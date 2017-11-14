Dividends & Income Digest: What Would You Do Differently?

Is there a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest? Let us know by commenting below.

This week, contributors answer the question: "Thinking back to when you started investing for retirement, what would you do differently knowing what you know?"

Every issue, SA explores a dividend and income investing question and shares the responses, as well as highlights recent insightful pieces of opinion and analysis.

Continuing with our recent theme of learning from each other, this week's question hopes to dig a little deeper into lessons learned over the years, particularly when it comes to investing for retirement.

If you could start investing for your retirement all over again, what would you do differently knowing what you know now?

Here's what several of you had to say in response. The rest of you, please chime in below in the comments!

If I could go back in time and give my younger self some words of wisdom, it would simply be that investing is a process and not a "get rich quick" scheme. Looking back on my early years, I made some good investments, but also burned a lot of capital on silly ideas that I had no business "investing" in. I was always quick to buy into the good story stocks I found on message boards or that were the latest trend, but found out that they were often more sizzle than steak. I managed to lose money on LCD television makers, speculative medical breakthrough stocks, oil basin royalty trusts, cell phone screen suppliers, and even a Chinese fertilizer company! Those are just the ones off the top of my head - I'm sure there were plenty more! Fortunately, I came across Seeking Alpha in 2012 when I was doing some research on MLPs, and I discovered the Dividend & Income section. I read articles from the three Daves - David Van Knapp, David Fish, and David Crosetti - and countless others, and quickly realized that dividend investing was the way I should go with my portfolio. I then rebuilt my IRA portfolio by selling out of the junk stocks and mutual funds and buying 50 dividend growth stocks. I began writing about that portfolio in early 2013 and continued providing updates on its evolution ever since. Simply put, if I could go back to when I started saving for retirement and do things differently, I would focus on high-quality companies with long records of dividend growth and build my base in those blue chip type of companies. Time in the market is the greatest advantage that young people have over older investors; I regret wasting 10 years of valuable time trying to get rich quick rather than getting rich easy.

It has been ingrained in us all that price appreciation is the most important aspect as an investor. During my working career, saving and investing for retirement was focused on growth. Retirement was a long way off, and my only concern was building my career to earn more income. When I came within a stone's throw away from retirement, I suddenly realized I needed to build a paycheck replacement. I have determined through experimentation that trying to time the market to preserve capital was the most destructive endeavor during any market cycle. If not done correctly, you could be out of the market during a bull trend that continues for years, or not getting back into the market during a recession. When it came time to build a paycheck replacement for retirement, I needed to determine if I wanted to chase capital appreciation or find income-producing investments. The question I began to realize was: Why sell stock for income when I could purchase high yield income generators? In retirement, I invest for increasing cash flow and let the portfolio balance follow along - always in the accumulation phase. I treat my income portfolio just like a business where you spend capital to generate income. A typical company may purchase equipment to create a product to generate sales and earnings. The main purpose for selling a product is to generate cash flow to pay expenses and reinvest the remainder for company growth. Does the company keep track of the new equipment's worth on a daily basis? No, they use the equipment to generate profits for the company. Once purchased, the equipment is part of the collective, contributing to the company's earnings growth. This is what I have realized differently than most in the market; cash generating investments are no more than pieces of equipment creating cash flow. I look to purchase equipment (stocks) that adds to my cash flow and do not sell the equipment unless it has outlived its usefulness. The cash generated is used to pay my expenses, and I reinvest the remainder back into the portfolio, creating my own growth. What I have learned building my retirement portfolio over the past few years is that market price is an illusion of confusion controlled by the short term emotional behavior of investors. I look forward to price dislocations to accumulate investments on a continual basis during any market cycle. High yield income investing is a process that evolves over time.

As far back as the age of eleven, I've been investing for retirement. For years before that, I sat beside my dad on Saturday mornings and entered closing prices on his stocks into an accounting book as he dictated them to me from The New York Times' financial listings. From these early beginnings, my interest in the markets was kindled, and I religiously invested money earned every weekend playing in a rock 'n roll band I formed with buddies called "The Islanders." Yes, this was before the Islanders Hockey team existed and stole our moniker. Exceptional Times Call For Exceptional Measures I like to think of investing in behavioral terms. As a retired clinical psychologist, it comes easy to me. Now that behavioral finance has become a respected niche in the academic and finance worlds, some of my early thinking has gone mainstream. The behavioral terms I refer to have to do with what I like to call the three phases of investing. Phase 1: In the initial phase, when we're young, full of ourselves and think of ourselves as invulnerable, we also think like the folks in Lake Wobegon, created and popularized by Garrison Keillor. In this mythical town, "all the women are strong, all the men are good looking, and all the children are above average." Each of us thinks of himself as smarter than the other guy. We're all-knowing. When it comes to investing, investors just starting out are always looking to hit it out of the ballpark. Each investment starts with the hopes of it becoming the next Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). All we need to do is pick the right one, and we'll have riches beyond measure. Unencumbered by any responsibilities except to ourselves, many of us invest large percentages of disposable income in the markets without a care in the world. As a counter to this bravado, "Retire Smarter: FTG Portfolio Gets Defensive For The Next Big Crash, Part 2" is instructive. Phase 2: Midlife brings a new set of challenges. Most of us marry, buy a home, start a family and take on the large responsibilities that go with them. The recklessness we exhibited in phase 1 transforms to a more sober assessment in phase 2. We've got to pay the rent (mortgage), have to feed a growing family, buy new clothes each month as the kids grow, earn enough to pay for gas, utilities, car payments, cable bills and the rest. And then there's the college tuition we need to save for, to help our kids have a better life than we had. Investing needs to take a backseat for awhile, and any investing that we do starts to turn to more recognizable companies that provide the goods and services we use every day. No more dot.com eyeball counting fly-by-night companies for us. This article extols the virtues of one such telecommunications giant we all grew up with and my response to a year-long downward spiral in price. Phase 3: Before the final curtain comes down, the final phase seems to hit us over the head. All the questions come flooding in and keep us up at night. Have I saved enough for retirement? Will I run out of money? Will I go from a comfortable middle class existence to living in the gutter? How will I earn money in retirement to pay the bills when I'm too old or sick to work, ever again? When I began investing my hard-earned rock 'n roll money for retirement, I didn't know what I know now. Now that I've gone through phase 1 and phase 2, I'm solidly in phase 3 since March 9, 2009, the bottom of the market crash in the financial crisis. Earlier phases have taught me that capital gains can be extremely ephemeral. Here today, gone tomorrow. I've had my share of double baggers and triple baggers pricked by market contractions, corrections, and crashes. When all the air was let out of them, capital gains turned astonishingly quickly into capital losses. I have several lifetimes of capital loss carry-forwards on my books from multiple crashes throughout the decades. Knowing What I Now Know, Here's What I'd Do Differently Twenty-twenty is hindsight. But here is what I did, and what I'd do differently fifty years ago if I knew back then what I know now. As retirement came into my sights it was apparent I needed a better method. I began to experiment at a propitious time, at the bottom of the last crash, with dividend growth investing. I needed a way to generate income from my assets to pay retirement expenses in the future, in a way that was more reliable and dependable than depending upon the daily whims of investors pricing stocks based on irrational exuberance, fear or panic, up one day, down the next. It turns out that buying companies most of us are familiar with, that have long histories of paying and increasing dividends, is a very viable way to dependably fund our retirements. Especially, when those companies' stocks are bought on sale. Doing so brings the benefits of capital appreciation when the dust clears and markets recover, as well as accidentally high yield and income. The lower the price, the higher the income. It's basic math, so simple even a gorilla could invest like this. A recent article, read by over 160,000 Seeking Alpha readers, illustrates this well in "Retire Smarter: Big Social Security Changes For 2018 And FTG Portfolio Supplements." Have Your Cake And Eat It Too I like cake. More than that, I like to have it and eat it, too. I also discovered that the tail of these companies usually wags the dog. That is, strong companies that fit this profile will inevitably confer large capital gains as a side benefit to the income investor. So, even though my main focus is always first on the company's ability to pay and grow the dividend, the added benefit of capital appreciation always comes along for the ride, eventually. This is a simple truth to understand as well. The dividends can't exist unless the company earns the money to pay them. With growing earnings comes a growing ability to not only pay the dividend but also to pay a growing stream of dividends. With higher earnings comes higher dividends and higher stock prices. They are really the left hand and right hand of the handshake the markets offer us. In other words, you can have your cake and eat it, too.

And finally, short and sweet from Robert Allan Schwarz: "I would have started Dividend Growth Investing (DGI) as soon as I graduated from college."

What about you? What do you know now that you wish you'd known before, and how would it have changed the way you started out your retirement investing journey? Please share below.

