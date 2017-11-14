OpenText: Earning Some Growth The Hard Way - Organically

OpenText : Making haste very slowly

OpenText (OTEX) reported the results of its first fiscal quarter just over a week ago. Thought you missed it because the share price didn’t react? No, you didn’t miss anything in terms of the share price reaction - operationally the quarter was a beat and actually a raise as well, at least in the context of how OTEX usually (doesn't) provides guidance. But share price reaction was almost invisible. And that really presents investors with an opportunity because this is perhaps the first quarter in more than a year that has seen noticeable organic growth.

As many readers will be aware, at this point, OTEX has made its living acquiring the cats, the dogs and the rats of the enterprise software world, and if not transforming them into high-luster properties at the least executing a strategy that allows the OTEX to retain a high proportion of the revenues of its acquisition (usually between 70%-80%) and to transform the acquired businesses such that those revenues reach the company’s business model margins in a year or so. With OTEX able to achieve operating margins in the mid 30% range, this has been a highly profitable strategy, although one that investors have not really embraced. OTEX is seen by some as the quintessential roll-up, and regardless of its success it is valued that way.

OTEX shares have gone up and down over the course of this past year, but have really appreciated very little and have performed far worse than the software average (IGV). Perhaps this reflects the stronger performance of the shares on both an absolute and relative basis in the wake of the company’s deal to buy Documentum, announced back in September of 2016. The deal has produced the results the company had forecast and EPS, on a non-GAAP basis has grown sharply along with GAAP operating income. The deal led to a secondary offering to pay part of the consideration, but the company has improved Documentum operating results at a pace that overcome the dilution and EPS is now forecast to reach $2.48 this year, up a bit more than 20% from fiscal 2017 results, while current revenue growth estimates as reported to First Call are calling for almost a 20% increase.

I have far less trouble with this company’s strategy than many other analysts and other observers. Finding bits of potential silver and gold in a sea of dross is a worthwhile skill, and the ability the company has to manage acquisitions and squeeze out cost synergies is a valuable skill, although one not currently highly valued by investors. The fact that the company was able to absorb properties as poorly situated in terms of their ability to generate sustained profits as Guidance Software and Covisint last quarter and continue to grow operating margins and ultimately beat prior expectations is somewhat of an unusual feat for a software company.

I have owned OTEX for some time now and have enjoyed both the runup and suffered through the lengthy period of stagnation. Investors almost surely value some consistent organic growth more highly than the company’s deal making prowess. I think OTEX can achieve a moderate level of organic growth, although the growth of the markets in which it competes is not all that sprightly. But the company will continue to find opportunities in the detritus of the software space and execute on its acquisition strategy which will drive EPS and free cash flow growth at strong levels.

The shares will not be for all readers and all investors. I have a portfolio filled with volatile, momentum growth names and this is a bit of a counter balance. If I were only owning one or two or three IT stocks in a portfolio, this probably would not be amongst the names I would choose. But I think the current share price simply does not reflect the realities of the company’s business and its continued ability to find deals and maximize returns.

OpenText : A quarter dissected

OpenText, as mentioned, is an acquisition machine. As such, some of the metrics it reports are not comparable to those of other companies against which it competes. The company reported a 30% growth in revenues including a growth in Annual Recurring Revenue growth of 29%. ARR is now about 76% of total revenues and has trended higher as a proportion of total revenues at a modest rate. It will, I think, be inevitable that this figure will transition higher over time, Last quarter ARR rose from 71% of revenues to 76%, partially a result of normal seasonality. As ARR rises as a proportion of the total, it will have some negative impact on growth optics, which will be hard to discern in the midst of the impact of the company’s likely future acquisitions.

ARR is the company’s preferred growth metric, and I do think it is a better indication of the actual state of the sales effort than other reported numbers. ARR essentially eliminates optics that can interfere with an accurate evaluation of a company's sales success for a company like this transitioning to a higher proportion of ratable revenue sources.

The company also reports a metric called MCV (multi-year contract value). Essentially, an increasing proportion of customers are leasing rather than buying software from OTEX and do so with an MCV arrangement that obligates the customer to pay a specific amount over the term of a contract. This offering, available for about 3.5 years now, has been a significant factor in both the growth of ARR and the decline in reported license revenues. Historically, looking at license revenue changes was a preferred method of analyzing growth. By now, the MCV metric needs to be considered with the license metric and that combination showed growth.

Just how fast is OTEX growing its top-line organically? Answering that question specifically is not possible for outside observers and the company doesn’t provide any specific metrics that might be used to figure “real” organic growth. Management continues to target low single-digit organic revenue growth opportunities. Lots of that is coming from cross-selling and upselling within specific verticals.

The two new growth opportunities for this company are its offerings in AI and for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s Magellan AI offering is likely to be am incremental demand driver at this point although it is likely to have more of an impact in future quarters as it was just made available in July. AI is a nice adjunct to the company’s core EIM (Enterprise Information Technology) offering. Basically, the AI functionality will enable users to enhance the value of their data by solving advanced analytic problems. Magellan is designed to digest a multiplicity of data types, historically one of the more significant problems in using data effectively. Magellan is designed for use by so-called citizen data scientists and thus taps in to one of the major new areas of demand in the IT space.

OpenText has been struggling to use some of its data collection/management capabilities to create an Internet of Things offering. Some observers suggested that the acquisition of Covisint was part of a broad strategy to develop a broadly based IoT set of tools that could be sold within the company’s user base. It probably sounds better in a strategy discussion than it will actually sell.

The company's most recent acquisition was a company called Guidance Software. Guidance offers a relatively well known product called "EnCase" which really does what the name suggests. It provides security for end-points and will fit well with the many other EIM offerings of OTEX.

The company is global in scope and probably has the opportunity to expand its revenues more rapidly in less penetrated geos. At this point, the company derives 41% of its revenues outside of North America and given the company’s alliance with SAP (SAP) as well as its very broad set of EIM offerings, it should be able to grow international sales more rapidly than sales in the rest of the world.

Will these higher-growth demand opportunities allow the company to achieve its very modest organic growth business model? I think the odds favor that. But when a business is operating at such a modest growth level, the odds are that some quarters will not show positive organic growth. That said, OTEX is clearly the leader in the EIM space by a significant margin these days as can be seen by the Gartner report linked here. Given the company's dominant position in the market, and some of its newer capabilities, it would seem more likely than not that OTEX will achieve growth at or above market rates in its space for the foreseeable future.

I have linked here to a few different reports that relate to both market size and market share trends. Depending on definitions, the market might be growing anywhere form 1.5% of 18.5%. I obviously haven’t the tools or the insight to suggest which definition is most likely to match the offerings of OTEX. I think it is fair to conclude that looked at holistically, both the market size and growth rate are more than adequate to support the goals articulated by OTEX - and then some.

The anniversary of the Documentum acquisition will be in January 2018. Documentum and the other business components acquired from EMC had revenues of around $600 million, or a bit less at the time it was acquired. So, almost all of the revenue growth being reported apparently is coming from Documentum, although it is likely that in the course of the acquisition and as a result of product overlap, the real revenue addition was perhaps more in the range of $110-$120 million/quarter. But the point is that starting in the company’s fiscal Q3, absent any further acquisitions, reported percentage growth numbers will decline dramatically. Whether the expectation of that optical decline in growth rates is of concern to investors is hard to determine at this point.

OpenText and its secret sauce

At the end of the day, OpenText has a secret sauce that it uses to maximize operating margins and cash flow. The company is clearly not basing its strategy on attempts to maximize either the growth rate or market share in its core space. This shows up dramatically in the very low spend ratios the company budgets for both research and development and for sales and marketing.

What it does better than just about anyone else is to buy vendors that are competitors or are in spaces that it can bolt-on to its existing offerings and then wring out cost savings to bring the acquired revenue to the company’s mid-thirty percent operating income model in a year or 18 months. It is a skill that most other acquirers simply do not have or choose to pursue. Inevitably, choosing to pursue profitability as opposed to market share or growth is not a strategy that's comfortable for many investors who have been trained for many years to look at market share and growth metrics as the most important components of valuation.

Over the next couple of years, management has set an aspirational margin goal of 34%-38%. While forecasting the timing of unknown acquisitions is notionally a fraught exercise, I have no reason to expect the company, as the CEO said in this last conference call and many times in the past, will not be able to continue to find attractive acquisitions that can lead to major cost synergies coupled with some moderate level of cross selling/upselling opportunities. If it all works out, the company’s plan would see EPS reach $3.70 by fiscal year 2020 - a result that would most likely produce strong share price appreciation and positive alpha over the coming years as that goal becomes more visible.

It is to be sure a bit of a challenge to look at the specific numbers in a quarter to evaluate the progress of this company in terms of achieving its overall margin objectives. That is because of the impact of various mergers coupled with substantial seasonality in which fiscal Q1, the quarter recently reported, typically shows the lowest operating margins of the year. Operating margins last quarter were more or less in-line with prior expectations, even after absorbing negative accretion in this last quarter from the acquisitions of money losing Covisint and Guidance Software.

I like to look at GAAP metrics in terms of my comparative analysis. The problem is that for a company that is comparing results with a substantial acquisition to those from before the acquisition, the metrics can get very blurred. Overall, year on year operating expenses climbed by 30% as reported. Removing the special charges and the amortization of acquired customer-based intangibles shows a similar increase in opex year on year.

Gross margins fell by 150 basis points year on year which was mainly a function of inherited, low-margin customer support contracts. That impact will reverse in coming quarters according to the CFO’s forecast. Stock based comp is not a major factor in earnings or cash flow - it was flat in dollars and fell to 1.3% of revenue.

Overall, the year-on-year improvement in margins as reported was quite small. The end result this past quarter was a combination of the improving the margins of the Documentum acquisition offset to an extent by the negative impact of the two most recent acquisitions which added costs but little revenue to quarterly results. The company has indicated that it anticipates that margins will be significantly stronger in the second half of the year than the levels it reported in Q1. Management expects that Documentum’s margins, which were 25% last quarter, will reach 35% by the end of the fiscal year and that it will have made significant progress in moving both Covisint and Guidance Software margins to a similar level. The company has reaffirmed its forecast for non-GAAP margins of 32%-35% for the year, and with interest costs of $125-$130 million and a current outstanding share balance of 266 million coupled with a reaffirmed revenue forecast of about $2.75 billion, that yields an EPS forecast in the range of $2.50-$2.60, a bit above the current published First Call consensus.

Valuation

OpenText shares have been valued modestly by some standards and that is not likely to change in any material way in the next year and beyond. Investors will not pay high valuations for any company built on acquisitions, regardless of almost anything else. And the company will not achieve rapid organic growth based on its strategy of maximizing operating margins. In addition, it is reasonable to suspect that moving the company’s business model to a few hundred basis points more of recurring/subscription revenues is likely to constrain short-term, reported organic growth.

Currently, OTEX has a market capitalization of about $8.9 billion based on today's share price and 266 million share currently outstanding. It has $2.4 billion of net debt. Those metrics create an enterprise value of $11.3 billion and an EV/S of about 4.1X based on revenue expectations for the current fiscal year. Because of the way OTEX is structured, it is somewhat difficult to compare the company to other IT vendors. It has been able to achieve a 14% revenue CAGR going back over many years. It has, within the past year, been able to make one of the more accretive transactions in its history. I think that the EV/S metric is reasonable although it is hard to develop a specific comparison given the unique strategy that OTEX has chosen in terms of growing it business.

As mentioned, I think current guidance suggests that the company is likely to achieve EPS this year of close to $2.60. That is a P/E of 12.8X, and a P/E that doesn’t rely on a great deal of stock based comp. There are not many companies in the IT space with such a modest P/E that have any level of growth. I believe that the shares are a bargain based on the company’s P/E metric.

Last year the company generated free cash flow of about $360 million. Overall, cash flow was constrained because of a variety of balance sheet items most particularly including the growth in receivables as the company absorbed the Documentum business, and the business it bought from HP (NYSE:HPQ).

In Q1, cash flow was constrained because of a paydown of payables and other balance sheet items related to the company’s two most recent acquisitions. The company doesn’t provide specific guidance for cash flow, but based on the current track of both earnings and depreciation, CFFO for the year might reasonably be anticipated to reach around $650 million, with free cash flow around $575 million. That would be a free cash flow yield of about 5.1%. Again, that is perhaps not a deep-value level, but reasonable enough given the longer-term growth of the cash flow as part of the business model.

OpenText provides its investors with a modest cash dividend. At this point, the payout is about 20% of expected non-GAAP earnings. Based on the company’s comments on payout ratios over the years, I think it would be reasonable to expect another dividend increase, which would be the sixth in a row. Typically, dividend increases have been declared early in a given calendar year. Assuming another dividend increase, consistent with historical patterns, the yield for 2018 would be in the range of 1.8%. These days, I suppose, that is considered to be an acceptable yield. Most of the company’s cash flow in any given quarter is going to be used to retire debt and to reduce the leverage in the company’s balance sheet.

OpenText is, no doubt, a somewhat unusual company in the IT space in that it is run more for the attainment of operating margin targets than it is for growth. There is growth to be had in the EIM space, which depending on the source of the analysis and the definition of the space, is probably continuing to grow at close to double-digit rates. OTEX will not reach that level of organic growth because it will devote its resources to acquisitions more than operating expenses. The company’s level of sales and marketing cost at less than 20% of revenue is far below ratios that even much larger software vendors expend in that category. The company’s research and development spend ratio of around 12% also is significantly lower than that ratio for many other software vendors.

The difference in expense ratios, or the company's profit generation, has been used to acquire vendors that can benefit from being a component of a much larger business focused on EIM. It is a strategy that's working well and should work well in the future. While it is a “roll-up” strategy it offers differences in that acquisitions are expected to reach the OTEX business model rapidly and are expected to add to the company’s ability to provide users with a wide range of functionality in the EIM space.

As the shares responded little to the Q1 beat, they are more of a value now than before the earnings release. The company is relatively highly rated with 14 of the 16 analysts who report their recommendations to First Call calling it a buy. As mentioned, the shares have done little for some time now. I expect that in the coming months, the company will please its holders with additional accretive announcements that will yield higher EPS than the current consensus estimates. And I think additional analysts are likely to start covering the shares with buy ratings. I think given the decent valuation metrics and the opportunities the company has to execute its strategy, it will be able to generate positive alpha going forward.