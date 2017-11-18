Retirement Security: Fire And Fury In Telecommunications

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material via free instant text message trade alert and email alert.

Lots of action on the telecommunications front kept investors frighteningly busy last Thursday.

Then presidential candidate, Donald Trump, on the campaign trail, voiced his opposition often to the merger of AT&T (T) with Time Warner (TWX). He claimed it would concentrate too much power in the hands of one media entity and cause consumers harm. He also didn't like CNN much, calling them "fake news" every chance he got. CNN is the crown jewel in Time Warner's content stable.

The street has been abuzz and nervous for weeks, not being able to discern the intent of the Justice Department. Last week, this department readied an anti-trust suit against T. Most believed it was a power play to get AT&T to agree to further concessions before it granted its approval to the merger.

On Thursday, the Justice Department came on, with full force, and let the companies know that it would not grant approval to the merger unless AT&T agreed to sell off CNN, a unit of Time Warner that accounts for fully 50% of Time Warner's profits.

AT&T Responds

In a November 6 meeting with the anti-trust chief, MakanDelrahim told Randall Stephenson, CEO of T, that if AT&T wanted the D.O.J. to green-light the $85 billion mega merger, he would have to either sell Turner Broadcasting, the parent entity of CNN, which AT&T would acquire as part of the deal, or sell DirecTV, the satellite provider AT&T acquired in 2015.

Stephenson’s response, according to the people briefed on the interaction with Delrahim, was more or less: We’ll see you in court.

Source: Vanity Fair

Market Reaction

AT&T's stock price has been in a downward spiral all of 2017 as I discussed in, "Retire Smarter: AT&T's Downward Spiral; What, Me Worry?" Investors have been quite concerned about the new debt load T would be assuming to do the merger. This is on top of the large debt T took on to buy DirecTV not long ago.

So, Thursday's news that a political money-wrench had been thrown into the merger works appealed to those same investors who were vying for a blocked merger all along. To them, this meant that the deal might really be off the table and that AT&T would not have to labor under the burden of an increasing debt load, after all. Investors pushed the price of T up 2% on the news.

CenturyLink's Earnings Report: More Fire Than Fury

While we await an improvement in operating income, revenues and free cash flow from the recent merger between CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) and Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT), current shareholders were left dealing with another quarter of poor performance from CTL.

CenturyLink was off 11.8% in post-market trading, last Wednesday, November 8th, after missing on Q3 earnings and lowering guidance on lower revenues (and higher capex) than anticipated.

Operating income fell from $593M to $487M as higher-margin legacy revenues fell more sharply than strategic revenues. Overall, revenues dropped a substantial 8%.

Net income fell to $92M from $152M; EBITDA fell to $1.4B from $1.6B, falling short of an expected $1.44B.

Here's the revenue breakout: Strategic, $1.89B (down 7%); Legacy, $1.71B (down 10%); Data integration, $134M (down 18%). All down.

Revenue by segment: Enterprise, $2.17B (down 11.2%); Consumer, $1.39B (down 5.8%). All down, again.

Not Pretty

While it is seeing its standalone results for the full year below the forecast it made in February, the company reiterated its standalone outlook for Level 3 of EBITDA of $2.94B-$3B and free cash flow of $1.1B-$1.16B.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

Source: CTL press release

Why We Bought - Why We'll Hold

We became partners/shareholders in this company because of its potential to turn the second largest U.S. communications provider to global customers into a profitable enterprise, once again. Its lofty, attractive dividend yield provides us with ample dividend income to make the reward worth the risk while we await the turnaround. Normally, with higher risk comes higher reward. We've sufficiently balanced this higher risk by diversifying our portfolio holdings both in the FTG Portfolio and the RODAT Subscriber Portfolio with extra helpings of lower yielding, lower risk equities that have not only paid, but increased their dividends for decades. One of these, for example, is AT&T which boasts 33 long years of paying an ever-increasing dividend amount, each and every year.

As I discussed in our exclusive subscriber chat forum last week, CTL represents only 1.49% of our invested capital in the subscriber portfolio, and a small proportion of income contribution to the portfolio, at just 3.3%.

We have diversified the portfolio as regards capital allocation and income production. What does this mean in practical terms?

Theoretically, if CenturyLink went belly up tomorrow (which it won't) and its stock price went to $0, the total loss we'd suffer would come to all of just 1.49% of total portfolio value. We never welcome a capital loss, but it is one we could easily bear if it actually occurred.

On the income side, if everything went to heck and the company discontinued paying the dividend, our income would suffer by just 3.3%. Again, not desirable, but not a disaster by any means and one we could easily handle.

What Would We Do?

If the company discontinued the dividend (which we don't expect), we'd sell our shares and use the proceeds to invest in another company with a more reliable history of paying the dividend. Depending on how much value we received after the sale, and depending upon what we'd buy to replace it, our dividend income could be somewhat lower, the same as before, or even somewhat higher.

These are variables that could only be determined if we went down that road.

At this point in time, with the synergies expected from the completion of the merger last week with Level 3, it is reasonable to believe that free cash flow will be not only sufficient to pay the dividend, but several quarters down the road it may in fact be raised. This is to be determined as we monitor revenues, earnings and free cash flow over the next few quarters.

Jeff Storey, CenturyLink president and chief operating officer, said:

Level 3 delivered a solid third quarter with continued margin expansion and strong Free Cash Flow generation". "As a combined company, we are focused on executing against our integration plans, delivering a differentiated customer experience and driving profitable growth."

Glen F. Post, III, CenturyLink chief executive officer, said:

Although below our expectations, CenturyLink's third quarter 2017 high bandwidth services revenue increased more than five percent on a normalized basis year-over-year. This, together with Level 3's performance, reflects the continuing growth in demand for bandwidth and supports our belief that our increased scale and reach creates even greater potential for us to win in the marketplace. In addition, our commitment to enable market-leading customer experience and drive efficiencies into our business gives us great opportunity to grow adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

While it's never pleasant to experience a melting away of your company's stock price and resulting pressure on your portfolio value, it is always extremely important, as income investors, to stay focused on the prize; for us, it is the prodigious dividend stream flowing from this company into our coffers.

Strategy Session

Investors who currently hold no shares might wish to consider a small entry position near 52-week lows, trading at around $15.50 as I write this. Far off the 12% post-market lows of last night, it is now down only 4.5% from yesterday's closing price. The $2.16 annual dividend provides today's buyer with a very fat yield of 13.90%. Trading at more than double its normal volume with several hours to go before the close, it appears some investors are swarming back, or starting new positions for fear of being left behind.

From Samuel Beckett's, "Waiting for Godot"

Fundamental Thesis Intact

The fundamental thesis for this initial investment remains intact. I don't believe it will be like waiting for Godot (two gentlemen philosophized about life for days on end waiting for Godot to show up but he never did). Patience is the key. Sometimes when there's blood in the streets surrounding an embattled company, it is the wisest choice to simply do nothing. Holding a position that continues to offer the promise of a great turnaround and one that will shore up our dividend stream is not akin to burying our heads in the sand.

We've looked the situation squarely in the face and have decided our original decision to partner with this company still holds the potential to bear good fruit.

CenturyLink is also a long-time holding in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio also contains a good helping of dividend growth stocks, like AT&T. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this and other strategies.

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled, "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc., Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Recent Dividend Increases

The FTG Portfolio was the recipient of several recent dividend increases, including:

MAIN raised from $2.22 to $2.28 MO raised from $2.44 to $2.64 OHI raised from $2.48 to $2.56 VZ raised from $2.31 to $2.36 WPC raised from $4.00 to $4.02 IRM raised from $2.20 to $2.35

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio and because most of our stocks have increased their dividends regularly, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.60% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income, including recent dividend raises and our newest addition of AT&T shares, now totals $31,502.46, which is $392.00 more annual income than the previous month. This represents another 1.24% annual income increase for the portfolio.

When added to the average couple’s Social Security benefit of $32,848.08, this $31,502.46 of additional supplemental income brings this couple annual income of $64,350.54. This far surpasses the original goal set to achieve a total of $50,000.00 which is accepted as a fairly comfortable retirement income in many parts of the country. That being said, this average couple now has the means to splurge now and then on vacation travel, dinners out, travel to see the kids and grandkids and whatever else they deem interesting.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

From last week's article on AT&T to today, the sentiment on AT&T has whipsawed back, from decidedly negative, from jeers, back to cheers.

What a difference a day makes!

And now, CenturyLink trades places in the doghouse with T, finding itself in the crosshairs, once again. While some investors throw in the towel on another disappointing earnings report, another group of investors may come to view CTL as a value, rather than a value trap. This will all be determined on how well CTL and LVLT integrate their companies. How well they do this and how efficiently and quickly will determine the final outcome. Stay tuned.

A new position in CTL should only be considered for an already well diversified portfolio, even with a small starting position. Retired investors counting on their dividend stocks for spendable income should tread especially carefully at this juncture.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Do you view think AT&T's price will continue to strengthen from here? Did you view its year-long price deterioration as a loss or an opportunity? Are you concerned whether the dividend from CenturyLink is sustainable? Are you a seller at this point, or a buyer of either AT&T or its smaller rival, CTL? Please let me know how you approach these situations in your own portfolio and how you arrive at your decisions.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

If you'd like to receive immediate notification whenever I write new content, simply click the "follow" button at the top of this article next to my picture or at the bottom of the article, then click "Follow in real time."

For even better performance and faster dividend growth, learn more about a free two-week trial of this highly rated premium service at this link "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time." I encourage you to try it before you buy. You'll receive free instant texts, exclusive articles, updates, commentary and analysis throughout the week.

See what subscribers have to say in reviews they’ve written.

As part of our premium subscription program, all subscribers receive a free Portfolio Income Tracker to track income production in the subscriber portfolio and stay focused on income production in their own portfolio.

My promise to you: With every exclusive article, email, instant text and chat, I'll help guide you to:

Increased income for retirement, one dividend at a time.

Under-valued stocks for a greater margin of error and higher capital appreciation.

Methods to safely diversify your portfolio.

Strategies to build, grow and protect your income for retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL FTG PORTFOLIO STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.