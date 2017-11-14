Macy's: The Struggle Is Not Over

Since mid-2015 Macy’s (NYSE:M) stock lost more than half of its value and as of today it continues to be trading around its 5-year lows. The recent earnings report for Q3 showed that the company faces a lot of challenges, as it missed its revenue forecast by $30 million and is forced to close its stores around the US to decrease expenses. In addition, as the popularity of the department stores is on a decline and malls around the country continue to lose traffic due to the rise of the non-store retailers, there is every chance that Macy’s will continue to be trading at a depressed territory for quite some time.

Back in March, famous hedge fund manager Jeff Smith of Starboard Value, who pushed the company to separate its real estate from its retail business, closed his position in Macy’s. Since that time Macy’s stock has fallen by more than 10 points and there is not a lot of progress to this day regarding the improvement of the company, as the third quarter saw the 11th consecutive quarterly sales decrease. Also, during the last few months, the restructuring costs were $33 million, which is higher from the expected costs of $20 to $25 million, and another $22 million were spent in settlement charges and the retirement plans payouts. All of this is an indication that Macy’s will continue to struggle financially in the foreseeable future, despite confirming its full-year guidance, and we should expect poor performance throughout the next couple of quarters.

When we were writing an article about another retailer Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD), we tried to create a DCF model, to find out how much the company’s business is worth today. However, looking at the Sears financials, we saw that it has a lot of debt, no profit and its business is non-efficient and thereby the creation of the DCF model was impossible due to the toxic assets that have no value.

As for the Macy’s, despite the revenue decline, the retailer manages its business far more efficient than Sears and the table below shows our forecast of the company’s financials up to 2022:

We believe that Macy’s revenue will continue to decline in the foreseeable future, primarily due to the change of the market environment and the inability of the company to quickly adapt to the new reality, and thereby our terminal growth rate is 0%. WACC in our model is 7.7%, where the cost of equity is 5% and the cost of debt is 8%.

When we added sum of the discounted cash flow and the discounted terminal value, we defined Macy’s real enterprise value, which helped us to find the intrinsic value of the company’s stock to be $21.45 per share, or 9% down from the current market price:

Then, we made a peer analysis, where we compared Macy’s to other retailers like Target, Dollar Tree, Best Buy and others. The table below shows that Macy’s is valued poorly to the industry’s median, primarily to the lack of prospects in the long run and its inability to quickly restructure its business.

The peer analysis showed to us that Macy’s fair value is $2.55 per share, which represents a downside of 87% from its current price. However, such a downside, in our opinion, isn’t justifiable since the company, unlike Sears, has some valuable assets like real estate that could be sold at a premium price and pay off some portions of the debt. So we decided to combine both of our analysis to have a better price and came to a conclusion that Macy’s final fair value is $16.73 per share, which is 15% lower from the current price. The calculations that explain our thinking behind the valuation process could be seen at the columns below:

The loss of the revenues and the decline in sales along with the costs that are associated with the restructuring will make it harder for Macy’s management to show a considerable progress in improving their business. In addition, as the non-retail stores and e-commerce platforms continue to become more popular amongst consumers, the bearish scenario for Macy’s stock considers to be more likely in the foreseeable future. As the stock is near its 5-year lows, we still believe that there is more downside than the upside at the moment and we decided to open a short position in Macy’s. The position itself is relatively small in our portfolio, as we continue to short sell large blocks of shares of Sears Holdings, and we believe that Macy’s will continue to correlate with its retail peers, which will result in a profit for our portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are short M, SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.