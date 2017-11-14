Mountain Province Diamonds' (MPVD) CEO David Whittle on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc (NYSEMKT:MPVD) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2017 11:00 AM ET

David Whittle - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Perry Ing - Chief Financial Officer

Very good. Thank you everyone for ringing in this morning, the Mountain Province's third quarter conference call. Just to start, I’ll remind everyone that we will be discussing forward-looking information and making forward-looking statements during the call. Actual results can vary materially from those anticipated in such statements. Please refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in both our press release and our MD&A.

This third quarter represents the first where we report full quarter of operating results in our profit and loss statement. We run 10 tender sales per year and so in any given quarter, we will report results from either two sales or three and this quarter it was a two-sale quarter. With only two sales in the quarter and in the face of a softening rough diamond market in this second half of 2017, we still managed to generate earnings from mining operations of $24 million, and net income of almost $28 million. And I’ll emphasize, that’s earnings, not EBITDA, but reported earnings after a non-cash depletion and amortization.

From the statement of cash flows, our net cash inflows from operating activities for just this third quarter were $49 million. On the call with me today are both Perry Ing, our Chief Financial Officer, and Reid Mackie, our Vice President of Diamond Marketing, and they will be available for question period subsequent to the introduction here. But for the moment, I’ll turn it over to Perry Ing, our CFO, for a brief summary of the financial results.

Perry Ing

Great. Thanks David. As David pointed out, we believe that this first full quarter of reported results from a P&L standpoint demonstrates the key strength of the Gahcho Kué mine of the high-volume low-cost operation, which is reflected in the cost per ton and per carat specifics as shown in our MD&A despite the challenges of operating in Canada's far north.

We reported net income of $28 million or $0.17 per share, compared to $8 million or $0.05 per share in the second quarter of 2017. On an EBITDA basis, we achieved positive EBITDA of CAD37 million or approximately $30 million. Reported sales for the quarter included tender sales six and seven, which totaled 764,000 carats generating revenue of CAD65 million or $53 million or $69 a carat.

For the full year today, we have sold a total of 1.65 million carats, which includes sales from pre-commercial production carat for total revenue of approximately CAD155 million or $124 million or $75 per carat. Cost continues to demonstrate continued improvement as our cash cost of production per ton were CAD73 per ton versus a year-to-date amount of [$77] [ph].

During the quarter, we did not report any capitalized stripping costs given the high ore to weights ratio mines during the quarter. Translated on a per carat basis, this result in cash cost per carat of CAD33 compared to between CAD36 and CAD37 year-to-date. This reflects the significant improvement in cost of production as they have flowed through from inventory to sales as those carats sold and reported on our income statement in the second quarter, which included essentially sale number five in June 2017, up 222,000 carats. Those carats were produced in March 2017 when costs were still running higher as the mine had just ramped up to commercial production at that time.

The diamonds sold in Q3 however –were mined and processed in the second quarter and our process plant was running at over 8,600 tons per day or approximately 5% above nameplate capacity. Hence the decrease in cost per ton and per carat.

Looking ahead on that basis, we expect our Q4 sales based on Q3 production will continue to show continued high gross margin as our process plant ran at almost 9,000 tons per day during the third quarter or approximately 9% above nameplate capacity. As noted previously, we will report a total of three tender sales in Q4, compared to the two sales reported in Q3.

As far as where we stand in terms of our balance sheet, we ended third quarter with cash and restricted cash of CAD126 million, compared to approximately CAD100 million at the end of the second quarter having made an interest payment of $8 million during the quarter. Our liquidity continues to improve and we expect further positive cash generation from mining activities in the fourth quarter.

With those highlights, I will now turn the call back to David Whittle.

David Whittle

Thanks for that Perry. Overall, I think it’s fair to say, I’m pleased with our results for this quarter. Operationally, things have continued to run well at the mine, plant throughput has continued to run above nameplate capacity as Perry has noted, and grade continues to outperform at well over two carats per ton. As you will have noted in both our press release and the MD&A, we’ve now announced the operational plan update for 2018 and beyond. This is a so-called life of mine plan update and it has been in the works for the past few months.

To be clear, it is not a change to life of mine. It is just an update to our operating budgets going forward, reflecting experience gained through our first year of operations. There are basically three primary areas where changes have been made. The first is that we’ve increased the plant’s nameplate capacity by 5% from 3 million tons per year to 3.15 million tons per year.

The second is for our operating plans. We're picking up some of the grade overperformance that we have been experiencing throughout the year to date. And the third is that we're picking up the cost increase that comes from the geotechnical issue that has affected the east wall of the 5034 pit.

As you will recall, this is where the planned angle of the east wall is being lessened to accommodate a joint set, effectively resulting in a somewhat higher strip ratio for the 5034 pipe going forward.

Actual costs experienced at the mine through 2017 has generally run at or notably better than budget. And we are hopeful that this favorable cost experience against budget will continue going forward.

Last point, I’ll address is the issue we have been dealing with through much of the year regarding our banking facility. As you know, we faced onerous reserve account requirements under our project lending facility, and have received waivers from the bank through November 30, regarding the funding of those accounts.

At this time, we are working on a specific resolution to that issue, and we are well advanced in developing that resolution. At this point, I am not able to publicly comment on the specifics of that resolution. It is however, a near-term resolution expected to be implemented within a matter of weeks, and we anticipate going public with the specifics within a few weeks as well.

As with anything of this nature, it is subject to matters that are beyond our control and so there can be no guarantees that we will be successful. However, we do have a reasonable degree of confidence that we will pull the resolution together as planned. I wish I could tell you more at this point, but I can't and I have to ask for your patience for just a little bit longer.

So far, this year of 2017 has been a year of both high points and frustrations. We’ve entered into our first real year of mine operations during a downturn in the rough diamond markets. That downturn has cost us challenges with our debt facility and fixing those challenges has dragged out much longer than any of us has wanted them to. But the mine itself is performing notably well and that’s in spite of having to redesign one of the pit walls.

And I think these third quarter results serve to emphasize just how robust in operation the Gahcho Kué mine truly is. We are looking forward to 2018 with optimism on all fronts, including what we hope will be a favorable turn in rough diamond markets. For our shareholders, we are well aware this has been a frustrating year, but their support of the company and their confidence in the project has been very much appreciated.

With that, I’ll turn it back to the operator and open up for questions.

David Whittle

That’s terrific, well thank you very much. Obviously, we’ve done a good job of explaining things. If there are questions going forward, we’re always available in the office obviously. Thank you very much for ringing in for our call, and we appreciate the interest. Take care.

