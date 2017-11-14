Synergy Pharma: Financing Methods Provide Long-Term Opportunity At A Risk

Value exists in the stock once Trulance sales reach large enough levels in 2018 to start reducing the cash burn rate.

Despite the approval of a key drug and solid launch numbers, Synergy Pharma (SGYP) is trading at multi-year lows. Even solid Q3 results couldn't lift the stock due to questions surrounding cash burn and financings.

Synergy Pharma starts this week trading below $2.50 following a surprise equity offering. Did the risks surrounding debt financing contribute to the stock weakness despite the successful launch of Trulance?

Synergy Pharma reported Q3 revenues of $5.0 million and a loss of $0.22. On both metrics, the small biotech beat analyst estimates and provided indications that the launch of Trulance remains ahead of schedule. These circumstances would normally lead to the stock rallying.

The stock fell over 8% following the Q3 numbers so possibly investors weren't happy by the deceleration in September prescriptions. Though Q3 prescriptions were up 105% over the prior quarter, September was only up about 5% over the 8,774 prescriptions for August.





Source: Synergy Q3'17 presentation

The company was clear to point out that natural disasters were a big problem in September. Weekly totals show that numbers dipped during the week of September 8 and have since soared over 30% higher by early November.

These prescription numbers support that the launch of Trulance remains on track. Synergy Pharma continues to add payers for 2018 and is on pace to add the label for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) to the drug in January.

The issue with the stock weakness is likely more related to the method of financing the ongoing losses to support the launch of Trulance, than the actual launch results.

Non-Dilutive Financing

The biggest issue with small biotechs after obtaining drug approvals are financing the very expensive drug launches. The companies quickly burn cash as the launch requires tons of upfront costs for marketing and developing the sales force needed to call on doctors.

Synergy Pharma launched Trulance back in March after obtaining FDA approval. The drug offers treatment for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation with lower side effects than existing drugs on the market such as Linzess from Ironwood Pharma (IRWD).

For Q2, Synergy burned $57.3 million in cash on $2.3 million in quarterly sales. In the last quarter, the biotech used $59.3 million of cash on $5.0 million in sales. The net cash balance ended the quarter at $117.8 million.

As discussed above, prescriptions continue to ramp mostly as expected. The quarterly cash burn was down from $63.5 million in Q1, but the reduction was not meaningful enough to change the long term liquidity fears and ability of Synergy Pharma to reach cash flow breakeven.

The biggest issue holding down the stock was the general knowledge in the investment community that Synergy needed to raise more funds to finish the multi-year ramp in drug sales of Trulance to reach cash flow positive in 2019. To that regards, Synergy agreed to a debt financing deal with CRG LP on September 5. The deal involves financing up to $300 million in senior secured loans via the healthcare focused investment firm.

The deal protected the upside potential for Synergy shareholders though the market didn't appear impressed. The small biotech got funding as needed without diluting shareholders while the debt financing will take place in tranches to avoid high initial interest costs.

The market possibly didn't like the introduced risk of debt financing if the drug sales fail to meet expectations. The company only took down the first tranche of $100 million with the 9.5% interest rate. Naturally, the debt financing as well introduces an additional $9.5 million in costs for the next year that contributes to cash flow issues.

The company has certain requirements to meet in order to borrow the additional $200 million over the next 18 months. The loans mature on June 30, 2025 only requiring quarterly interest payments for the first five years.

Whether due to the ongoing weakness in the stock or some other unknown issues, Synergy Pharma announced the pricing of a equity offering at $2.58 per shared. The small biotech sold 21.7 million units that include one share and a warrant with an exercise price of $2.86.

Due to the debt financing, this move to sell equity along with a warrant only adds more questions to the equation. The company raised roughly $56 million in cash, but the move appears somewhat desperate though possibly prudent to solidify the balance sheet.

Financial Impacts

To some extent, the financing can have a negative impact on investor mindsets. The additional interest costs of nearly $2.38 million per quarter will add to the quarterly losses, but the per share impact is immaterial on what was 225 million shares outstanding. The annual impact was about $0.04 per share.

On the flip side, the equity issuance of 21.7 million shares below $3 reduces the quarterly loss per share by over 10% before including a nearly similar impact if all of the 21.7 million warrants are eventually exercised. Synergy Pharma won't be any closer to generating positive cash flows from operations by issuing stock, but the market mindset is positively shifted from what amounts to a smaller loss per share and the reduced cash flow impact of lower interest costs.

The more important question impacting the stock is the guidance for 2H cash flows to match the 1H use of $120 million in cash from operations. Per the CFO on the Q2 earnings call:

Going into the second half of 2017, we expect our operating cash burn to be in line with the first half of this year.

Synergy Pharma ended Q3 with $118 million in cash after raising $100 million of debt in September. As forecast, the company burned another $59 million during the quarter despite reducing the net loss to only $49 million. The market naturally hoped that the cash flow burn trend would improve along the lines of the $6.2 million reduction from Q1 to Q2, but this isn't going to happen as the company built inventories and accounts receivable balances by about $4.5 million in the quarter.

The forecasted jump to Q4 revenues to $7.4 million should lead to bottom line improvements, but Synergy Pharma is pushing towards the PDUFA date for IBS-C on January 24, 2018. The roughly $49 million loss in Q3 included about $6.6 million in research and development costs primarily focused on working towards broadening the label for Trulance for IBS-C.

The ability to reach cash flow positive in 2019 includes the natural ramp in Trulance sales with a analyst target of about $80 million in 2018 and a corresponding decline in R&D expenses next year. Per the business update, R&D expenses will drop after the PDUFA in late January. According to the CFO:

As we move into 2018, we expect R&D expenses to decrease primarily due to the wind-down of our IBS-C development program. Additionally, we have no plans to initiate any new clinical development or early discovery research programs in 2018.

The negative cash flows in Q4 will match the previous averages of at least $55 million due to solid gross profit improvements offset by the additional interest expense costs. One can probably assume a solid improvement in Q1 due to the revenue target of over $11 million for the quarter and the reduction in R&D expenses.

Assuming a sustainable further $5 million drop in the R&D quarterly expense rate and a $5 million per quarter improvement in gross profits as the sales increase during 2018 should mostly drop to the bottom line, the negative cash flows would drop to these quarterly rates:

Q1'18 - $45 million

Q2'18 - $40 million

Q3'18 - $35 million

Q4'18 - $30 million

One can quickly see how the cash burn rate will fall throughout 2018. Sales should start ramping by $10 million per quarter in 2019 to quickly cut the cash burn rate.

Synergy Pharma will start 2018 with about $118 million in cash and quickly burn through that amount in the 1H. The second tranche of $100 million would likely be funded by the February 28 date and possibly provide the funding needed to reach cash flows after this equity financing.

The weekly prescription levels are strong, but the risk always exist that Trulance doesn't reach the sales targets. Having the cash burn still at the high end provides little support to shareholder concerns. Any slow down in prescription growth places Synergy Pharma in a crisis with borrowed money and a long path to cash flow positive.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is dumping Synergy Pharma on concerns that the original debt financing adds significant risk to the stock and the equity financing at these levels now dilutes shareholders. These moves send mixed signals as well which typically causes a stock selloff.

The small biotech has reduced funding needs and has a reasonable path to cash flow positive in the next couple of years. Rarely will a biotech trade at a market value approaching the sales targets of approved drugs. In this case, Synergy Pharma trades at only $600 million with Trulance having similar revenue targets and a best-in-class drug in the GI space that has advantages over market leader Linzess.

The method of financing though will hang over the stock until signs emerge that the small biotech is indeed reaching sales levels that will start reducing the large cash burn enough to avoid future dilutive stock offerings. Keep Synergy Pharma on a watch list and look to start building a position if weekly prescriptions continue growing as expected into early 2018.

