ECB: No Rate Hike On The Horizon

At their latest meeting in October, the ECB once again repeated that they continue to expect that interest rates will remain at currently low levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of their net asset purchases (will be conducted at least until September 2018). While there is no exact definition of the “extended period of time,” I believe it is reasonable to assume this implies a period of six to nine months at least. This means that the current ECB’s forward guidance finds a rate hike before mid-2019 highly unlikely.

Taking into account the latest euro area hard data and the ECB’s recent rhetoric, I believe that the ECB will not hike rates until late 2019 while postponement of the first rate hike into 2020 would not come as a surprise either. The latter has two significant implications. First of all, the euro area long yields will rise only gradually through the course of the next year and in line with the expected Fed’s hiking pace (my assumption is three rate hikes, see EUR/USD: When Will The 1.15 Mark Be Breached?). The EUR/USD exchange rate is set to see further correction downwards.

First of all, the ECB is still struggling with subdued inflation. According to the latest ECB press conference, the ECB plans to continue with the monthly bond purchases until they see a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation. Meanwhile, ‘core’ inflation barely increased by 0.9% in October while the headline inflation decelerated by 0.1pp to 1.4% yoy. According to the latest European Commission forecasts, the eurozone headline inflation is set to increase by just 1.4% in 2018, followed by a 1.6% increase in 2019, which is still substantially below the ECB's 2% target.

If you take a look at the charts below, you can easily see that the Phillips curve for the eurozone economy is broken. That said, although the labor market is facing continuous improvement, inflationary pressures remain moderate.

Chart 1: Euro area 2000-2009 inflation (x-axis) and unemployment (y-axis) movement

Source: ECB, statistical data warehouse

Chart 2: Euro area 2010-2009 inflation (x-axis) and unemployment (y-axis) movement

Source: ECB, statistical data warehouse

In spite of the recent improvement, the unemployment rate is still roughly 2pp above the pre-crisis level and supplementary indicators to unemployment signal that the labor market slack remains important. According to the ECB bulletin, the labor market slack currently affects around 18% of the euro area extended labor force (roughly, double than the official unemployment rate).

Chart 3: Euro area unemployment rate

Source: ECB, statistical data warehouse

Meanwhile, after years of struggle, the euro area investment to GDP ratio rose to 20.8% in the second quarter of this year, which is the highest level since mid-2010. However, this is still 1.2pp below the average of the 2000-2005 period and is below the speed that is typical for an advanced stage of recovery. The latter only demonstrates how important the low interest rate environment still is for the euro area economy.

Chart 4: Euro area selected countries public debt (% of GDP)

Source: Eurostat

Finally, average public debt of the euro area is hovering around 90% of GDP. The situation is particularly worrying in certain countries such as Greece (180.8% GDP in 2016), Italy (132.0% of GDP), Portugal (130.1% of GDP), Cyprus (107.1% of GDP) and Spain (99.0%). Increasing interest rates in the relatively early period of the growth recovery would significantly increase the debt burden of the mentioned countries. This might lead to the so-called “snowball effect,” which is the impact on the debt-to-GDP ratio provided by the difference between nominal growth and the implicit interest rates paid on debt.

Specifically, in the euro area aggregate, nominal GDP growth is projected to average 3.5% over 2017-2019 and thus outpace the average interest rate paid on debt, which is set at 2.2%. As a result, the snowball effect is expected to help reduce the debt ratio in the euro area aggregate by slightly more than 1 pp of GDP per year on average over the forecast period. However, if the ECB would opt for an early rate hike, the average interest rate paid on debt would potentially outpace the nominal GDP growth and therefore endanger the eurozone stability.