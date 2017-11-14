Tesla Energy Still Deep In Red

As seen in the chart below, analyst estimates for Tesla (TSLA) in 2017 have come down dramatically since early 2016. While a portion of this can be attributed to initial production problems with the Model X and now the Model 3, we cannot forget the addition of SolarCity that has contributed to this situation. Perhaps the one item here that many investors and analysts have totally ignored, one that I have talked about quite considerably, is the ongoing troubles we've seen with Tesla Energy that have certainly put forecasts for profitability, even on a non-GAAP basis, distantly in the rear view mirror.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

For those who are unfamiliar with Tesla's overall Energy business, there are two main parts. There is the SolarCity business and then there is the segment that contains Powerwall and Powerpack energy storage products. While Tesla combines the results of both these two "segments" into one for its overall reporting, the quarterly filings give us enough information to see how things really are going on a separate basis. For the main argument today, I'm only talking about the Energy business, so not SolarCity.

We started to get a lot more color on this situation earlier this year, and that's when I first covered that the Energy segment was massively in the red. In 2016, this segment produced a little less than $100 million in total revenues, which was several hundred million less than Elon Musk said was potentially possible based on nearly a billion dollars in reservations for Powerwalls and Powerpacks after they were first introduced in 2015. The cost of these products was even more, and in Q4 2016 the loss was almost 29% in terms of gross margins. That doesn't even count any operating expenses like sales staff, marketing, R&D, etc.

Things got even worse in the beginning of this year, where Q1 2017 saw revenues of barely $5 million, or about 1/9th what was seen in Q4 2016. Gross margins improved a little sequentially, but still came in at a loss of about 23.5%. Losses like these have added to the red in the EPS estimate chart I showed above. Revenues improved during Q2, but at a tremendous cost, pushing gross margins for the segment to an astounding amount that was nearly negative 90%.

Overall, the numbers look better in the company's statements and filings because the "segment" is combined with SolarCity which has much higher quarterly revenues and gross margins that have topped 30% in many periods. As I've detailed, however, there's enough information in the quarterly filings to break things down individually, and here's what was said in the 10-Q filing for the third quarter of 2017:

Energy generation and storage revenue includes sales of solar energy systems and energy storage products, leasing revenue from solar energy systems under operating leases and power purchase agreements and sales of solar energy system incentives. Energy generation and storage revenue increased by $294.2 million, or 1261%, in the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2016. Energy generation and storage revenue increased by $768.2 million, or 1536%, in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2016. These increases were primarily due to the inclusion of revenue from SolarCity, which we acquired on November 21, 2016, of $273.0 million and $752.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, respectively, as well as increases in sales of our energy storage products. Cost of energy generation and storage revenue includes direct material and labor costs, overhead of solar energy systems and energy storage products, depreciation expense and maintenance costs associated with leased solar energy systems. Cost of energy generation and storage revenue increased by $213.0 million, or 877%, in the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2016. Cost of energy generation and storage revenue increased by $542.3 million, or 1073%, in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2016. These increases were primarily due to the inclusion of energy generation and storage costs from SolarCity of $178.1 million and $497.5 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, respectively, as well as increases in sales of energy storage products as a result of growing popularity of our Powerpack and Powerwall offerings.

If you do the math on revenues, non-SolarCity revenues came out to about $44.5 million for Q3, a nice sequential improvement and more than was seen in the first half of the year combined. We are finally starting to see these products ramp, even if Tesla is about two years behind schedule. Now if we look at the cost of these products, we get a total of about $59.2 million outside of SolarCity.

Put those two numbers together, and you get a gross margin value for Tesla Energy of about negative $14.7 million, which is rounded from the financial statements. That's a slight decline sequentially from the $14.1 million seen in Q2, but it did mean that the gross margin percentage rose a bit to negative 33% thanks to a much larger revenue base. Still, it's not a good thing to have products that cost $4 when you are charging $3, which is how the math works out here.

The bull case for Tesla Energy is that gross margins will improve significantly, likely becoming positive, as production ramps and revenues get to the hundreds of millions that they were supposed to be at already. It was nice to see a revenue jump in Q3 that did not come at a dramatically higher cost (gross margin dollars only decreased by less than $1 million). However, the business is still running at a huge loss, and that's before we even get to the operating line. For those hoping to see Tesla shares return to their highs, the company not only needs to get the Model 3 going, but to also get the energy segment moving in the right direction, or we will continue to see 2018 estimates (seen below) dropping just as fast as 2017 numbers have.

Unfortunately, this may be one of the last articles I'm able to do on the Tesla Energy segment. In the filings, the company has given us the changes over last year thanks to the addition of SolarCity, but what happens next year? Since we are about to lap the acquisition date, we might not get as much color from management in future periods, which means any losses from Tesla Energy will be buried. I hope this isn't the case, but we know from Tesla's history that management is not always very forthcoming with any information that portrays the name in a negative light.