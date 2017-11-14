Immunomedics Emerges With New Leadership

Immunomedics (IMMU) is a $1.6 billion market cap company trading at ~$12 per share focused on developing treatments for oncology. Strong Bio has written articles including IMMU and continues to be impressed with it's lead candidate IMMU-132, and encourages investors to add IMMU to watchlists for cancer drug portfolio allocations. IMMU-132 is showing promise in clinical trials for the treatment of multiple solid cancers including metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) and the company has stated that it plans to file for approval in third-line TNBC during 1Q 2018. The company anticipates that a 2Q or 3Q 2018 FDA approval is possible. The company, after making a selection for CEO that took several months, ended up pulling two of Celgene's (CELG) top brass for assignment at IMMU. Pehl, formerly president of CELG hematology and oncology division and will be joined at Immunomedics by former colleague Brendan Delaney, former V.P., as CCO. The additions are considered top-notch for the industry. Given both the addition of proven management and encouraging research results, Strong Bio is reiterating a strong buy recommendation (is long since $1.98 per share and has no inclination to sell the position for years to come) and looking for reinforcing positions on any price pullbacks.

TNBC is a serious disease. It includes about 15% of all breast cancer types and according to the American Cancer Society, with an annual incidence estimated at about 40,000, with 20,000 diagnoses of mTNBC in the U.S. alone. As the name implies, TNBC does not express estrogen, progesterone or the HER2 receptor, and is, therefore, insensitive to most of the available targeted therapies for breast cancer treatment, including HER2-directed therapy, including trastuzumab (Herceptin®; Genentech/Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)), and endocrine therapies (such as tamoxifen or the aromatase inhibitors, first discovered by Dr. Arthur Walpole). TNBC has an aggressive course, and therefore a poor prognosis, with rapid relapse including visceral and brain metastases. Following first-line therapy, the median overall survival (mOS) is 6-13 months and the median progression-free survival (mPFS) is usually 3-4 months. Currently there is no single standard chemotherapy to treat patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic TNBC. IMMU-132 is a promising therapy designed for this unmet medical care need.

IMMU-132 (Sacituzumab Govitecan) was awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation by FDA in February of 2016 for the treatment of patients with mTNBC. The drug is an antibody-drug conjugate targeting Trop-2, a multifunctinal intracellular Ca2+ signaling molecule that depends on a specific protein kinase C phosphorylation site, which is expressed in more than 90% of TNBC, and delivers SN-38 payload, the active metabolite of irinotecan. In phase 1/2 clinical trials, the treatment was well tolerated and demonstrated a durable response in 69 heavily pretreated patients with mTNBC as published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Primary endpoints were safety and objective response rate (ORR); Secondary endpoints were PFS and OS. Confirmed ORR was 30% (partial response, n = 19; complete response, n = 2). Clinical benefit rate was 46%. mPFS was 6.0 months, mOS was 16.6 months. IMMU-132 demonstrated an early response, with a median onset of 1.9 months. Grade 3 or higher adverse events included neutropenia (39%; resulted in dose reductions for 19% of patients), leukopenia (16%), anemia (14%), and diarrhea (13%). Biopsy revealed that most tumor specimens (88%) were positive for Trop-2 by immunohistochemistry. A confirmatory phase 3 clinical trial (ASCENT) for IMMU-132 in mTNBC is ongoing, with the first patient receiving dosing in October, 2017.

TNBC is not the only indication for which IMMU-132 is showing promise. The company reported results at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2017 congress (ESMO) for a phase 2 clinical trial in September 2017 for refractory metastatic urothelial cancer or who are resistant to chemotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibitors. The confirmed ORR for 41 patients was 34%, including two complete responses and 12 partial responses. Median duration of response was reported at 12.6 months with mPFS reported at 7.1 months. Even with a regimen that included repeated dosing, grade 3 or higher adverse events were limited to neutropenia (39%), anemia (10%), diarrhea (7%), and fatigue (7%).

In other news, candidate IMMU-130 (Labetuzumab govitecan) demonstrated single agent efficacy in a phase 2 clinical trial in heavily-pretreated patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. IMMU-130 is an antibody-drug conjugate that incorporates a moderately-toxic drug, SN-38, with an antibody against CEACAM5, which has a high expression in many solid cancers, particularly colorectal cancer.

Total costs and expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 were $22.3 million, compared to $15.7 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2017, an increase of approximately 42%. Increased expenses were due to increased number of staff for upcoming regulatory submissions to FDA (BLA) and launch of IMMU-132 in the United States. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $139.6 million as of end September, 2017. Also in September 2017 the company raised about $80 million by converting senior notes to 14 million newly issued common stock plus an additional amount of shares to be determined. The global market for colorectal cancer is expected to reach $11 billion by 2025.

Risks for investing in IMMU include risks of IMMU-132 not obtaining FDA approval, or having trouble generating sustainable large scale manufacturing. However, given the fact that IMMU-132 efficacy is promising in some very difficult-to-treat indications, and the company has attracted top-tier leadership, investors should consider the stock de-risked due to expert validation. However, the primary market opportunity for IMMU appears to be in TNBC. The global market for urothelial cancer is estimated to be over $1 billion by 2020, but is expected to be more competitive than for TNBC. A multitude of molecular targets with an expanding range of genetic origin will make this heterogenious genomic source of cancer markets difficult to dominate. However, IMMU does have a reasonably promising pipeline should setbacks occur, with minimal risk of value-damaging dilution in the near-future. Yahoo three analyst one year consensus target is $14.17 per share.

Strong Bio would expect higher analyst target valuations to stream in given the new leadership, once plans are put in motion. In addition the collective reward to risk ratio for IMMU appears to be very high, given the untapped and large potential markets. The market for the treatment of breast cancer is expected to reach $20 billion by 2024. TNBC is a relatively untapped market and has been currently estimated at $3.6 billion with a CAGR of nearly 12%. IMMU is in a position to potentially dominate this market, as label expansion opportunities into early-line treatments become justified by evidence and FDA support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMMU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.