Birner Dental Management Services' (BDMS) CEO Fred Birner on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Birner Dental Management Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDMS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017, 11:00 am ET

Executives

Dennis Genty - CFO

Fred Birner - CEO & Chairman

Analysts

Zach Liggett - The FIM Group

Operator

Please standby, we're about to begin. Good day, everyone and welcome to the Birner Dental Management, Inc. to discuss Third Quarter and Nine Months 2017 Earnings Conference. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Dennis Genty, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Dennis Genty

Thank you. And thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for standing by and attending our call. If I may I'd like to take a brief moment to read our Safe Harbor Statement. Pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements contained in this conference call that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that actual results for the nine months may differ from results currently reported, risks associated with implementation of adding incremental dentists, regulatory constraints, changes in laws or regulations concerning the practice of dentistry or dental practice management companies, the availability of suitable locations within its markets, changes in the Company's operating or expansion strategy, failure to consummate or successfully integrate proposed developments or acquisitions of dental offices, the ability of the Company to manage effectively an increasing number of dental offices, the general economy of the United States and specific markets in which the Company's dental offices are located, or are proposed to be located, trends in the healthcare industry, dental care and managed care industries, as well as Risk Factors as maybe identified from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in the Company's press releases.

At this time, the Company will present a summation of its financial performance for the period stated, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Your speaker for today's call is Fred Birner, CEO and Chairman of Birner Dental Management Services. Good morning, Fred.

Fred Birner

Good morning, Dennis, and thank you all for joining us. I'm going to go over our results and then will open it up to question-and-answer.

Revenues for the third quarter were $15.5 million versus -- or up about $400,000 or 2.6% over the third quarter last year. Our adjusted EBITDA was $231,000 or down $140,000 from the period in 2016. Our net loss was $558,000 versus $517,000 in 2016. Our earnings per share was a negative $0.30 per share.

As we stated in our press release, we think there is some evidence and believe that there is a turnaround underway. Namely, our sequential revenue was up almost $800,000 over the second quarter which is historically usually a stronger quarter than the third, we generated positive EBITDA on the third quarter versus a loss on the second quarter, we're seeing some nice same-store sales growth, we really kind of escalated during the course of the quarter and commented in 6.5% in September year-over-year growth and this trend has continued into October.

New patient visits were up about 6.2% for the quarter and during late August and through the course of September we made some additional cost cuts that we think will help strengthen our EBITDA in the coming quarters.

For the nine-months, our revenue was $46 million, down $1.5 million from the prior year. Our adjusted EBITDA was $862,000 down $1.3 million from 2016. Our net loss was $1.7 million for the nine-months or $0.90 per share.

Our dentist count finished 106 dentists, up from 99 at the end of the second quarter and as we talked about in the press release, we have recently signed an exclusive term sheet with a potential investor that we think is going to help us move forward and straighten out the situation with the bank.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to question-and-answer at this point. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions].

We'll first hear from Zach Liggett of The FIM Group.

Zach Liggett

Hey good morning guys. Thanks for doing this call and taking the questions.

Fred Birner

Good morning.

Dennis Genty

Good morning, Zach.

Zach Liggett

I had kind of three main questions. One is there any additional comment you can provide on the balance sheet restructuring. I understand you do probably can't disclose too much there but may be some color on if you see this as sort of a shorter-term bridge fix or a longer-term solution that can allow you to focus on other things? That's my first question.

Fred Birner

Okay.

Zach Liggett

The second question would be assuming we get this refinancing exercise complete the balance sheet fix, what are your strategic priorities for the business looking forward. And then the third question just around the dentist count curious if you can add any color on the adds and drops during the quarter and where you are at as of today, I think it was 106 as of the end of the quarter. If you've added any through today and then goals for the end of the year on that dentist count and just the assessment of how your strategies are working I think somehow you changed some things up over the last year to work on that recruitment. So any color there would be appreciated. Thank you.

Fred Birner

Some of those, I think we can answer some we can't. Zach, we believe the solution that we're working on in terms of an investor finance would be a long-term solution, okay. I mean I think our strategic priorities haven't really changed from the last time we talked, it's adding more dentist, really trying to improve our internal systems, and the way that we're dealing with our patients on a daily basis, working on trying to increase their productivity at the office level that is kind of all combined.

As far as dentist count is concerned I mean you're kind of asking us to get into a projection I would say right now we're flat to where we were. I think we --

Dennis Genty

At September 30.

Fred Birner

At September 30 I'm not going to make a projection for year-end but we still very strongly that we're moving very positively in the right direction vis-à-vis our dentist count we have strong patient flows. I feel like we're really -- we're not done with a big project here. We don't result into a deep hole, but I feel like we're on the cuts of claiming out of this at this point in time.

I think other opportunities for the company are related to not only adding incremental dentist but perhaps working with some of the lower producing dentist in the network and seeing if we can productivity up, those are really high value projects for us because there is no incremental cost associated with doing that, and there is incremental revenue obviously other than that the percentage that the dentist is going to get paid.

So I think it's a lot of blocking and tackling from a strategic standpoint it's a day-to-day project that is very focused and we're managing it very much on a monthly level quite frankly.

Zach Liggett

Okay, great and just a thanks for the color there, Fred, and then a follow-up on the, I guess back on the first question, will you guys issue an update either way if this current investor deal works out or had come to terms?

Fred Birner

Absolutely.

Zach Liggett

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

It appears there are no further questions at this time.

Fred Birner

We thank you all for joining our call and we will be reporting our year-end results shortly. Thank you very much.

Operator

That does conclude today's conference. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.