3 Things On A Tuesday

I like to talk about things that you should worry about. That's why people call me an incorrigible fearmonger.

I'm just kidding. I mean not about people calling me a fearmonger - readers do that all the time. Rather, I'm kidding about liking to talk about things that should worry you.

I point out things that are notable and things I think are interesting. My interpretation of those things is inherently cynical, but that's just me. What you do with the information is up to you.

Last month, for instance, I showed you a chart of the Nikkei in the midst of its record-setting string of winning sessions. I also explained what was behind the rally and how Abe's election victory effectively ensured that the BoJ "put" wasn't going anywhere for the foreseeable future. Notable? Definitely - it was a record-setting rally. Worrisome? Maybe - if you think stocks don't go up in perpetuity. But the point of that article wasn't to worry you. Rather, it was just to draw your attention to what everyone happened to be talking about that day.

Ok, so because there are now at least three notable developments in markets on the week, I thought it might be useful to recap them for readers here in the interest of keeping you apprised about possibly important dynamics.

First, there's a bond selloff brewing in China. People tend to focus squarely on what's become an almost perpetual curve inversion over there:

(Source: Bloomberg)

And, while that's definitely something worth talking about, the more important issue is actually the simpler one in this case. 10Y yields are now above 4% and are sitting at their highest levels since 2014:

That's due to a variety of factors, and it's a problem. As the global economy gains its footing and as inflation in China and elsewhere else picks up, that puts upward pressure on yields. Well, so does Beijing's deleveraging campaign part and parcel of which is a push to tighten policy by micromanaging liquidity conditions.

The worry here is that if the sovereign bond selloff accelerates much further, it will spill over into Chinese corporate credit, and if you know anything about China's corporate debt burden, you know that is a decidedly unpalatable outcome. I highly recommend you take three minutes and skim the analyst commentary on this as compiled by Bloomberg here.

Another notable on Tuesday was the blowout GDP print we got from Germany (0.8% q/q in Q3, against consensus of 0.6% and matching the highest estimate of 48 economists).

That's great in terms of what it says about the extent to which the engine of the European economy is hitting on all cylinders, but it puts us right back into the dilemma that comes along with trading in a world characterized by a global currency war dressed up as "coordinated easing." The euro (FXE) surged on the German GDP print, but look what happened to European equities (FEZ) as the single currency continued to gain:

There's nothing "new" about that, but the dynamic is heightened in a world where DM economies are still operating in an environment characterized by accommodative policies. This is the "policymaker paradox" - you ease to stimulate, but when that easing works, the FX market "rewards" you for your success by bidding up your currency, and that in turn serves to undercut the very economic progress you were trying to facilitate in the first place.

The only way out of this paradox is for the global economic recovery to accelerate in lockstep. In an extreme scenario, excessive euro strength ends up forcing the ECB to walk back its plans to taper, and then we end right back in the same spot we were in before with everyone stuck in ZIRP, NIRP, and QE.

The third - and last - thing I wanted to highlight on Tuesday is a growing disconnect between emerging market bonds (EMB) and emerging market equities (EEM). Have a look at this chart:

It doesn't take a leap of logic to note the parallel between that and the disparity that's emerging (no pun intended) in the U.S. between equities and high yield. In the case of emerging market debt, just note that this is something folks have been warning about for months.

All kinds of money has flooded into EM debt funds in 2017 as the carry trade continued to be supported by subdued DM inflation (and thus gun-shy central bankers) and the trials and tribulations of the dollar (which fell for six consecutive months starting in March). Be advised: those EM debt funds suffer from the same liquidity mismatch as U.S. junk bond funds.

So, those are three key issues markets are watching on Tuesday. Make of them what you will, but I would gently suggest checking to see how much exposure you might have to emerging market debt lurking somewhere in your portfolio.

Oh, and one last thing: apparently you are buying stocks on margin again...

(Source: Deutsche Bank)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.