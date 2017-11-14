The Market Has Spoken: Square Can Climb Even Higher

Square (SQ), a rapidly-growing name in the payment services industry, continues to baffle experts.

After it reported pristine 3Q17 results last week, the stock failed to gain much traction at first, heading lower into after-hours trading on Wednesday and hiccuping as the market opened on Thursday. A few pundits were quick, perhaps too much so, to dismiss how the company's robust financial performance could provide uplift to the stock, citing lack of catalysts and aggressive valuations to justify moderate weakness following the print.

Four trading days and nearly 9% in share price appreciation later, the markets have spoken. It looks like SQ might have room to climb higher in the end, even after the astonishing 225% run of the past 12 months.

Stock price momentum aside, I was most curious to see if Square could continue to perform as well as it has over the past several quarters, particularly in the very meaningful mid-market seller vertical. As it turns out, strength on this end of the business was credited for a robust GPV increase of 31% in 3Q17, in line with last quarter's growth rate. Perhaps to my surprise, none of Square's operating expense categories increased at a faster pace than revenues, with S&M rising 42% YOY vs. 53% last quarter. As a result, Square was able to use operating leverage to triple adjust EBITDA YOY and push non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 two pennies above consensus.

On the investment

I have recently stated that SQ was a growth stock that I could get behind. An otherwise value investor at heart, I believe Square has a "sticky" business model that's exposed to the right trends (including fast growth in small and independent businesses) within a sector that I have recently, and perhaps later than I should have, developed an interest in. It does not hurt that, as I stated before, "Square has been moving towards diversification across different services (e.g. POS, CRM, small-business loans) that should increase its odds of developing into a larger, profitable payment service company without the risks faced by many young, one-trick-pony tech companies."

Company/Ticker Fwd EV/Sales Fwd EV/EBITDA TTM FCF Yield Square - SQ 15.5x 110.7x 1.0% ServiceNow (NOW) 11.0x 50.0x 2.1% Workday (WDAY) 9.8x 64.2x 1.1% Shopify (SHOP) 13.5x 481.0x -0.2%

Sure, SQ's multiples, particularly when measured by the more commonly available valuation tools, look pretty stretched (see above). But I would argue that Square's growth pace has been very aggressive, and I do not have good reasons to believe that the company will reach a plateau any time soon. Top-line growth has accelerated in the past couple of quarters, reaching 45% in 3Q17. Forward EV/EBITDA is very rich at about 110x on a 2017 basis, but adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by 200% this year vs. year-ago levels. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS has climbed from only four cents in 2016 to an estimated $0.25 this year and maybe $0.45 in 2018.

If one were to look at Square a few years down the road and assume the business remains healthy as it looks like it will, paying $40/share for SQ today might not seem like an outrageous proposition after all.

