Novo Nordisk Q3 2017: Wait For Better Re-Entry Point

The market has been disappointed by the performance of the insulin franchise.

On November 1, 2017, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) reported mixed Q3 2017 results, driven by a weak performance of the diabetes franchise.

Q3 2017 Results

Novo Nordisk reported Q3 2017 sales of DKK 26.6B, 2% below consensus expectations, while Core EPS were DKK 3.96, 4% ahead of consensus, thanks to an excellent Opex management.

FY 17 guidance has been updated:

Product sales guidance has been tightened to +2-3% growth at constant exchange rates from +1-3%.

EBIT guidance has been upgraded to +3-6% growth at constant exchange rates from +1-5%, mainly driven by a better-than-expected Opex management.

Lastly, the preliminary FY 18 guidance has been disappointing. Novo expects "low to mid single digits growth" for sales and EBIT at constant exchange rates, but accounting for 3/4% forex headwind, it looks like 2018 numbers will be almost flat versus 2017.

Main Takeaways From The Quarter

The corporate signals from the Q3 2017 results haven't been great, with a weak performance of few key growth drivers in the quarter.

The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Victoza sales were DKK 5343M, 1% below consensus, driven by a good performance in US. The management still doesn't expect a dramatic pricing deterioration in this space, but I disagree with this thesis and I see a risk of pricing competition in 2019, with Semaglutide and Trulicity competing on the market for the access on formulary as once-weekly GLP-1.

Insulin portfolio was really disappointing in Q3 2017. Tresiba sales were DKK 1758M, 18% below consensus while Levemir sales were DKK 3163M, 10% below consensus. These weak performances have been caused by higher than expected rebate pressure in the U.S. market. I think this environment will further deteriorate over the coming years with more biosimilars competition in the insulin space.

NovoSeven sales were DKK 21, 5% above consensus and up 4% YoY. I think that the outlook in 2018 for this drug will be worse than expected, as a result of the incoming launch of ACE910 in USA in early 2018.

Lastly, Novo Nordisk's profitability was very strong in Q3/2017. EBIT margin was 45.3%, 150 bps above consensus, driven by lower SG&A and R&D spending.

DCF Valuation

To support my thesis on Novo Nordisk, I have updated my DCF analysis to show that the company is already trading near a fairly valuation, assuming a more conservative outlook on their Insulin and Haemophilia franchises.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg And My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus, both top line and bottom line.

Source: Consensus Comparison Vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used reasonable assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In detail, I used a perpetual growth rate of +2%, that is below FCF growth in 2022 and I assumed a WACC of 8%, which is in line with the Bloomberg estimate.

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Novo Nordisk is trading approximately in line with its fair value.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: This analysis reveals a similar result for Novo Nordisk's valuation, with the company overvalued by about 2%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 12x, which is in line with the Big Pharma peers.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Novo Nordisk has traded historically at 21x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was at premium vs. pharma peers. Today, Novo Nordisk is trading at a limited discount to its 5-year average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 19.6x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 8% of discount vs. its historical valuation.

Source: Novo Nordisk's Current Vs. 5-year Average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Novo Nordisk's Current Vs. 5-year Average P/E And EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals haven't been great. Given that the stock has re-rated from 14x to 19.6x NTM P/E, I would wait for a better re-entry point.

