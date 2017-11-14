My Case For Investing In This Market

Equity markets are overpriced. Ridiculously so. Valuations are so high today that the S&P 500 nominal annual total return for the next 12 years is expected to be negative, even when including dividends. Just take a look at the first chart in this article for a good example:

Source: This Time Is Different, But Not How Investors Imagine It Is Different - Hussman Funds

Yet I am investing my hard-earned capital in equities. Why? Well, this article is an attempt to answer that very question, not just for readers but for myself as well. Here are my 5 reasons for investing in equities right now:

Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) works Time in the market is your friend Can’t fight the Fed Technology I am investing to suit my needs

Let's begin!

1. DCA works

The mutual fund industry has been using DCA as a sales tool since at least the 1980s, and probably much longer than that. The idea is that you invest a fixed amount periodically, typically every month, no matter what market prices are doing.

Here’s how to dollar-cost average: Let’s say your available investment capital is $995/month, and your broker charges $4.95 per trade. You are building a position in AT&T (NYSE:T), for example. If T is lower, maybe $30/share in month 1, you buy 33 shares that month for $994.95. Now in month 2, T is now $33/share, so the same investment amount gets you only 30 shares.

What you’ve done is buy 3 fewer shares in month 2, when the price was higher. So it is a compromise with the old adage “buy low” – it’s more like “buy more lower, buy fewer higher”. And guess what? It “works” as a strategy. What do I mean by that? DCA outperforms some other (reasonable) strategies, as you can read here: Timing The Market Or Time In The Market? An Experiment

2. Time in the market is your friend

This is basically equivalent to the old saying that “The trend is your friend.” Not only is the trend your friend, it is your best friend! Long-term, the markets go up. Capitalism has been an astounding wealth-generating engine for a couple of hundred years now. I expect that to continue for centuries to come.

Why? Because Energy!, that’s why. Energy, specifically oil, has driven population growth, farm output, transportation, and thus global economic growth (with the help of innovation and productivity gains - more on these later) ever since the discovery of oil in Titusville, PA in 1859. But in the late 20th century, it looked like the world’s black gold supply might start to decline soon and possibly kill the goose that laid the golden egg.

However, fracking and other technology have postponed the steep decline in oil production first forecast by M. King Hubbert. Secondly, and more importantly, civilization is working furiously to scale up alternative energy supplies (from Elon Musk, to Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B), and other entities like national governments, Helion, Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY), solar companies, etc). The bright future of the entire energy industry, not just big oil, has me more optimistic now about the future of civilization than I’ve ever been in my entire adult life.

I expect advances in alternative energy to reverse the trend in world oil usage, from “rising” to “declining”, in my lifetime, even as world population continues to grow. With man’s energy security looking increasingly likely, the wealth-generating engine of private enterprise will keep humming along for many decades to come. By staying invested in the markets, I expect to ride the equities uptrend to financial independence.

3. Central Banks are in Charge

Central Bank quantitative easing pushes stocks higher, both directly and indirectly. Just take a look at chart #2 in this recent article from The Heisenberg: The 'Black Hole': How Passive Investing Became The New 'QE'

The old saying was, “You can’t fight the Fed.” In the era of globalization, it is time to recognize that we can’t fight world Central Banks. First-world markets will go up (or maintain) as long as CBs continue their current policies.

The Fed is the only CB tightening at this time, AFAIK, and at the pace of a “wounded snail”. Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank directly owns $80 Billion worth of U.S. equities and $20 Billion in European equities. If it were a fund, it would rank #5 on Forbes’ list of the 10 biggest mutual funds. The BOJ is a top-10 shareholder in about 90% of the Nikkei 225! Their annual purchases are currently at $27.2B: BOJ is a top-10 shareholder of 90% of Japan's stock market

Central Bank QE has been going on somewhere in the world for the better part of a decade now, and it is clear we won’t have a bear market while these policies are maintained. However, I for one would like to achieve financial independence before I’m eligible for social security! Maybe you feel the same way.

I can’t wait the better part of yet another decade, or maybe even longer, for these policies to be brought to an end. And at that point DGI yields might be half what they are now. PEs over 30 might be the norm. If the dividend income I can expect to receive from my stocks is acceptable to me, and satisfies my requirements, then it isn’t unreasonable to go ahead and purchase those stocks now. This is especially true of companies with strong dividend growth rates.

I am sacrificing and saving. Do I want to just accumulate a big pile of “dry powder” for the next bear market? If CBs keep doing what they’re doing, I might end up living out my old age on just social security, without every building a portfolio, and my dry powder earning 0.75% per annum. No thanks.

4. Technology

While energy is the number one drive of economic growth, there is no doubt in my mind that the number two driver is technology. The innovation and productivity gains I mentioned earlier are made possible by technology. And it is only going to accelerate.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here now. And it will soon start coming up with ideas that humans haven’t thought of (if it hasn’t already). The 7 nm node of logic microprocessors is production now, and the 5 nm node after that is in development. This will bring even faster and more powerful computers, although the ones we have now are already amazing machines. Then there is the internet, the IOT, new and powerful devices of all kinds, and so on. No need for me to elaborate too much on this – everyone reading this is likely aware of the ubiquity of technology and its continued, accelerated advance.

And the companies supplying technology are stupendous wealth creation machines. Think about this: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is 13 years old, and now has a market cap of half a Trillion dollars! Staying out of the market, or even not adding new capital to it, ensures you will miss out on the continued advances of companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), FB, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), and the new ones that will be started by the next generation of entrepreneurs, with the next innovative ideas.

5. Investing to suit my needs

I am not a CFA or fund manager. My job security doesn’t depend on “beating the market”. So I can focus just on my own personal investment needs and maintain my focus on the long run. My goal is to build a portfolio of high-quality dividend growth stocks that I can hold for decades, which will pay enough dividends to provide me with financial independence. If I select quality companies, their share price trends likely will be up for the foreseeable future, even if they drop short-term in the next bear market.

As for getting exposure to technology companies to build wealth, I will do that through funds. Since my 401k won’t let me pick individual stocks anyway, it is an excellent resource to use for giving myself exposure to technology stocks though ETFs.

Also, by cutting personal expenses, I can make my margin of error larger on the buy side. Do I hate paying $157/share for ITW, for example? Yes I do! But this is an excellent business that rewards shareholders, and will likely provide an increasing dividend income to me for the rest of my life. So I will continue to accumulate, and let DCA mitigate the pain of high share prices.

Are bear markets a thing of the past? Is this time different? I don’t believe so. It is very likely that the S&P 500 will suffer a steep decline in the next 12 years. But I cannot time the market. I also cannot go back and start investing at the bottom in March 2009. All I can do is make the best of opportunities I have now. So I will continue to invest in this overpriced market. And going forward, I hope to share with my readers the specifics on just how I am doing this, as well as talk about some underappreciated DGI gems. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITW, T, RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.