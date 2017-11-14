Jounce Therapeutics' (JNCE) CEO Richard Murray Presents at Stifel Nicolaus Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Richard Murray - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tom Shrader - Stifel Nicolaus

Tom Shrader

Okay, good morning. Welcome to the Stifel Health Care Conference, I don’t know what number it is, maybe 15, but quite comparable this year I have to say, it’s really been a good conference. We’ve had companies come that never came before and, so hopefully it’ll be a good day. I’m Tom Shrader, one of the Biotech Analyst, there are four therapeutic analysts now, myself, Steve Willey, Adam Walsh and Annabel Samimy. There is also Rick wise and Jon Block in the device and I suppose ophthalmology, so it’s quite a good team and it’s quite a good conference.

Leading us up today is Jounce Therapeutics. We have the CEO, Rich Murray, Jounce rocketed into prominence recently with quite an IPO and a deal and they’re in the – the big question, so we have PD-1 and they have this as good as shot as anyone, so a lot of interesting program. So Rich, you can update for us.

Richard Murray

Thank you. Thanks Tom and thanks – thanks to the organizers for having me, thanks for coming. So I’ll probably give a little bit of a background of the company, little bit of a science and development of the first program and then I think we’ll move to more of the Q&A following that.

So we start with recognizing the shift in paradigm in cancer therapy. And in correlated to PD-1 inhibitors are looking to really make a big mark in terms of effect on patients as well as global market that they were likely in compass. $25 billion to about $60 billion by 2020, great quarter rise.

We’re certainly seeing that there are challenges arising from these therapies. It’s still a minority of patients that benefit from this therapy, combo is pushing those boundaries and there are some excitement there with these molecules. It’s also a limited use of what we would view as predictive biomarkers, a test or measure of some sort that would allow you to predict the patient populations that maybe the ones to respond. And we think that’s really a key as we build the company.

We are at two real programs to how we’re approaching these challenges. One is, we’re looking to target multiple immune cell types to really push the, kind of boundary of where the unmet need is. And second, each program has with it right out of the gate a predictive biomarker approach that to us tries to match with the right patient population. So we see that as really an inevitable future for Immuno-oncology, oncology in general and certainly in the Immuno-oncology.

So a quick characterization of the company in terms of investment highlights. We have a translational science platform that’s really the driver of discovery within the company. And that allows us to characterize solid tumors by the immune system make-up, the characteristics, the cell populations.

Lead Candidate JTX-2011 is in a Phase 2 biomarker driven adaptive clinical design and I’ll take you through that and give you an update as to where we are today. It’s in six solid tumor indications. As we develop and move forward molecules beyond T-cell therapies, we’re really looking to other immune cell types to build wide diversity in brining the immune system to bear against tumors.

We put in place little over a year ago a very significant strategic collaboration with our partner Celgene. Our founders have been really instrumental in bringing forward the whole concept of checkpoint therapy, immunotherapy from the not too many years ago when this just wasn’t recognized for the potential, it’s recognized for now.

Management and leadership team that had both the privilege in leadership positions and getting Keytruda through the first approval in melanoma.

And great investors starting off with the company with ThirdRock, Celgene and [inaudible] but I’ll tell you about near the end, as well as a entry to the public markets this past January.

Our management team is now being filled out, and we’re very happy with the senior team, a lot of experience from individuals at different industries, Biotech to large pharma. And importantly a lot of individuals who have really help bring products through development and to market.

Board of directors continues to roll towards the independence. I’ll note Luis Diaz from the Memorial Sloan Kettering who just joined the board, very excited about that. Luis was a key player in the approval of MSI high patients and [inaudible], and it’s really kind of a water shade moment to get that approval and that label in a tumor diagnostic manner. So we think that fits well with the, with the missing a chance.

A couple of key founders that we continue to interact with including Jim Allison and Pam Sharma.

The driver of how we do discover is illustrated here on the left, is a colorful staining representation of human tumors. We have access to in a build large data sets at R&A, protein levels, mutational load characterization, some very large numbers of human tumors. And the goal really is essential source of data and information that we can map new first in class mechanisms too, identify which cell populations in tumor are – could be appropriable in a certain set of patients and then match that to biomarkers allowing us to drive a pipeline forward.

Very quickly about the biomarkers and certainly our view of biomarker work, when we look at those four boxes, on top is traditional oncology kind of all-comers study where we know there is a head of a genius population within those cancer patients. The top box with the orange individuals are meant to illustrate individuals that may have some kind of biomarker signature in their tumor, perhaps in their blood stream, but of course, you must be ready to test for that to be able to pick out those patients to ensure that they’re in your trial.

And that’s really the way we take forward our studies as in the middle box, it’s called enrichment. And we prescreen patients, make sure we can populate patients into a trial that we think represent the patients most likely to respond.

Bottom box, selection, only enriching biomarker selecting patients. We kind of start in the middle there, we don’t want to do a trial and then look back and say we didn’t recruit what were the most high probability patients into the trial. So this kind of approach, it’s coupled with each of our programs as we take them through and into the clinic.

The initial program, I’ll give you kind of a cartoon of the mechanism, a couple of snapshots of the scientific data and doing that in particular to really describe the science approach. We really view ourselves as very grounded in the frontend science such that we can take forward first-in-class mechanisms.

On the left is – on the left of the cartoon is what we call a un-primed T-cell, this is just a resting T-cell in the body. The next step that T-cell could get activated in various ways and of course, you want your T-cells activated against the tumor, and this could be based on exposure to tumor antigens. And down below the bottom there in the text to what we’ve also learned, and this is some of the fundamental work Jim Allison and Pam Sharma did with our target ICOS is that we can increase ICOS levels as soon as the T-cell start to get activated.

So the mechanism we think becomes operable and induced either by antigens being presented to the T-cells, by anti-CTLA-4 that was the original discovery from Jim and Pam’s work, from anti-PD-1, from vaccines, from radiation. So it’s a highly inducible mechanism in T-cells as they travel the course of becoming activated.

With that in mind, once that mechanism because activated or primed as we call it, we then utilize JTX-2011 as our therapeutic monoclonal antibody that binds to ICOS and then activates the CD4 cells up in the top right, called the CD4 T effector cells. That starts to drive them down the path of kind of antitumor characteristics, and that’s shown quickly here, you can see that slope of the orange bars, that’s a dose response of the antibody on primed CD4+ T-cells, and you can see that drives them into activation in a nice dose dependent way.

Down the bottom, this is also a second counterpart to the mechanism which is it actually reduces the activity or the cell population of T regulatory cells. T regulatory cells are the counter balance in the immune system, where T regulatory cells their normal job in life is to try to shut down the immune response. So, a favorable kind of characteristic is reducing T regulatory cells. And you see that in the bottom left, the black bar represents the T regulatory cells and you reduce those in culture system – in human culture systems.

So with that, I’ll show you one quick little piece of some In Vivo data. So we see some tumor reduction curves here going across the top. One thing I’ll point out is when the animals are treated with ICOS – anti-ICOS in that middle panel, you can see some nice responses in those animals. Those animals could be rested and put in another study months later, months later, they’re not treated with drug, they’re just reinoculated with tumor.

Under that condition, the immune system has generated a memory that remembers that tumor and can reduce that – reduce the growth of those tumors from the animals that were initially cured by the antibody treatment. What’s also important is the characteristics of the tumors, which tumors respond and which tumors don’t respond we think is very important and very instructive, and that leads to the fundamentals of our biomarker analysis.

So the tumor on the left there, the tissue visual is what we score a tumor as an ICOS+3, so that’s a scoring system to look for T-cells in the tumor that are ICOS+. And so when we see that, we get substantial activity on the antibody. Importantly in back to the idea that many things kind of induce ICOS, when we do combination studies, I’ll just draw your attention to the bottom right, an anti-PD-1 + are into ICOS candidate gives us very good tumor control compared to the no antibody treatments or the individual treatments.

So I think combinations make a lot of sense with ICOS. Any kind of immune stimuli that is inducing the ICOS mechanism we think makes sense to look at from a combination point of view.

So this is what we learned from all the pre-clinical work, and it helps to really inform our biomarker strategy. On the left side where we see efficacy in animal models. There needs to be a high ICOS score. T-cells in the tumor bearing the target of ICOS, that’s where we see activity. When we look that to the right, if a given tumor model doesn’t have those T-cells or ICOS in the tumor, we don’t see activity. So that relationship is what works pre-clinically and what doesn’t work pre-clinically is really important for us. So we’ve translated that into a biomarker strategy into the clinic.

Two different ways, we have Immunohistochemistry that allows us to score tumors to enroll patients into the trial, and those would be the patients with a high ICOS score that we think are more likely to respond to the treatment. And we have a second way of doing this, we’ve created a series of R&A based signatures that we think could be predictive, so similar kind of end go in mind of predicting patients, these are exploratory and we have different methods of being able to do this, we’re pretty excited about how we go after this. We’ve just present that at the recent city conference.

So we have tools in hand that allow us to look at patients and shape the patient population as we get to a point where we would like to enroll the patients in a trial. So here is the JTX-2011 ICONIC study strategy. On the left, a series of – is a Phase 1 study, where again the orange individuals are meant to represent a scattering of what could be biomarker positive individuals. This was all tumors, this was no ICOS enrichment, this was to move from safety as quickly as possible.

Then we move to a Phase 2 biomarker driven enrichment strategy. We select indications because of the prevalence of the biomarkers and then we select individual patients with the biomarkers getting us to that population we believe in the orange circle of trying to bring the light immunotherapy to the right patients.

So Phase 1 design was presented at city, the Phase 1 safety PK, PD at – sorry, at city at ASCO. There is a single agent portion and there is a combo portion with nivolumab.

When we look at the patients that were treated, they were heavily pretreated patients. Again on ICOS enrichment in the Phase 1 that comes into play in the Phase 2. And you can see from the side of the median therapies and the fail therapies that these were in fact heavily pretreated patients. And what we’ve learned from the – from that work presented at ASCO is that we had pre-established criteria such that we could pick a dose and go to Phase 2. Some of that pre-established criteria included target engagement, the antibody binding to ICOS, binding to those CD4 cells and how long that antibody was binding, that’s critical for in the preclinical setting to generate efficacy.

So we met a dose that found that criteria. Stable PK and that was consistent with all of our modeling and we took that very seriously, this is a first in human first-in-class mechanism, so we wanted to ensure that we really understood behavior.

The Phase 1 safety, single agent and combo with Nivo. Most adverse events were Grade 1/2. We had immune related adverse events at doses greater than 0.03. We had immune related dose limiting toxicity at one mg/kg, and we had Grade 1/2 infusion reactions at all doses.

So all of these were common and relatively easily managed in terms of the typical kinds of activities one sees now with immunotherapies. So we point three mgs per kg as the Phase 2 that’s both single agent and in combo. Not part of our criteria for selecting dose, but we also found a dose dependent increase in interferon linked we believe to the mechanism of action.

So here is our approach to enriching patients into Phase 2. The graph on the top left, each bar is a different solid tumor and the extent of blue shading shows a high or low ICOS score. No color, the white is zero ICOS, the light blue a plus one, the slightly darker blue plus two, the darkest blue are plus three. And you can see down the bottom, those were the different tissue panels and they show the representative scorings of how you would score a given patient tumor as for ICOS positive or negative.

And what’s really important and we think are characteristic of immunotherapy is the patient populations really stratify across tumor types. It’s not defined by a single tumor type, but stratified across tumor types. So if you look at where the darker blue appears, we can start to see head, neck, lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer and you can really start to rank order indications that you think have the higher prevalence of the cell type and ICOS expression that we think is important.

So with that in mind, our current Phase 2 subjects represent very high areas of unmet need. Our advanced relapsed refractory cancer patients with no standard options. And we really view this as kind of an entry point into the development of the molecule, we have not small cell head and neck melanoma or PD-1 failures, and so we’re looking to see if JTX-2011 or JTX-2011 plus re-administration of the PD-1 to make an impact in those patients. Gastric cancer and triple negative cancer patients enrolled generally IO naïve.

So when you look across the – kind of the whole continuality of the Phase 2 trial, there are different indications defined by cohorts. There is IO naïve, IO experienced and there are biomarkers cuts coming across each of the cohorts.

So with that, I’ll mention that the JTX-2011 program is on track for first half 2018 preliminary ecstasy together with updated safety and biomarker data. So we just had a call yesterday morning and reiterated that guidance. Importantly we have also updated that the biomarker scoring of patients as they’re coming to the trial, in fact is very similar to the early work in the predictions that I showed you a few slides back.

So with that, I’ll tell you a little bit more about how we’re trying to build other elements in the pipeline. We do have a PD-1 inhibitor, we believe we want to stay as flexible as possible in terms of combinations now and in the future. But what we also have a mission for our other first-in-class mechanisms that track with different immune cell types, other than strictly the T-cells, which are the focus of much attention.

One cell type we’re very interested in is in Macrophage. On the left side of the panel is what we would differ to as a hot tumor, it’s a cross section of a tumor staying in green or T-cells. All the way to the right is the cold tumor, that cold tumor has very little interaction with the immune system. Any indication, any patient in that indication that have a hot tumor, some patient in that – in that same indication, they have a cold tumor. So again the immune characteristics kind of cut across indications.

What’s in the middle are some tumors that are highly populated by the cells in red, which are immuno-suppressive macrophages. So our goal is to convert an immuno-suppressive macrophage into an immune active macrophage. We know that’s a part of the macrophage biology, we believe suppressive macrophages add to the suppressive effects in the tumor environment.

As we have a series of targets and we’re working those up through candidate stages with our partner Celgene, looking to kind of flip the switch from a kind of pro-tumor state to an antitumor state. Importantly we are not depleting the macrophage population, but trying to in fact convert it.

So the – this type of work the biomarkers, the different first-in-class mechanisms really led us to our Celgene collaboration which is a global strategic collaboration with $225 million upfront, and equity payment at the time we were a private company, Celgene came in at the IPO, made over $2 billion in potential milestones.

In general, it’s a profit share across a series of programs. And just to highlight that, it might be hard to see, I’ll just mention how that works. JTX-2011 believed that we spoke about, is 60% profit share in the U.S. to Jounce, 40% to Celgene and a royalty from Celgene to Jounce ex-U.S. And then there were different economics with other programs we intend to take forward with Celgene. So that is a really exciting deal for us, they’ve been a great partner, we continue to interact through the various steering committees as we drive these programs forward.

So we are really happy about the year, we had a January upsized IPO that is the significant capital for us. Established new corporate headquarters as we grew the company to drive programs forward, to help support the deal with Celgene, built out the discovery teams for that. We were invited to an AACR oral presentation. We reported out on the mono and combo safety at ASCO, established the recommended Phase 2 dose. And our ICONIC Phase 2 study both in mono and combination continues to move forward. We’re on track for our first half data release for preliminary efficacy, updated safety and biomarker data.

So we try to build the company with considerable financial flexibility. It was a Third Rock Ventures initiated company, they were the only investor back in 2013. We did a private Series B round with terrific investors. Celgene collaboration that brought lot of capital and post far into the company, and then most recently the IPO. As we just mentioned yesterday, we’ve got over $280 million in cash in investments. We updated our financial guidance to a cash burn of a $100 million to a $110 million and the amortized revenue coming in from the Celgene upfront, and we’re about 32.2 million shares up.

So I thought I’d stop there to give you kind of a quick slide by of the company, how we think about things, how we’re doing things and bit of an update and an expectation for the ICONIC study.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tom Shrader

Okay. Thank you Rich. We’re glad to take audience questions or I have some or we have the people on the site. I would certainly start, so you’re in a big field of the immune system. We find some companies with sort of similar basic goals or focusing on autoimmunity field, it’s a less crowded. Your thoughts, you must be running into it all the time, your thoughts, are you an oncology company or you agnostic, do you have programs in autoimmunity, just your thoughts.

Richard Murray

Sure, sure. So, certainly the flip side if you will of the mechanisms that we’re interested, one could imagine being a useful and inflammation and autoimmunity. As you think about that of course, it’s a – typically it would be a separate entity that you would be developing, not the same JTX-2011 for example. So, we’ve really dedicated ourselves for immuno-oncology that’s how we see, really opportunity to bring benefit to patients. Certainly there is a lot of work going on, there is a lot of new molecules, new combinations. But we feel that first-in-class coupled with biomarker selection of patients really allows us the opportunity to not simply do the big all-comers types of studies, but really find that population of patients that we think could respond.

So we’re excited about that. We think there is terrific opportunities there as we’ve look through the landscape of kind of what’s working in these days. There is a lot to process certainly. We’ve try to build a very robust competitive intelligence effort to do so, but we intend to remain immuno-oncology focus for the foreseeable future.

Tom Shrader

And it wasn’t meant as a criticism…

Richard Murray

Yeah.

Tom Shrader

You’re just planning big, I know. So just a little bit of a sense, as you profiled tumors, it’s an old field. Do you truly find new buttons to push or is it more a color, you know, a sense of things that work together, is it as much as anything focused on biomarkers and understanding where the known targets might work best, just a sense. Are there really new targets or is it the devils and the details?

Richard Murray

I think we’re now at a point where certainly all human genes by and large are known and annotated and so there is no special new gene target to find, just from a global perspective on D&A sequence. But what we are really building our discovery upon are the relationships of molecules with a maybe a little piece of biology or a little kind of angle on some biology, but we see it really come to fruition in the context of immuno-oncology.

So that’s just to give you an example, the way we have looked at immuno-suppressive macrophage targets, we’ve got particular algorithms and bioinformatics ways to look at data, such that we can from thousands of tumors identify the tumors high enriched to macrophages, identify from those direct data sets coming from human tumors, the types of molecules that we think we could go after with monoclonal antibodies, and those molecules may have some signature of activity or some direction in the biology, that matters to us.

And as we start to push these molecules forward, while we can’t say the D&A sequences novel, we believe we have a great opportunity to move first-in-class mechanisms into the clinic.

Tom Shrader

And would most of the work be on top of the two current checkpoint inhibitors. Is there anything to do in monotherapy or are there two best monotherapies known and it is now making those more powerful, just your thoughts on that basic question.

Richard Murray

Sure, sure. I think as we’re running from meeting to meeting and of course, its evolving very rapidly, it certainly seems the PD-1, PD-01 access is an important building block. Whether that is a must have in every circumstance I think that is still can be determined, but some pretty important flags have been put into the ground on everything we [inaudible].

One I think opportunity really is, as combinations begin to, continue to emerge, there are opportunities of other combinations that either do or perhaps don’t including the PD-1 inhibitors, and that’s kind of a forward look into what might be the case in certain patients, but I think it’s fair to say that the world is headed towards combination therapy in general, and in immuno-oncology. It’s important that you kind of understand your behavior of your drug, create that kind safety profile that you think is important, and have that certainly be a main stay of a program is combination with some of the established agents. But I don’t think it necessarily stops there.

Tom Shrader

Okay. Maybe some two [inaudible] questions. You’re going to report data next year. So, is it correct, people are assuming will be response rate data in…

Richard Murray

That’s right.

Tom Shrader

…some number of cohorts. Have you have given any guidance on number of patients or?

Richard Murray

No, we haven’t. We’ve given guidance on – it’s meant of the study just to back up for a minute is, it’s a substantial study, once all pieces are filled out. So, what we’ve stated is, we won’t be reporting out on every element of the study but rather we would be looking at it from kind of a cohorts kind of perspective. So we haven’t identified that yet in terms of which cohorts, but certainly we intend to give more guidance between now and data as to how we’re thinking about patient populations, how we’re thinking about lines of therapy etcetera, just to try to really create a better understanding and expectation in the community before the data rolls out.

Tom Shrader

Okay. And how much is the microsatellite high approval change the world, is your hope to come out of this Phase 2 trial with an ICO Syndication or do you think it’s still more likely that you would come out with a specific tumor indication that tends to be ICOS, just how much the world changed in your mind?

Richard Murray

I think the microsatellite high, to us was an important pivotal moment in recognizing that you can’t be tumor type agnostic, you can’t cut across the indications. We think that and that’s exactly how the biology [inaudible] biology works. So I think there is an inevitable move in that direction but it’s not going to happen, it’s not going to happen as crisply now as each biomarker therefore instantly becomes an indication, I think there is time and development to learn as we go forward. We certainly, as you can see, have built things on its cohorts and that we think makes sense. As we’re in this time of converting from a tumor origin driven approach to potential tumor agnostic approaches.

So I think it’s kind of time dependent and we’re running along the way, but the first water shade moment we think was really that that biomarker approach.

Tom Shrader

And with the new therapeutics, so there is a little more need for safety there but there is – is it possible that you come out this trial with like a clear cut off for ICOS and you’re into some sort of registrational – IO registrational it seems to be a new species, trial or is that – with the new therapy is that too much to hope for?

Richard Murray

Well, certainly the – we intend – it’s all going to be data dependent of course…

Tom Shrader

Yeah.

Richard Murray

…but we, we intend to be ready with biomarkers for 2011 and in all of the programs that we’re developing, and that facilitates the opportunity that you’ve described, should there be the data to support that approach. We think an online has been critical to really start that very early in the programs.

Tom Shrader

Yeah.

Richard Murray

If you try to kind of back to your way into biomarker approaches, it’s usually some of real challenges with that.

Tom Shrader

Okay, second question. So, on the safety side, you mentioned infusion reaction, is that kind of be an inherent issue with activators or yours normal or where are yours in the ground scheme of thing compared to PD-1 or [inaudible] therapy?

Richard Murray

Sure, sure. I think if you look at the kind of collection of antibodies very broadly, it’s not in common to have infusion reactions. And people - and physicians are now used to managing those. And so, for us we see – we see safety, you know, continues to be in line with PD-1 inhibitors.

Tom Shrader

Okay. You’ve alluded to the Celgene deal, there were a number of options. Is everything named or they, do they still have unclaimed options or…?

Richard Murray

No, not everything is named. So we have a, kind of a process of discovery and it begins at kind of the way we described the macrophage discovery. There is a kind of pool of opportunities if you will from which we drive programs forward through discovery to development. The way we operate is we operate as good partners on that but the – the process of doing that is in the hands of Jounce. So we go from discovery methodologies to pools of targets to individual named programs, and we – we will start from macrophages in particular, start discussing more of the framework around that in 2018.

Tom Shrader

So it’s not really a collaboration there looking over your final product, are they?

Richard Murray

Yeah, they have opt in points, and those opt in points are predefined opt in points. So, we know where option one, two, three needs to go to. So the opt in fees, the subsequent funding, the kind of the data expected that opt in point those have all been – those have all been predefined.

Tom Shrader

Okay.

Richard Murray

So, we found that to be a really important way for us to continue to build discovery to means of, we think creating that sustainable pipeline.

Tom Shrader

Okay. A PD-1 antibody, did you see they’re looking have to have one or?

Richard Murray

Well, you know, it’s certainly a challenge, the space is evolving so quickly. I think one of the considerations in the back of our and many other people’s minds, at a situations if you find yourself not having one, and so we see that as kind of an important – kind of an important tool to have into the pipeline. For us it’s clearly kind of a combination tool, it’s not – that’s the intent.

And then as Celgene has, our partner Celgene has started, there is a [inaudible] molecule that is now being developed by Celgene and they have mentioned Jounce in the ICOS program, so there is opportunities there as well.

Tom Shrader

So they weren’t ready now. Is there any sense, I mean you’re a pretty detailed company, is there any sense they’re different or are they kind of – do you think you’re going down the road to Nivo, would you actually have to do, what’s the expect of it, would you do it bridging study, could you just switch to your molecule, is there any sense there yet?

Richard Murray

Well, certainly the way we look at combination – new combination studies, new molecules kind of entering into the picture, and again it’s moving and evolving very quickly but the need for kind of competitive intelligence is really paramount. So if there is an approval in a certain line of therapy for one of the agents, and you’re looking to combo, the tried-and-true tested way on oncology is at on top of the approved agent.

You can’t take a path to try to blaze through that trail with the new, an new PD-1 but that’s a longer road. And so, we want to be sure that there is complete flexibility as to where their approvals, what line of therapy those were occurring with the known accepted agents, how would we then combine into that particular line of therapy. In each pack you follow is different.

Tom Shrader

Okay, and last question for me. When would we – do you think we would get the next target, is it I think a target for instance it might explain what an MDCS is, I mean it’s a term that horrifies immunologist, but do you think that’s the next great beyond the macrophage specific target would certainly…

Richard Murray

Yeah.

Tom Shrader

…be exciting if there were compelling science behind it.

Richard Murray

Sure, sure. Yeah, from the science that, and what we’ve stated publicly immuno-suppressive macrophages, some early steps into regulatory cells as an area. And we’ll provide a framework around all those new and what we hope to be first-in-class program, so I’ll provide a framework around that next year.

Tom Shrader

Perfect, okay. If there are audience questions – thank you very much Rich. Fascinating story, I look forward to catching up for the day as it unfolds.

Richard Murray

Thank you.

Tom Shrader

Thank you.

