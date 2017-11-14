Fire-Sale On The Meet Group

The company itself revised guidance down about 1% and just lost 1/3 of its market cap after selling off in the late summer from $5.00 a share.

As you know we have been covering "the Meet Group" (NASDAQ:MEET) since it was simply MeetMe. Well the stock has imploded for a second time following earnings. While it sold off hard after Q2, and we felt this was justified to a degree, we contend the present implosion is a gross overreaction to the facts and the projections for the company. In this article, we will offer commentary on what happened relative to our expectations, and provide our projections going forward.

Earnings summation

Here's the deal - the earnings themselves this quarter were pretty decent. However, it really was the guidance that disappointed. We have maintained that shares were a buy as the name fell under the $5 mark and approached $4. We believe shares are undervalued and that MEET is one of the most undervalued social media plays out there, now more than ever. For a great valuation analysis (prior to today's implosion), please see this recent piece by our colleague Philaretos. For now, we will discuss the trends and our projections.

Revenue rises again

As shares approach $2, almost to the levels where we first ever recommended the name, we have to question what is going on. You likely remember that we bought in at the $2 mark, and made it our top pick back in 2016. In the summer of 2016, the stock surpassed $7, at which point we recommended that investors should take profits. We started getting bullish again as we approached $4, but what we find bizarre is this selloff comes as revenues shoot higher:

Figure 1. Meet Group’s Third Quarter Revenues Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Historically the name has been volatile, but the company has always organically grown sales. The very recent jump comes with the realization that acquisition related activity has pushed up sales, but the growth was impressive nonetheless. The revenue number came in at $32.25 million, up a strong 87% year-over-year (please keep in mind how the company reports revenues as outlined in our prior work). This was a beat of $0.25 million versus our prior projections, and are pleased with the result. Earnings were also strong.

Earnings power

On the bottom line the company delivered once again, surpassing our expectations and continuing a path of growth:

Figure 2. Meet Group’s Third Quarter Earnings Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

We remember covering this name long before there were any profits, as was the case in 2014, and somewhat in 2015. The bottom line here is that the company consistently makes money now, and is growing earnings. The selloff is overdone based on earnings per share growth alone, especially when we consider our forward projections. And now the company is delivering another quarter of record EBITDA for Q3. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $8.9 million, up 30% from last year. Margins were strong at 28%. Overall earnings per share hit $0.11 and our expectations by a $0.01. Now that we have a sense of the sales and earnings metrics, lets dig deeper into the user base.

Mobile push

MEET has been successful at promoting and boosting its mobile side. While revenues and users are still be generated from the desktop side, the focus of the company has shifted to mobile. Revenues have steadily grown:

Source: Q3 investor presentations, 2016, 2017

The key here is that MEET has successfully begun to transform its share of mobile revenue away from just advertising. All companies that sell advertising are facing incredible competition, and the general payouts per advertising click have declined over time industry wide. However, Meet has shifted its focus somewhat into upping organic sales. It is focused on generating subscription sales, in app sales, and other purchases, all of which require limited overhead and expenditures relative to advertising sales. The focus looking forward for the company will be on how it manages to keep this content fresh. That said, in part due to advertising revenue pressure, but more due to this organic focus, MEET has successfully shifted its revenue mix, and we anticipate this trend will continue:

Source: Meet Group Q3 earnings presentations, 2015-2017

User engagement

As with any social media site, user engagement and retention is key. While these metrics can be volatile month-to-month, looking at daily average users and monthly average users is key. Over the last few quarters these numbers continue to trend higher. While the bump in the following charts reflect recent purchases, organic use is trending higher:

Daily users

Monthly users

Source: Meet Group SEC filings

This trend is favorable. The growth in users is clearly higher over time. Too be clear the daily active users reflect Skout and if[we] purchases as of the acquisition dates of October 3, 2016 and April 3, 2017, respectively. Mobile users reflect the Meet Group's mobile apps and the MeetMe and Skout mobile web sites, both of which are growing. Factoring in that revenues are also growing along with demonstrated user growth, shares appeared to be far undervalued.

Our 2017 projections and early 2018 look

Based on the results of this quarter, we believe that 2017 will see total revenues of $120.25 million to $121.0 million, which is a bit narrowed from our prior view of $119.5 to $122.0 million. Should this precision result in such a selloff? We question the Street on this. As for earnings per share, we are targeting $0.42 to $0.45.

As we consider the current trends for the company, we do keep in mind the competitive nature of the social space and the pressure on advertisers to pay a higher cost, which has hurt advertising revenue sector wide on a per impression basis. Nevertheless, our outlook currently is for 2018 revenues of $133 to $146 million, and earnings per share of $0.48 to $0.64. Using the midpoint of this range, at $0.55, that implies that MEET is trading at just 4.1 times forward earnings. That is disgustingly cheap in our estimation.

Going forward

MEET continues to be on an amazing growth trajectory on the back of a more user-friendly app, a modernized chat system and recent upgrades. More users will continue to drive revenues. On a year-over-year basis, mobile daily users continue to increase. Users' are rapidly moving to video and want more connectivity and that is why MEET has moved to make its past acquisitions. While there is some uncertainty around the acquisition of the German dating app LOVOO, picking up more platforms, especially those that allow the sale of video advertising will keep revenue churning higher. We felt the name was a buy as MEET approached $4, and feel it is at fire-sale prices now.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "Get email alerts "under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MEET over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.