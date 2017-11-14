New CEO Appointed; Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

We then apply the takeaways to the Class of 2016 and 2017 CEOs and offer our recommendations.

We did an extensive study to analyze when and where alpha can be generated when new CEOs were appointed.

Large, stodgy companies have generated substantial alpha for a long period when the Board appoints a new CEO, e.g., since McDonald's (MCD) appointment of Steven Easterbrook on March 1, 2015, the stock has returned 44% to date vs. S&P 500's 18%; since Microsoft's (MSFT) appointment of Satya Nadela on Feb 4, 2014, the stock has returned 55% to date vs. S&P 500's 32%. We ask if this is an invest-able thesis when applied broadly to other companies?

Our Analysis

We did a comprehensive study using a proprietary, sophisticated search algorithm to uncover all companies where CEOs changed over the last 4 years. In Part 1 of the study, we narrowed the list to S&P 500 companies. Each year about 5-8% of the S&P 500 CEOs change - either they retire or are shown the door. A sample search result from the SEC 8-K filing of McDonald's appointment of the new CEO is shown below.

With a list of about 100 CEO changes (a decent size sample) as our starting point, we used the Quantopian platform to measure the stock performance - we varied the start time from a few months before to a few months after the CEO start date, and the end point from 1 to 3 years thereafter; additionally, we took out the beta adjusted S&P 500 performance to calculate the alpha.

Our findings indicate that if one were to blindly build a basket of stocks that have the ‘CEO change’ event, then the results were mixed, and there is minimal alpha generation. When additional criteria was used - how the company was performing prior to the change, the sector the company belongs to, the changes to the CEO compensation structure - the alpha generation was substantially improved.

Results

Uncovered lesser followed companies

In addition to Microsoft and McDonald's mentioned earlier, we uncovered several companies that are not as widely discussed in the media. A couple of examples are below.

Electronic Arts (EA) - September 17, 2013, Andrew Wilson appointed CEO, EA return to date ~426%, S&P 500 return ~51%

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - August 1, 2016, James Loree appointed CEO, SWK return to date ~35% vs. S&P 500 return ~19%

Multi-year range bound were better performers

Stocks that were range-bound for years like Microsoft and McDonald's did far better with new CEOs than stocks that were already performing well (see charts below).

Source: Freestockcharts.com - MSFT

Source: Freestockcharts.com - MCD

No need to invest right away

While several strategies claim it is best to invest right away, sometimes even before the last CEO is fired, our analysis indicates that it takes several months - often 3 to 6, sometimes more - for the stock to start performing. It is best to wait for the new strategy to be unveiled, and wait for Wall Street analyst upgrades to start.

Respect the Macro

As expected, the brick-and-mortar retail sector performed poorly (the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect). No surprise here, as the Amazon tsunami is so strong that few CEOs can stand up to that wave. Similarly, with the depressed oil prices, there was no alpha in the energy sector.

Winner Deep Dive

It's easy in hindsight to attribute the reasons to the winners - Microsoft, transformation from stagnant Windows products to the Cloud; McDonald's, shift from company-owned locations to franchises, healthier food choices, and all-day breakfast. Our claim is that even when the winning strategy is articulated in the early days of the new CEO, there are enough skeptics that just dismiss the potential for a turnaround. In fact, one rarely sees an analyst upgrade when the new CEO starts, or when the new CEO articulates the strategy at an earnings call or on the investor day.

As we dug deeper among winners, we discovered that more often than not the CEO compensation structure is perfectly aligned with the shareholder interest. While all make the claim about the shareholder alignment, only a few actually have their bonus tied to the stock performance. We list excerpts below from the SEC filings of Microsoft and McDonald's that show that there is a substantial payout to the Named Executive Officers if the share price increases, sometimes even as precise as a percentile of S&P 500. In our opinion, tie in with share price gains is far better for shareholders than payouts tied to revenue, operating income, or EPS that we believe are easy to manipulate.

MSFT - DEF14A 19-Oct-2015 (emphasis added)

We introduced a relative total shareholder return (“TSR”) multiplier to reward significant outperformance that creates closer alignment with the interests of our long-term shareholders. .... Microsoft’s TSR must be positive and at or above the 60th percentile of the S&P 500 for the performance period to trigger the multiplier. The performance multiplier will increase the number of shares linearly up to an additional 1/3 of earned shares when Microsoft’s TSR is at or above the 80thpercentile.

MCD - DEF14A 10-Apr-15 (highlights added)

Applying the thesis to Class of 2016 & 2017 CEOs

Our search generated several CEO changes for 2016 and 2017 - Visa (V), Caterpillar (CAT), Wells Fargo (WFC), Honeywell (HON), Micron (MU), General Electric (GE) - to name a few. Below are our thoughts on a handful.

Wells Fargo: This has a better match to the ones discussed in our analysis above. Timothy Sloan succeeded John Stumpf in October 2016 after it was reported that Wells Fargo engaged in booking revenues based on fake accounts. On April 2017, SEC filing DEFA14A indicates that compensation structure was re-aligned to "human capital management practices, global ethics and integrity program, enterprise-wide culture, including ethics culture, and non-financial...". We believe that while ethics related issues may not have been fully resolved, investors could use this as a good entry point; the business metrics have not been impacted much, and over the next 6-12 months, WFC should catch-up to Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM).

Chart below shows the large divergence from late August 2016 when the scandal broke out, a jump up when the new CEO started, and continued sluggishness thereafter.

WFC data by YCharts

Honeywell: Had been performing very well under the last CEO (Dave Cote), but towards the end of his term (Darius Adamczyk became the new CEO on Mar 31, 2017), several strategic actions - spin-off of underperforming businesses - appeared to have gone cold. Within 6 months of Darius' appointment, Honeywell announced planned portfolio changes on Oct. 10, 2017, where they said that they plan to spin Homes and AI Global Distribution Business ($4.5B) and Transportation Systems ($3B) by end of 2018. Our expectation is that HON should continue to outperform the sector and the market.

General Electric: Based on 3-6 month gestation period, this one is too early to call. November 13 investor day should start outlining the changes necessary to get back on the recovery path, but there should be no rush to jump in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.