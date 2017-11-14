Johnson & Johnson: Does This Dividend Giant Still Offer Value?

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been one of the most well respected, well managed, and consistent companies for decades now. When thinking of dividend growth staples, one of the first companies that come to mind for most investors is JNJ. The company has increased the dividend an astonishing 54 consecutive years now. The positives have far outweighed the negatives over the years when discussing JNJ, however, when looking to invest, one should only do so at a price they feel is reasonable. Though JNJ is one of the all-time greats, sometimes others appear better. Just ask LeBron James, the best doesn't always win every year.

Investment Thesis

Based on current trading levels, with EPS not growing at a consistent rate with the price, Johnson & Johnson appears to be trading at a large premium, well above their normal levels. JNJ revenue growth has slowed over the last two years, free cash flow has dipped, and dividend growth has been decreasing since 2004, with investors not seeing double digit dividend growth since 2008. Do not get me wrong, I love everything about the company, but current levels do not peak my interest.

No Sales Discounts Here

Over the years, investors have bought JNJ stock for their conservative approach, low volatility, and a stable and growing dividend income stream they provide. Especially those investors looking for stable income, JNJ is a staple in many retirees' portfolios, with good reason. Investors typically do not buy the stock expecting big gains in the share price; however, that is exactly what has happened this year. Year-to-date, Johnson & Johnson stock is up 21%, which followed a 25% share growth year in 2016. Looking at EPS growth for those periods, 2016 saw EPS growth of 8% and so far in 2017, EPS is down about 3% when comparing to 2016 yearly results.

Due to the fact JNJ is adored by many, and is known as a S.W.A.N (Sleep Well At Night) stock, all for which I agree with those investors, that does not dismiss the fact that I am calling into question the company's valuation. Obviously for those of you invested in the stock for years now, this is in no way an article telling you to sell, as it is more focused on those looking to buy. Let me present my case below, then I would enjoy to hear from you all regarding your take as well.

Taking a look at the F.A.S.T. Graph below, over an eight year time span, you will see the stock currently trades at a premium well above its normal P/E. As of the time of this writing, JNJ traded at a Blended P/E (takes into account future estimates) of 19.5x compared to a normal P/E of 16.0x. Trailing 12-mo P/E is currently 24.2x, which indicates the stock is trading at a large premium compared to its normal level.

One may say, "Well the market as a whole is trading at a premium to normal levels", which I would agree with, as the S&P 500 currently trades at a ttm P/E multiple of 25.8x. However, a large portion of the gain has been by FAANG stocks, due to the weight they carry within the index. Through the end of July, Marketwatch published an article showing that the FAANG stocks were accountable for about 30% of the S&P 500's gain in 2017. Those companies have reported large year over year growth increases, whereas with JNJ you have revenue that grew 3% in 2016, EPS was down 10.5% in the most recently issued quarterly report (Q3 2017) and net income up only 1.5% in the quarter. Does this sound like a company that deserves a premium multiple above what investors have paid in the past? Now before you head straight to the comments section to explain why you disagree, just hear me out. A stock hitting a premium high that it has not seen in over a decade, this has to set off some sort of caution light, right? Premiums tend to fluctuate based on future positive estimates, but what has truly changed that significant to warrant this P/E? EPS is simply not keeping pace with the rising stock price. The company has made a couple of recent acquisitions that will help, but organic growth is important.

As you can see in the chart below, JNJ P/E ratio has been growing each year, and in 2017 made a decent size leap, along with much of the broader market. The EPS on the other hand has not grown at the same rate as the stock prize, thus causing the large gap between the current and normal P/E ratio.

Turning our attention to dividends, looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph below, you can see what I alluded to earlier about the dividend growing at its slowest rate since 2004. Management has increased the dividend a consistent 7% over the last couple of years. The run up in the stock price has caused the dividend yield to fall below 2.4%, which is the lowest level it has hit in over five years. A 2.4% dividend growing at just a 7% annual rate does not get you super excited as a dividend growth investor, however, if you are looking for consistent and stable returns, this is about as safe as one could get.

The dividend payout ratio has held consistently around 47% for the last five plus years, with it currently sitting at 58% based on a trailing twelve months calculation. JNJ being the mature company that they are these days, slower dividend growth is to be expected with double digit dividend growth days well behind them. I would expect JNJ management to continue increasing the dividend based on forecasted EPS growth in the near future.

Even The Safest Investments Have Risks

Being that I mentioned how safe an investment JNJ is, it is only fitting that I follow that comment up with a section detailing a couple of the risks facing the company. One of the main risks surrounding the company is related to the lost patent protection around there highly popular Remicade drug. Remicade is used to treat conditions such as Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, and Arthritis along with other conditions as well in both adults and children. The drug makes up approximately 10% of company sales for JNJ, so a decrease in Remicade sales could have a big impact going forward. Two European patents expired in 2015, and two sets of U.S. patents are set to expire next year in 2018. In order to mitigate this risk, JNJ will need another successful drug(s) within their large pipeline to get FDA approval in the future. Only one in 5,000 new potential drugs reaches the shelves, which explains why the pharmaceutical business can be extremely volatile at times. Luckily for JNJ, they have a strong pipeline of drugs with at least 10 potential blockbuster drugs in testing.

One of the company's drugs making headway recently, which has potential to offset future loss in sales from Remicade, is that of Darzalex, sold in U.S. and Europe, and Zytiga, sold in Japan. These drugs have recently been released and according to the company they have been performing well. Pharmaceutical sales make up about 50% of total company sales, as such, a new drug(s) getting approved would be a huge growth factor for them moving forward. The segment posted strong growth in the company's most recent quarter by posting 15% growth in operating income.

As a reminder, I am writing this from the perspective of a non-retiree and those who do not yet have a position in JNJ. As I echoed above, Johnson & Johnson is about as safe and high quality a company one could invest in, yet as a value investor I personally view the stock as overvalued. Do not get me wrong, I am a big believer in JNJ, but I will (hopefully) get a better entry point in the future. I look forward to reading your comments below, and Happy Investing!

