Home Depot: Analysis Of Q3 And Threats To The Stock

If the Fed does not overdo the tightening thing, I continue to shoot for HD becoming a $200+ stock by 2019.

My view is that HD is an operational powerhouse that tends to under-promise and over-deliver.

Background - HD and the homebuilders on a roll



I have been a bull on Home Depot (HD) and other housing-related stocks since a bullish article on homebuilders last November 25. This mentioned both HD and its duopoly "partner" Lowe's (LOW) favorably, though the focus was on Toll Brothers (TOL), which is up 50% since then.

My first piece specifically on HD came in May after the Q1 earnings report, and the question in that title sets the theme for this article written after the Q3 report and conference call. That May article was titled Home Sweet Home Depot: $200+ Within 2 Years?. I was bullish and basically have remained so.

Now that HD has reported another mostly in-line quarter with a modest EPS beat and has maintained guidance for Q4, the questions I address in this article are whether the stock remains on track for that $200 price target, or whether the Fed's tightening program is likely to do to the stock what it did in Y2K, and again in 2005, namely to sidetrack it.

A few observations about Q3 results

Diluted EPS was $1.84, up 15% from $1.60 one year ago.

This rapid EPS growth was accomplished by 8% sales growth; comparable store sales up 8%, given virtually no change in store count.

This growth rate exceeded the yoy growth rate of all major operating cost inputs:

SG&A up 5.5%

depreciation/amortization up 2.7%

interest and other up 4.7%.

This led to these impressive yoy comparisons:

pre-tax earnings = $3.43 B, up 11.3%

taxes up 13.7%

tax rate up from 36.15% to 36.93%

net income up 10.0.

It is important to think about this 10% net income gain before then considering the impact of HD increasing its net debt load to also engage in financial engineering. Net debt rose yoy by $3.6 B, while total assets only rose $0.5 B. HD is therefore increasing its financial leverage.

The cash flow statement reveals repurchases of stock rising from $4.5 B to $6.1 B yoy in Q3. Thus:

diluted weighted share count: down 4.5% yoy

diluted EPS up 15.0%.

So, net income before buybacks was up 10%, but diluted EPS was up 15%.

Sales per square foot were up 7.9% yoy. This encompassed a 2.5% increase in transactions and a 5.1% average ticket increase.

Hurricane impact involved a 1% increase in sales, but they were lower-margined sales such as of plywood; and hurricane-related costs meant that the net impact of the hurricanes hurt profits by about $51 MM. Going forward, additional sales from the hurricanes, especially Harvey in the Houston area as well as Maria in Puerto Rico, will help results for some quarters to come, with most but not all of the effect gone by Q2 next year. Some additional sales in the Houston area are expected for at least a year due to the extensive rebuilding required in many homes there.

Interim conclusion

Especially considering that the net impact from the three major Q3 hurricanes was mildly negative for EPS, this was a very strong quarter operationally. A slightly higher tax rate also aided the quality of the yoy comparisons.

Based on the press release, HD is hitting on all cylinders. Given its very strong finances, I therefore have no quibbles with it borrowing some money to buy back stock. The forward earnings yield for the 12 months or so ahead is close to 5%; that's the implied yield shareholders receive on their borrowed funds. However, that's just the year-ahead yield. Looking out several years, the implied yield should in normal times rise to 6%, then 7%, etc. Meanwhile, HD is borrowing at much lower interest costs than those yields, which are tax deductible. No arguments here on the buybacks, therefore.

Let's see if any additional color came from the conference call (no transcript out yet).

Conference call almost all positive

There were many questions and comments related to the hurricanes. HD compares the most significant one for its operations, Harvey, to the prior year's Baton Rouge, Louisiana flooding, with Harvey having 3.7X the impact based on a larger area of damaged homes. Based on a protracted rebuilding area there, HD has studied the issue and guides for no special drop-off in hurricane-related spending next year. Analysts were a bit skeptical of that assertion. I do not think it matters in the long run to a giant such as HD, which just rolls along year after year, decade after decade, changing with the times of course.

Per the CFO Carol Tome (per my notes), "the first two weeks of November have started out very strong." This is encouraging.

HD acknowledged that it provides conservative guidance. For me, that's second-best practices to no guidance. I will just track TTM EPS and leave it at that, assuming that HD can and will grow EPS faster than GDP and faster than the average Dow 30 stock (DIA).

Yoy online sales rose 19% in the quarter, now representing 6.2% of sales. Of that, 45% involved store pick-up. Importantly, 85% of returns from online sales were made in-store. This is something that Amazon (AMZN) can dream of but is not close to achieving. There might have been some nervousness about "only" 19% online yoy growth, but that is about double the yoy growth of online sales in the United States. Plus, HD argued that some online sales were affected by the hurricanes. Finally, they believe that almost all of their Pro customers begin online, though they may not place their orders online. HD is going to continue to invest to strengthen its online and multi-channel strengths. I have been impressed with HD's ability to grow sales and grow online sales through the AMZN challenge and expect it will continue to be winnowed in as retail deals with AMZN's insurgency.

Speaking of a core AMZN strength, HD execs insisted that they are working hard to optimize the efficiency of their operations. This efficiency drive includes working to optimize warehousing productivity (few details provided). A tangible result is that by the end of Q3, the sales:inventory ratio had improved (increased), and Ms. Tome is very comfortable with that.

Over and over, no matter how the analysts tried to find a fundamental reason to worry about the high P/E of the stock, HD's execs held firm. They asserted that they are seeing ongoing strength in all parts of the business and across all geographies. As Millennials move to greater homeownership, they are acting like their parents, with a trend to do-it-yourself efforts.

Re the Interline acquisition, HD is "very excited." They believe they are just scratching the surface of this $50 B annual sales opportunity.

My take on Interline is that I love it. The reason I love it is a Buffett-like reason. As the link to the 2015 HD press release on the deal says, Interline is a strong player in recurring businesses: maintenance, repair, and operations, focusing on institutions. These can be sticky businesses with surprisingly wide moats if they are run well. Beyond that, they offer clear horizontal and vertical growth opportunities. I expect HD to continue to grow in both those directions, with EPS the main metric while retaining financial firepower and while remaining strong in converting EPS to free cash flow.

Thus, I think that HD can continue to grow sales and continue to meet its goals of increasing its profit margins over time.

Interim summary of the conference call

No weaknesses, just strong execution in a solid economic environment for homebuilding and renovations.

The macro picture may be the biggest risk

Once HD got very strong in the '90s, the stock has faced two major challenging periods. Both occurred when the Fed was tightening. One was the Tech Wreck period, where HD was one of the several anointed large cap growth stocks with gigantic P/E's that came down to earth. But the business did well; the HD bear market was basically a P/E event.

The second problem period began with the peak of the housing market in 2005. HD actually peaked a little before the builders that year. The downturn was so bad that only recently have HD's total revenues exceeded their housing bubble-era peak. Adjusted for inflation, I think they are still below that peak. That does leave room for growth in my view.

Now, we have the Fed on the warpath again, even though realized consumer inflation by its preferred measure of core PCE is below the Fed's target.

There are other reasons to be wary of the Fed's tightening mindset and programs:

Gold (GLD) prices look toppy, and crude oil prices are in backwardation, with spot prices several dollars a barrel above forward prices several years out. Consistent with those observations, Treasury yields are rising in the shorter maturities but have been flat to slightly down in the 30-year time frame. This interest rate pattern was going on in 2000 and in 2005, though obviously at higher levels than today.

So, I would be a little concerned if HD's technicals begin to roll over as they did in 2005. The 2000 and 2005 periods were different than today economically. A recession was soon to begin in 2000, and HD was participating in a huge stock market bubble, with a much higher P/E than today. However, in 2005, no recession was in sight, the world (as today) appeared to have emerged into a sunny economic period, and housing prices have been rising for some years continuously. So, there are some superficial similarities. I am not persuaded that they are serious, but when the Fed is tightening, I watch out.

A comment on the AMZN challenge

I am fairly well satisfied that HD has a sustainable advantage over LOW so long as HD executes as it has been doing. I also like, as an HD shareholder, AMZN focusing on groceries and clothing. (I was in a Whole Foods last week and noticed a rack of clothing in this high end food store.) I think that HD is insulated from the AMZN challenge for some time period, which gives it breathing space to improve its operations further.

HD also commented on another AMZN initiative, home automation via Alexa-enabled devices. HD presented itself as platform-neutral (though it's not selling AMZN products). HD mentioned Nest thermostats. Nest is a Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) product; Google is the main operating subsidiary of Alphabet. So, it sounds as though Google's growing product line of smart devices may see HD act as an authorized retailer for it. And, just as Best Buy (BBY) sells both Android and iPhones, perhaps once Apple (AAPL) really gets in that game, HD could sell AAPL products for the home as well. So HD might end up garnering some profits from home automation, the Internet of Things story, and related high-tech trends.

AMZN is an omnipresent threat, but right now, I'm not worrying about it with HD the way I do worry about it regarding general retailing stocks.

Concluding remarks - HD as a keeper; thoughts on cycles

As I complete this brief review of HD, the stock at mid-day has been swinging between small gains and small losses. Currently, it is up a bit, at $165.77. I have the same short-term reaction as Mr. Market right now, namely that this earnings report and conference call did not change much.

My long-term view is that HD has morphed into one of the best-managed companies anywhere, in any industry. So long as this continues, I cannot see ever not owning it. The decision is what weighting to give it.

Perhaps right now, investors in HD have a bit of a freebie in that regard. There will be a new Fed chair in February and a new vice-chair. Perhaps the Fed will ease up on its reversal of QE, a program which I think implies lower P/E's if carried out in full as planned. In addition, post-hurricane tailwinds and seasonal strength through April for stocks (SPY) in general may tend to help HD.

Summary: HD is firing on all cylinders so far as I can see. Even a relative purist on financialization such as I am cannot see anything wrong with HD investing in its own shares with a certain amount of borrowed funds, just so its credit rating stays very strong. AMZN is not aiming especially at HD, and LOW appears to lack the firepower to threaten HD's dominance. Only the Fed looks like a potential, though cyclical, Grinch in the HD party. HD stock is not cheap, but its TTM P/E post-earnings is at or below that of the SPY. I consider that too low a relative P/E. Thus, I continue to view HD as a foundational stock in my diversified group of equities. If the Fed goes easy on us, then $200 in 2019 remains my price target. If the Fed gets too tough, $200 may just have to wait longer. But I still think HD will provide alpha once the Fed finishes cycling, and that it can be owned indefinitely.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.