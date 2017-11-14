Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Heron Undervalued, Theravance Submits NDA, Nektar Continues To Surge

Nektar shares have gained more than 50% since last week.

This abridged "Daily Scoop" is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Heron Therapeutics

Today we will discuss an article on Heron Therapeutics by Terry Chrisomalis titled "Heron Therapeutics Looks To Take Merck's CINV Market Share."

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) recently got an approval from the FDA for CINVANTI Injectible for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). This is the second Heron product to be approved after Sustol was approved in August 2016 as a treatment for CINV in adults. The Sustol approval though had come after a long wait. But with the latest approval, it seems Heron has finally turned a corner. The company's share price though doesn't reflect this at the moment.

Chrisomalis notes in his article that the approval of CINVANTI is an added bonus for Heron following last year's approval of Sustol. He expects the approval to boost Heron's revenue, which so far this year have been robust on the back of Sustol sales. CINVANTI uptake is also expected to be strong, given that the treatment it is competing with, Merck's (MRK) Emend, has a poor safety profile compared to Heron's newly approved treatment. This is something Chrisomalis also notes in his article and also adds that both treatments have a similar efficacy profiles.

Chrisomalis notes that the only risk to strong CINVANTI uptake is whether doctors switch patients over to the new treatment. We believe that the better safety profile means that a significant portion of Enmed patients will be switched over to the new treatment. The second risk pointed out by the author is that there will be an impact on HRTX's bottom line because of product launch.

It must be noted though that Heron has sufficient cash on its balance sheet to meet the significant expenses associated with product launch. Therefore, there is no near-term dilution risk in our opinion. Further, there is another catalyst coming up for the company, which Chrisomalis also notes in his article. Heron's pipeline product HTX-011 is currently in Phase 3 for post-operative pain. If results from the Phase 3 trial are positive, Heron expects to file an approval in 2018 itself.

Year to date, Heron shares have gained more than 20% but the stock is well off its 52-week high of $20.85. Interestingly, the market's reaction to CINVANTI approval has been negative. Since the approval on November 9th, Heron shares have actually fallen more than 6.5%. The pullback could be due to some profit taking post CINVANTI approval, but we think it is more likely due to the negative sentiment on the sector as a whole. Sentiment on the biotech sector has turned negative following a disappointing earnings season but we expect this to be short-term. Once sentiment on the sector as a whole improves, Heron should see a rebound in our opinion. In the near term, we expect it to at least rebound to its 52-week high levels.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of GSK, TBPH, NKTR, PLX, SHPG

Subcutaneous version of Glaxo's Benlysta OK'd in Europe

Company: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Co Name GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) Ticker GSK Focusarea vaccines Today's Price $35.09 52-week high $44.53 52-week low $34.97 %diff--52w-low 0.34 Mktcap 84B Volume 5,816,506.00 CashBalance 3.9B

Therapy: Benlysta (belimumab)

Disease: active autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) with a high degree of disease activity despite standard therapy.

News: The European Commission approves a subcutaneous injectable version of GlaxoSmithKline's Benlysta (belimumab) as add-on therapy in adult patients with active autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) with a high degree of disease activity despite standard therapy.

Analysis: Benlysta is one of the key therapies in GlaxoSmithKline's portfolio. In 2016, sales of Benlysta totaled GBP 306 million, increasing 19% over the previous year. The peak sales forecast for Benlysta though is 10 times this level. The consensus forecast for Benlysta is between $3 billion and $4 billion.

Theravance submits U.S. marketing application for COPD med revefenacin

Company: Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Co Name Theravance Biopharma Inc Ticker TBPH Focusarea Gram-positive bacteria Today's Price $28.28 52-week high $43.44 52-week low $23.15 %diff--52w-low 22.16 Mktcap 1.5B Volume 177,594.00 CashBalance 140M

Therapy: revefenacin (TD-4208)

Disease: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

News: Theravance Biopharma and development/commercialization partner Mylan N.V. (MYL) announce the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) in the U.S. seeking approval for revefenacin (TD-4208) for the once-daily treatment of COPD.

Analysis: The companies are collaborating on the development of the long-acting nebulized bronchodilator. Theravance is leading U.S. development while Mylan is responsible for ex-U.S. development and commercialization. Theravance is eligible to receive up to $220M in development- and sales-related milestones and double-digit royalties on ex-U.S. sales. Theravance retains global rights to revefenacin delivered through other dosage forms (e.g., metered dose inhaler or dry powder inhaler) as well as the rights to nebulized revefenacin in China.

Combination of Opdivo and Nektar's NKTR-214 shows positive effect in advanced lung cancer in Phase 1/2 study

Company: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Co Name Nektar Therapeutics Ticker NKTR Focusarea Oncology Today's Price $37.10 52-week high $41.34 52-week low $11.41 %diff--52w-low 225.15 Mktcap 5,8B Volume 1,515,789.00 CashBalance 160M

Therapy: NKTR-214

Disease: cancer vaccine

News: Nektar Therapeutics reported more good news on therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate NKTR-214 at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

Analysis: NKTR-214 binds to the CD122 receptor on the surface of cancer-fighting immune cells. NKTR-214 stimulates the patient's own immune system in fighting cancer. The recent spate of positive news has sparked a huge rally in Nektar shares, which are now up more than 50% in the last five trading sessions.

In other news

Protalix Bio's (PLX) announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending Orphan Drug status for PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) for the treatment of Fabry disease.

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for Shire plc's (SHPG) ADYNOVI (Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated) for on-demand and phylactic use in patients at least 12 years old with hemophilia A.

Analyst Ratings

Biogen (BIIB): Mizuho sets price target to $400.00 with buy rating. See our coverage of BIIB.

Gilead Sciences (GILD): Argus downgrades from buy to hold with target of $73.77. GILD is in our watch list and we have covered the stock extensively.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterates buy with target of $44. See also our coverage of NKTR.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN): Piper Jaffray Companies reiterates buy with target of $540. See our articles on REGN.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN): Royal Bank Of Canada raises target to $69.00 with outperform rating. See our analysis of SGEN.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): J P Morgan Chase & Co downgrades from neutral to underweight with target of $11.00. See our coverage of TEVA.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX): BMO Capital Markets raises target to $17.00 with market perform rating. See Avisol's coverage.

More analyst ratings can be found in the appendix below.

Insider Sales

Abbvie Inc. (ABBV): EVP-R&D/CSO Severino Michael disposed 25633 shares (18% of their holding) for $2,427,212.

Biopharmx Corp (BPMX): 10% shareholders Vivo Capital Viii, LLC disposed 2% of their holding, 296394 shares for $59,279.

Cryolife Inc (CRY): VP & CAO Horton Amy disposed 4000 shares for $76,000.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS): Director Zoon Kathryn C disposed 2742 shares for $107,490.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW): Director Von Schack Wesley W disposed 1000 shares for $104,150.

Globus Medical Inc (GMED): Group President Coml Op Murphy A Brett disposed 65% of their holding, 66,000 shares for $2,310,000.

Lilly Eli & Co (LLY): SVP/President-Lilly Int'l Zulueta Alfonso G disposed 2003 shares for $167,591.

Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR): Director Hughes Kristine F disposed 2000 shares for $17,936.

Novocure Ltd. (NVCR): CTO Palti Yoram disposed of 90,000 shares (6% of their holding) for $1,663,832.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX): President & CEO St Peter Steven disposed 50,000 shares (8% of their holding) for $350,000.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR): CMO Ravina Bernard disposed 25% of their holding, 5490 shares for $72,797.

Insider Purchases

Adma Biologics, Inc. (ADMA): Director & 10% shareholder Biotest AG, Director Richman Eric I, VP & CFO Lenz Brian, President & CEO Grossman Adam S and EVP/CSO/CMO Mond James acquired 5813954, 25000, 6500, 485000, 10000 shares for $12,500,001, $53,750, $13,975, $1,042,750, $21,500 respectively.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP): CFO Moran Sean F., Chief Medical Officer White Barbara, Director Hochman David P and CEO Cohen Yuval acquired 1500, 2836, 10000, 1000 shares for $10,560, $19,852, $70,800, $7,169 respectively.

Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK): GC Hicks Michael-Bryant, President & CEO Trudeau Mark, EVP & CSO Romano Steven J., Directors Booth Melvin D, Zaccagnino Joseph A, Gulyas Diane H., Reed Joann A, Carroll J Martin, Norton David Y and Carlucci David R, acquired 7900, 5000, 2000, 10000, 5000, 1500, 1000, 5000, 2000, 10000 shares respectively for $164,309, $111,402, $43,920, $218,236, $106,500, $31,950, $21,500, $102,094, $44,030, $218,349 respectively.

Novavax Inc (NVAX): President & CEO Erck Stanley C and President-R&D Glenn Gregory M acquired 10,0000 and 10,000 shares for $113,050 and $11,300, respectively.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX): Director Kronenfeld Mark A. acquired 1000 shares for $41,603.

Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS): SVP/GC Hatzis-Schoch Brent acquired 1778 shares for $49,943.

Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB): Directors Springer Timothy A and Barabe Timothy C acquired 53338 and 5000 shares for $490,437 and $46,840 respectively.

Seaspine Holdings Corp (SPNE): Director Fekete Michael acquired 1490 shares for $15,273.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT): President & CEO Ingram Douglas S acquired 38138 shares for $1,999,957.

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT): Directors Ben-Maimon Carole, Koehler Steven H, Gale James C and CSO Richardson Stephen acquired 15000, 5000, 15000, 6410 shares for $17,409.00, $18,088.00, $57,137.00 and $20,056.00 respectively.

Xencor Inc (XNCR): 10% shareholder Stafford John S III acquired 41823 shares for $832,608.

Earnings

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) reported its total product sales for the September quarter at $2 million. The net loss of the company for the same time period stood at ($339,000), or ($0.07) per share, for the third quarter of 2017 in comparison to a net income of $35,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2016.

Orexigen Therapeutics Inc. (OREX) reported third-quarter 2017 revenue of $18.9 million, including $17.8 million in net sales of Contrave in the United States, and $1.1 million in combined net sales to partners outside the United States and milestone income, in comparison to total revenue of $7.0 million during the third quarter of the previous year. The company reported a net loss of $20.8 million, or $1.35 per share for the quarter.

Marrone Bio Innovation (MBII) reported that its GAAP revenues increased 16% to $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2016. Its gross margin increased significantly to 40.9% in the third quarter of 2017, compared to 31.4% in the third quarter of 2016.

Much of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the "Follow" button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published. However, some of our research is more strategy-oriented; that research is aimed at investors and traders in the healthcare sector who want more directional guidance. It also includes a watch list and multiple model portfolios, a whatsapp group, a discussion board and other tools to help you invest in healthcare better. All this is available at a discounted price for initial subscribers. If you are really interested in our work, consider becoming a Total Pharma Tracker member today!

Appendix/Tables

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Amarin Corporation PLC AMRN Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy 10 AVEO Pharmaceuticals AVEO B. Riley Initiates Buy -> Buy 5 Bio-Path Holdings BPTH HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy -> Buy $4.50 -> $1.50 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp BSTC HC Wainwright Lowers Target Buy -> Buy $72.00 -> $65.00 CryoLife CRY Northland Securities Reiterates Buy 23.5 Cytori Therapeutics CYTX Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy 5 Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform $63.00 -> $67.00 Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS Robert W. Baird Downgrades Outperform -> Neutral 56 Global Blood Therapeutics GBT Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy 53 Lion Biotechnologies IOVA Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Buy 13 Lion Biotechnologies IOVA B. Riley Reiterates Buy 18 Lion Biotechnologies IOVA HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy 16 Lannett Co LCI BMO Capital Markets Raises Target Market Perform $20.00 -> $22.00 Repligen Corporation RGEN CL King Initiates Buy -> Buy 41 Trevena TRVN Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Buy 5 ViewRay VRAY Mizuho Reiterates Buy 12

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Ticker Price Stock Offered Assembly Biosciences Inc. ASMB $27.25/Share $60 Million Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc. EBIO $0.80/Share $4.4 Million Nanovibronix Inc. NAOV $4.90/Share $6 Million

Earnings Calendar

Company Name Ticker Date of Earnings Announcement Celsion Corporation CLSN November 14 Ampliphi Biosciences APHB November 14 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd FOMX November 15 Ascendis Pharma ASND November 16

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.