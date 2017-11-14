Surgutneftegaz: The Behavioral Bias Of Not Being Born In The USA

Cognitive and behavioral biases are everywhere, even Bruce Springsteen’s hit Born in the USA is an example of misinterpretation: it is usually seen as a patriotic theme but was originally a protest against the hardships Vietnam veterans faced upon their return from the war. In a similar way, Surgutneftegaz's (OTCPK:SGTPY) stock suffers from some behavioral bias caused by the fact that it is a Russian company which reports in Russian ruble (RUB), but has a different natural currency for its balance sheet and activities, the US dollar (USD). The conversion of its operating and financial results from USD to RUB causes some collateral damages which are investigated in this article.

General Company profile

For a complete review of Surgutneftegaz (SurgutNG), you can read my previous article, Surgutneftegaz: Even In Siberia There Is Happiness; for the scope of this analysis, it is sufficient to know that SurgutNG is a Russian oil & gas major with no debt on its balance sheet and a net liquidity position, mainly in USD short-term deposits, equal to $38.5B against a market capitalization of $21.4B (market data in the article are those of the 6th of November 2017). SurgutNG preference shares are entitled to receive at least 7.09% of the net profit as dividend, but swings in the value of the US denominated cash pile converted back in RUB at each end of quarter reporting period generates very volatile net profits, even if the operating results are pretty stable.

Peer comparison

In the spirit of the teaching methods of the father of value investing Benjamin Graham, I will compare directly Surgutneftegaz to a peer “Born in the United States”, let’s call it “Springsteen Oil & Gas” (SpringOG); I prefer to keep its identity hidden until the conclusions of this article in order to avoid any form of preconception and bias that could happen if the real company name was early unveiled. A side by side study of the two companies will bring some light on what to expect on a long-term basis from an investment in SurgutNG preference shares.

To start comparing the two companies, let’s first examine the net profit and dividend history of the two for the years from 2005 to 2017 (all the following end of year data are taken from annual reports, except for end 2017 which are author’s projections based on last available Q3 2017 results. For SurgutNG, my estimates could be revised significantly depending on USD/RUB exchange rate movements from the 6th of November 2017 until 31st December 2017). The first thing that leaps out from the row data and even better from the graphs, which have the same scale, is that Springsteen Oil & Gas has a profitability pattern which is much more stable and less volatile than SurgutNG. The second fact is that Surgutneftegaz seems to have a better net profit growth than Springsteen Oil & Gas despite its bigger variability. You can see this fact also from the linear trend line that was added to the net profit histogram: the slope for SurgutNG is roughly double the one of SpringOG. SurgutNG’s poor last two years' results should in any case be carefully evaluated to better understand if this was attributable to temporary problems or if the situation has changed permanently for the worst. Net profits and dividends are important for evaluating the trend and the volatility, not for the numbers by themselves; in fact, firms can be of different size and various market capitalization. In any case, a close look at these measures can be very useful.

To further compare the two rivals, I added another set of analytical and graphic data, a couple of statistics which don’t depend on the size of the company, making the two firms directly comparable. I considered ROE (Return on Equity), P/E (Price-Earnings ratio) and dividend yield.

This representation of the two companies confirms the first look’s impression; SpringOG is a more stable company than SurgutNG, but the latter is a little bit cheaper, more profitable and provides a better dividend yield. The profitability of both firms seems to be in slight decrease, in particular for SurgutNG: last two years were the worst of the last 13.

Knowing only this piece of information, in which company would you choose to invest between the two? I suppose a conservative investor would choose SpringOG, mainly for the reasons that, over the years, its results were more consistent and there was never an unprofitable year (by the way, ironically, this was Bearn Stearns’ motto). To verify my hypothesis, I did a poll between my circle of acquaintances between workers in the financial services industry. Of the 14 people I interviewed, 12 (86%) chose in fact SpringOG. I perfectly know that a sample of only 14 people is not significant at all, but this is not an academic paper and what I looked for was a quick confirmation of my suspicion, people strongly prefer to sacrifice some upside for sleeping well at night (risk aversion).

Unveiling the mystery

It’s time now to unveil the identity of the mysterious Springsteen Oil & Gas. First, it is not originally born in the USA even if I earlier claimed the opposite. In the spirit of the many comparisons between stocks made by Benjamin Graham in The Intelligent Investor, I must confess that SpringOG is in fact Surgutneftegaz itself or, more precisely, SurgutNG if it was reporting in USD instead of RUB. I constructed the series subtracting the FX gain/loss to the pretax results and adjusted the taxation accordingly. So the two companies were actually the same.

I think that this example is very educational for an investor in Surgutneftegaz's preference shares. In the first place, this proves that SurgutNG's underlying results are very stable in USD excluding exchange differences, which is positive, given the variability you can see in the reported earnings.

But growth is the key ingredient which is missing in the SurgutNG story; this is understandable given the goal of the management is to keep production unchanged through the years and given the recent decline in the oil price. To make up for growth, there is the good dividend yield which is paid to preference shareholders (7.09% of the net profit according to the RAS accounting principles). On normalized results, SurgutNG P/E is at the minimum of the last 13 years range at 4.2 and dividend yield near the maximum at 9.6%. The net effect of the RUB reporting is to swap some stability in the results with some upside; for example, the average dividend yield for SpringOG is 7.6% against 10% for SurgutNG, a difference of 2.4%. This means that current dividend yield for SpringOG of 9.6% corresponds to an average 12% yield for SurgutNG, considering the mean annual RUB depreciation against USD.

It was already highlighted the slight drop in SurgutNG profitability as expressed by Return on Equity (ROE), but this is quite inevitable considering the fact that the cash pile is steadily growing in its balance sheet and that the USD denominated cash earns very little interest against a very good oil activities’ profitability which is also remarkably stable. Cash pile went from 30% of shareholder equity in 2005 to almost 70% now, and this growing amount of USD-denominated deposits is yielding only around 4.5%, versus a return on the operating activities of over 17%, determining an ROE, excluding the exchange differences, which is around 10%.

Digging deeper in the Surgutneftegaz balance sheet should reassure about the volatility of reported earnings, which are the result of the exchange differences, and also about the declining ROE, which depends on the growing cash pile accumulating in the coffer.

Effects of reporting in the wrong currency

In the last couple of months, I spent my spare time reading almost all the books you can buy on dividend investing. Among them are The Ultimate Dividend Playbook, All About Dividend Investing, The Great American Dividend Machine, Get Rich with Dividends, Dividends Still Don't Lie, and Shareholder Yield: A Better Approach to Dividend Investing. The common ground of the dividend investing strategy seems to be the search for stable companies with an history of growing dividends year after year (absolutely without any cut), a payout ratio not too high, a starting yield not too low (but not necessarily greater than the market average) and a clear dividend policy. Of course, on the long term, a growing dividend depends on growing earnings or, better, on growing free cash flows.

Unfortunately, SurgutNG is lacking the most important quality for a dividend investor, a never declining dividend. This is true also if we consider the underlying dividends without FX effect and derives from the fact that the preference dividend is always 7.09% of the net result. So there is no way for the management to adjust slightly the payout ratio to provide a never declining dividend (this is, from another point of view, positive because the dividend policy is very clear and fixed for the shareholders). This miss prevents the growing class of dividend investors from being interested in SurgutNG preference shares, simply because many of them are screening the market for stocks with growing dividends and, in this way, this stock is mathematically excluded. I’m not particularly concerned about the variability of the dividend from year to year, particularly because this volatility of results depends on exchange rate fluctuations, so I think that the logic of a potential dividend investor, as I consider myself in this case, is intact. But the fact that SurgutNG will never be a dividend achiever (a company that has improved its annual regular dividends for at least 10 consecutive years) or a dividend champion/aristocrat (raising them for 25 years) reduces the public for the preference shares and even worse, the strong behavioral preference for stability makes Surgutneftegaz's stock less desirable than it deserves considering that a lot of volatility should be considered spurious. My simple poll gives an idea of the handicap the investors put on shares with volatile results.

Unlocking and determining value

The easiest way to unlock value, a dear word for investment bankers, for Surgutneftegaz shareholders would be to distribute all the cash, which is unused by the company, through a special dividend. It would be near $8.9 per share which is 80% more than current price of around $5 at the 6th of November 2017. In addition to this 80% gain, even without the cash pile, the preference share could pay an average dividend yield of around 6.5% from operating earnings (from a 12.2% yield, i.e., 53.3% of the previous dividend). Supposing the same market multiples with respect to the dividend, preference shares should quote $2.66 right after the dividend payment, giving a 130% theoretical instant capital gain if the board of directors would ever decide to pay out the whole cash on the balance sheet, or, equivalently, a stock target price of $11.5. Unfortunately, I don’t think management is going to pay a big special dividend soon, but it would be nice if they would start the tradition to pay annually a small additional special dividend on top of the ordinary. Valuating with a dividend discount model the preference share without the cash, I obtain a target price of $5.30 and thereafter a global target of 8.9 + 5.3 = $14.2.

A better use of the cash pile would be a massive buyback of their shares, starting with the preference ones which are the most undervalued in my view. The “problem” is of course that with $38.5B cash you can buy both all the preference shares, which capitalize only $4B, and also all the ordinary shares, which are valued $18B on the market, therefore saving $16.5B (basically because the shares trades at negative EV, i.e., the market capitalization is less than the cash available). The second problem is that Surgutneftegaz is controlled (see Surgutneftegaz: Even In Siberia There Is Happiness) through a plethora of NCEs (non-commercial entities), each below the 5% stake threshold which would force regulatory disclosure of beneficial owners. A buyback automatically raises the controlling quote of each shareholder, so a buyback of the shares must go with a restructuring/duplication of the controlling NCEs, which could be unwanted and difficult. Buying back the preference shares would be better also because these shares are non-voting. The buyback would enhance incredibly the intrinsic value of the shares, simply because the company would buy back itself at a minimum 60% discount on a conservatively estimated value; it would be like buying a buck for less than 40 cents.

But what is my estimated value for SurgutNG preference shares? In my previous paper, Surgutneftegaz: Even In Siberia There Is Happiness, there is an ample discussion on the target price through peer comparison and the dividend discount model. Using the conservative dividend discount model, I currently see a target price of $18.5 at the 6th of November 2017 with a 2.33% reference 10 year T-Note rate. The dividend discount model values the cash pile only for its contribution to the preference shares’ dividend, which is a fair assumption given the management’s strong preference for accumulating cash on the balance sheet.

I would like to stress that this target price is even higher than the target price of $14.20 obtained supposing a quick distribution of the cash; this is because the company is always growing the cash pile, but the ordinary shareholders (who own 82.3% of the shares) are not benefiting from this wealth accumulation via substantial dividends, so all the benefits are going to preference shareholders (who possess only 17.7% of the shares) through the chartered preference dividend equal to 7.09% of the net profit. Furthermore, a special dividend should be shared between ordinary and preferred shareholders, but the ordinary dividend is instead strongly unbalanced in favor of preference shareholders.

The dividend discount model moreover depends heavily on the interest rate level because in this case there is no growth of the dividend embedded in the model, making this stock very similar to a bond. Small increases in interest rate levels cause a disproportionate decrease in the resulting target price: for example, an increase of 1% of the current 10-year Treasury yield corresponds to a target price’s decrease of 30%.

Conclusions and risks

An investment in Surgutneftegaz's preference shares presents significant risks: Russia and the company are subject to American and European sanctions and the stock trades on the OTC market. In addition, there are concerns about the transparency of the company's ownership structure and about political risk associated with the rule of law in Russia. These risks should not be underestimated, but on the other side, the preference shares offer a quite constant gross dividend yield estimated above 10%, which is very attractive with a 10-year T-Note rate of 2.33%. The target price, calculated considering the dividend as the primary factor, is 3.7 times the current price, so the preference shareholder enjoys a positive carry above 10% while he’s waiting for the target price to be reached. This is the spirit of my long time position in this stock: I’m a preference shareholder since late 2013 with no plan to sell anytime soon. Find below a graph of the performance of the preference share with dividend reinvestment since 2005 and the equivalent performance of the stock Springsteen Oil & Gas, i.e., the total return performance if the dividend would have been calculated without the exchange differences. As you can see, the performances were similar until mid-2015 when the first massive preference dividend was paid following the ruble collapse.

Another lesson from the graph is that volatility is the rule; from 2005 to 2008, SGTPY first doubled in a year and then lost more than 90% in the next two years at the financial crisis nadir. At end 2014-start 2015, during the Ukrainian crisis, SGTPY went from 210 to 110 and back to 220 in a few months. At the end, it was a decade lost for an investor in Surgutneftegaz against strong gains for the world equity indices.

The natural question after this graph is: what should prevent the stock to lose another 90% in the future? Predicting the stock movement is of course impossible, what I can say is that from the P/E point of view, as we saw in the ROE, P/E and dividend yield on SpringOG’s graph, SGTPY is at the bottom part of its historical range and, considering the dividend yield, SGTPY is at the higher part of the range. To add a different perspective, I add the graph of the historical premium/discount of the capitalization of the company (both ordinary and preferred shares) with respect to the cash pile. Current discount is at 43% which is a record high, market capitalization is near record low and the cash pile is growing linearly.

