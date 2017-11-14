1347 Property Insurance Holdings' (PIH) CEO Doug Raucy on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Doug Raucy – CEO

John Hill – CFO

Jeremy Hellman – IR

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings’ 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to Jeremy Hellman with The Equity Group. Please go ahead, Jeremy.

Jeremy Hellman

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday, the company issued the announcement of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings’ 2017 third quarter and nine months results.

On this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding the company, its subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words anticipate, expect, believe, may, should, estimate, project, outlook, forecast or similar words are used to identify such forward-looking information. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed on this call may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors in the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. When discussing our business operations, we may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are not defined under US GAAP. In the event of any unintentional difference between the presentation materials and our GAAP results, investors should rely on the financial information in our public filings. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the press release posted on our website.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Doug Raucy, President and CEO of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings. Please go ahead, Doug.

Doug Raucy

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. I’m pleased to be joined on today’s call by our Chief Financial Officer, John Hill. I’ll begin with an overview of our key takeaways from the quarter. John will discuss our financials, and then I’ll outline our expansion strategy for the remainder of the year and into 2018.

In reviewing the quarter, there are several key themes that we want to highlight. First and foremost was our storm response following Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Our company was founded by experienced industry veterans with extensive claims backgrounds. Fulfilling our commitment to customers is at the heart of our corporate DNA and translates into real world benefits for our policy holders.

While everyone involved would prefer that these difficult events not occur, when they do, our proactive response and customer centric focus continues to strengthen our brand and galvanizes our reputation. In the days following Harvey, we surveyed our claim response and I'm proud to say our average phone wait time to speak with one of our claims specialist, was less than one minute. The last thing a homeowner wants to do after being forced out of their house by a storm, is to sit on hold with their insurance company. So focusing on the customer service aspect of the claim process is a high priority for us.

As of October 31, we had closed over 93% of our Harvey related claims. That was above our goal of 90%, and significantly better than what we have heard for similar statistics with respect to some of the insurers, particularly in Florida with their hurricane Irma claims. A point we have made in the past and one that I will reiterate again, is that claim response really does make a difference. When independent agents discuss policy options with their customers, it is on this basis that we expect to be able to continue to profitably grow our business.

The second key theme from our quarter is the continued acceleration of our growth in Texas, which now represents approximately 25% of our total business volume. At September 30, we had roughly 8,600 direct policies in force in Texas, versus 1,800 a year ago. The I-35 Corridor continues to be an especially active part of the state for us. We think our trends in Texas will continue, especially with the number of competitors who appear to be pausing their sales efforts following the recent activity in the state. We are comfortable and confident in our growth plan and we’ll continue to build upon our specialized strategies.

A third focal point is our continued work in preparation for our initial business writing in Florida. We will be participating in the upcoming depopulation from citizens in December and expect that to jumpstart our presence in the state. As a reminder, we have extensive experience with depopulations, having participated in seven in Louisiana, as well as last year's Texas windstorm depopulation in Texas. We think this experience will serve us well going into the upcoming Florida depopulation and have a very clear focus in terms of the business we will be targeting. We intend to go for wind-only policies, as those are policies we have extensive experience with. And importantly, this approach is designed to mitigate the significant AOB issues associated with multi payer homeowner policies.

With respect to the Florida market in general, we have started to develop our independent agent network and the reception thus far has been very positive. In addition, we do expect rates to begin moving up following Irma. While at the same time, we think there will be some easing of competition due to post storm financial disruption as a number of companies could get down rated and or cease doing business. Having been patient in terms of our approach and deployment of capital, we believe that PIH is now well positioned to benefit from the current market opportunities.

I would now like to turn it over to John Hill, our CFO, to go through the financial results in greater detail, and then I'll return for a couple final comments and take your questions. John?

John Hill

Thank you, Doug. Now I will briefly go through our financial highlights for the quarter. I encourage everyone to review our press release and Form 10-Q which were filed yesterday evening for additional information. And of course, if you have additional questions about the quarterly or the nine month financials, you can reach out to our team here.

Our direct policies in force grew 23.8% from 31,900 policies as of September 30, 2016 to 39,500 policies as of September 30, 2017. Including policies that we've assumed from Brotherhood and TWA, our total policies in force are over 40,900 and up 26.4% from a year ago.

As of September 30, 2017 over 79% of our direct 39,500 policies in force were obtained from our independent agency network, with the remainder obtained from Louisiana citizens. Also, as Doug noted, our business in Texas continues to lead our growth and now accounts for 25% of our total volume. We are focused on developing both our independent agency channel, as well as securing depopulation business, and expect to continue to benefit from this dual channel going forward.

Gross premiums earned were $14.9 million in the second quarter, up 18.8% from the same period a year ago. Net premiums earned were $8.6 million, up 21% from the prior year period.

Our net loss ratio for the third quarter of 2017 was 90.3%, which was level with the same quarter last year. Key components of our loss ratio in the quarter were $5 million of net catastrophe loss resulting from hurricane Harvey, along with $3.7 million of core losses, which we define as non-cat weather losses combined with non-weather losses. On a percentage basis, cat losses accounted for 57.9% of our net loss ratio and core losses added 43.1%.

As was the case in the second quarter, the third quarter of 2017 included favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years that reduced our net loss ratio by 10.7 percentage points. Similarly, favorable development prior year period occurred in the third quarter of 2016, reducing our net loss ratio by approximately one percentage point for the quarter. We feel these prudent reserve releases are a positive reflection on our conservative management approach, coupled with accurate diligent claim servicing.

Moving to expenses, our deferred policy acquisition cost amortization as a percentage of gross premiums earned, was 18.5% for the third quarter 2017, compared to 18.4% in the second quarter and 16.7% in the same quarter last year. This increase over last year's quarter was due to a regulatory change in the state of Louisiana, which no longer allows us to take credit against our premium taxes for insurance subsidiary cash deposits in Louisiana banks.

Our general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross premiums earned, increased to 14.4% for the third quarter 2017, compared to 13.2% for the prior year period. G&A expenses were up on an absolute dollar and percentage basis versus last year, and this increase occurred as we invest in both internal and external resources to support our strong growth in Texas, and the upcoming activity in the state of Florida. As we begin to write business in Florida, we expect these premiums to absorb these incremental costs.

On a dollar basis, third quarter 2017 general and administrative expenses was $2.1 million compared to $1.7 million for the prior year period.

Our overall net expense ratio rose to 57.8% from 53.8% in the third quarter ’17 compared to the third quarter 2016. For the third quarter 2017, the company reported a net combined ratio of 148.1, compared to 144.1 for the third quarter 2016.

As of September 30, 2017, the company's investments in fixed maturities issued by the US government agencies and high quality corporate insurers, including short term investments, comprised approximately 95% of the investment portfolio. As we communicated previously, our investment strategy falls within the scope of our strategic plan and will routinely be evaluated by our investment committee to ensure that objectives are being met.

For the third quarter 2017, we incurred a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.38 per share. This compares with a net loss of $1.8 million or $0.30 per share in the third quarter last year.

Finally, I’ll close on our book value per share which declined as a result of these losses I noted previously. At September 30, 2017, PIH book value was approximately $7.62 per share, up from a year ago of $7.57 at September 30, 2016.

With that, I’ll turn things back over to Doug to share some closing comments.

Doug Raucy

Thanks, John. We are certainly never happy when significant bad weather events occur, but despite the personal impact on our customers, and the financial impact on our Q3 results, we absolutely saw a number of positive themes in the quarter as I noted earlier. Including policies we have assumed, our total policies in force are now over 40,000. That figure it showing continued strong growth when compared with where it was at this time last year and the year before.

As John noted, on September 30, 2016, our total policy count was 31,900, and the year before that it was 25,100. On a percentage basis, we grew roughly 26% over the last 12 months, versus 27% over the 2015, 2016 period, despite the larger base. This growth has been managed consistent with our strategic focus and is building on the strong foundation we've established since our inception.

As we stand ready to begin writing business in Florida, I am very optimistic we will continue our profitable growth into 2018. We expect the upcoming depopulation opportunity in Florida to serve as a strong start to our business in the state, with a meaningful number of policies at a favorable time in the market. We will follow that by launching our voluntary business early next year.

In addition to the positive impact, we expect Florida to have on our policy and premium growth. Our initiation of business in the state will allow us to have a further diversified risk profile. This is important, both in terms of mitigating the impact of any one event on our overall results and also in the eyes of our reinsurers, enhancing our ability to negotiate pricing next spring when we renew our reinsurance. While diversification in our specialty business can increase exposure to multiple weather events in any given period, it should also increase overall expected risk adjusted capital returns over time.

With respect to claims, we do continue to excel and I firmly believe that the value we provide to agents and policyholders will underpin our long term growth. Despite the storm activity we experienced in Q3, we remain well capitalized, with over $35 million in surplus in our insurance subsidiary, which will support our continued growth in Texas, planned expansion into Florida, and continued business in Louisiana.

With that, John and I are available for any questions you may have. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Doug Raucy

Okay. Well, thanks. We look forward to speaking with each of you again on our 2017 fourth quarter conference call, and thanks again everybody.

Operator

Thank you, everyone. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.