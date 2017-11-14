Lower Corporate Tax Rates Won't Boost Stock Prices

Since President Trump was elected approximately one year ago, the S&P 500 (SPY) has rattled off an extremely impressive return of about 24%. That's about 15% more than the average annual return since 1950. Many pundits have tried to make sense of this surging stock market by attributing it to the possibility of much more fiscal stimulus under the new administration. The talk of more infrastructure spending and tax reform has many market participants licking their chops. However, what the GOP and the new administration have in mind for stimulus may not make much of a difference.

Media's Obsession With Tax Reform

This year, it seems as though you cannot scroll through financial news without hearing someone's opinion on how tax reform will impact the market. As soon as Trump took office, the media immediately started speculating on how corporate tax cuts would affect the stock market. Every up move, down move and flat move is now inevitably tied to the prospects of tax reform.

Just last week, a multitude of financial pundits attributed the minor selloff in equities to a potential delay in corporate tax cuts. Senate Republicans offered a different version of the bill than House Republicans, which delays the cut in corporate taxes from 35% to 20% until 2019. Was this really the reason stocks fell last week?

If you have studied markets close enough, you eventually realize that they often move for no reason at all, or for reasons you are generally unaware of. This fact did not stop Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CBS News, Yahoo Finance and just about every other mainstream media outlet from suggesting that the decline was 100% attributable to tax cut delays.

From the media's perspective, tax cuts will boost the net income of corporations, which will then lead to higher stock prices. In theory, they are correct. However, that theory does not align with what we have seen in the past. Historical data reveals that the media's obsession with the link between tax cuts and stock performance may be all for nothing.

What The Data Says

It is my assertion that this bull market is on its final stretch and about to correct in a major way. That is why I was genuinely curious to know if tax cuts could boost this stock market beyond my current projection. After looking into corporate tax and stock market price data, my assertion has not changed.

Last century, congress lowered the corporate tax rate seven times (i.e. 1964, 1965, 1970, 1971, 1979, 1986 and 1987), with only one tax hike in between (i.e 1966). It is important to note that this sample size is very small, even though I used all of the available data. Also, the tax cuts only span from 1964 to 1987, when market conditions were much different than they are today. Given the inherent limitations of the data, I was still exceedingly surprised by how the stock market reacted to each instance of a corporate tax cut. The data reveals a much different story than what the media is telling.

Above is a table that breaks down the stock returns after each of the seven corporate take cuts. You should be able to notice immediately that corporate tax cuts have never guaranteed above average stock returns. The four tax cuts from 1964 to 1971 all resulted in long-run returns that failed to beat the historical average; sometimes by a very wide margin. Don't let this deceive you into believing that corporate tax cuts are bad for the stock market either. The 60's and 70's would have been a tumultuous time for stocks regardless of any tax rate manipulation. Back then, the market had to contend with a major war in Vietnam, an energy crises and stagflation.

The three tax cuts between 1979 and 1987 resulted in much better long-run returns, but struggled in the short to medium-term. This was in large part due to the crash of 1987. Therefore, the data shows us that lowering the corporate tax rate does not guarantee better performance in the short-run or the long-run.

Here is another way to look at the data:

This table shows the average of all returns after corporate tax cuts compared to the average return for the S&P 500 (with and without tax cuts). One month after the tax cuts was the only time period in which cutting the corporate tax rate resulted in higher than average returns. Again, do not let this fool you into thinking corporate tax cuts produce worse stock returns. The volatility of the 60's and 70's weighed down the very small data set. However, this data unquestionably shows us that tax cuts do not guarantee above average returns, as the mainstream narrative might have you believe.



Conclusion

Looking at only seven instances of corporate tax cuts does not reveal exactly how the market will react to corporate tax cuts in the present day. However, the small data set still reveals that corporate tax cuts were far from an accelerator of stock prices in the past. The tax cuts of the 60's and 70's shows us that there are much more influential factors to the stock market than tax cuts. The tax cuts of 1986 and 1987 also failed to prevent the very severe market crash of 1987.



No matter what your views are on the long-run path of the stock market, you should not put too much weight behind corporate tax cuts. If you are bullish, look for other reasons to be bullish. If you are long-run bearish, like me, there is no reason to assume that corporate tax cuts will boost stock prices for an extended amount of time.

The media's attribution of stock market movements to tax reform news is way overblown. Do your best to tune out the noise. At the very least, we may get a bump in prices because of the hype. Eventually, stronger macroeconomic factors will takeover.

