which suggests it should pull back. However, its position in the long-term trend is not clear.

Consumer Staples (XLP)

XLP has already rolled over and is in danger of breaking the long-term channel.

Energy (XLE)

XLE has a very different cycle to the other sectors. You can't say it is in the last phase of its uptrend. Rather it is in the middle of its long-term channel with plenty room in both directions.

Conclusions

Technology has gone parabolic and has blasted straight through the top of its trend channel from the 2009 lows. Yet its behavior is unique. All the other SPDR sectors (barring XLE) have traded cleanly within a trend channel for the entirety of the bull market. Their positions in the longer-term trend suggest many of them are near the end of the rally. This supports the view that indices such as S&P 500 are in the final stages of the bull market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.