Lithium Investing: Asian Firms Secure Lithium Supply From The Olaroz-Cauchari Basin

A growing list of automakers committing to release electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles has spurred activity downstream throughout the lithium supply chain. The vast majority of the activity has taken place on the battery and lithium carbonate production side of the business. The ramp-up in sales of electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems are contingent on the availability of lithium batteries, which is driving waves of investment into the lithium production and exploration markets.

Lithium supply security has become a top priority for Asian technology, automotive and battery manufacturing companies. Strategic alliances, joint ventures and acquisitions, continue to be established with lithium exploration and production companies as the industry has moved downstream to secure supply of the white metal. Locking up long-term supply agreements will ensure a reliable and diversified supply of lithium for Asian battery and vehicle manufacturers.

In the past decade, there has been a string of activities between Asian companies and lithium exploration and production companies. These strategic moves have allowed battery and vehicle companies to alleviate the possibility of future lithium supply constraints, which could have devastating consequences in a well-established and productive Asian automotive industry.

Consider that countries such as Korea and Japan are home to large automotive and battery companies such as Sony (NYSE:SNE), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), LG Chem (OTC:LGCEY) and Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM) but have zero lithium deposits within their national borders. A key to success for these major global electronic and automotive companies will be to secure lithium carbonate supply either directly or through supplier arrangements.

Demand fundamentals for lithium continue to strengthen

Over the past months, Panasonic has announced that they are bringing additional battery manufacturing capacity online in Japan by 2019 while South Korean-based LG Chem announced plans to build Europe's largest lithium-ion battery factory in Poland by the end of 2018.

Samsung added investment into their Chinese electric vehicle presence, which will see an increase in battery production capacity by the end of the decade. Simple stated, the battery manufacturers need to dramatically increase the number of battery plants if they want to play an active role in the emerging electric vehicle business while automakers require the battery business to ramp up production to meet their delivery timelines.

Recent scandals around emission controls and growing international pressure on the automotive industry to cut exhaust emissions has assisted to expedite the transition to electric vehicles. In the past month, Britain and France have announced the long-term shift away from petrol and diesel-based vehicles, while the Chinese government has moved to increase electric vehicle production by the end of the decade. Auto giant, Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has responded to the political shifts by stating that 70% of all its cars will have electric models by 2025.

China factor – undersupply in the domestic market

One issue facing China is that they are already the world's largest user of lithium but their lithium carbonate mining activities account for a small percentage of global lithium output. It is still unclear how much lithium China can produce and what purity levels can be obtained and at what cost. If Chinese lithium production is feasible at all, it is still unclear how and when China will develop their few lithium salar deposits.

It is also debatable if China has the technical expertise to develop their lithium assets as there is a clear shift to securing external supply of lithium. As illustrated in the graph “Undersupply of Lithium Carbonate,” additional Chinese brine production will only contribute a small amount of new lithium production over the next years. This will ensure that Chinese appetite for lithium remains strong and unfulfilled.

China lithium carbonate spot prices on the rise

Over the past few years, prices for lithium carbonate has dramatically increased. Consider that in 2014, the Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF)-Toyota Joint Venture project at the Olaroz lithium brine asset was built with a material selling prices of between $5,500-6,000 T LCE (Orocobre Production On Schedule For August: Shares Up Over 30% in 2014). In August 2017, the Orocobre–Toyota Joint Venture announced that selling prices under contract for lithium carbonate were now consistently over $10,000 T LCE.

More recently, it has been reported that sourcing lithium carbonate in the Chinese domestic market has become difficult, which has lifted prices between $15,000-$20,000 depending on the volumes and quality. It is still unclear if this price range are from distributors that have increased material pricing multiple times. Regardless, it is now expected that pricing received outside of China begins to move to what the Chinese domestic market is commanding. An increase in lithium battery production is expected to further enable additional constraints throughout the supply chain and ensure that lithium carbonate price remains strong.

China captures Australian lithium hard rock player

In 2012, Talison Lithium Ltd. announced that it was being acquired by China's Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co., Ltd. in an all-cash transaction, which valued Talison at approximately $848 million on a fully diluted basis. Talison Lithium Ltd. owns and operates the Greenbushes hard-rock spodumene mine in Australia and is amongst one of the top lithium producers globally. Based on the “Undersupply of Lithium Carbonate” graph, the Greenbushes is undergoing an expansion, which is expected to be fully operational by 2020, assuming no delays.

In addition to the lithium hard-rock mining, there needs to be an increase in conversion facilities, which can process the lithium hark rock into usable battery materials. Therefore, an increase at a hard rock mine does not directly translate into an increase in available supply of lithium carbonate.

Toyota Tsusho and Orocobre expand lithium production at Olaroz

Toyota Tsusho (South Sea) Corporation (OTC:TYHOY) established a joint venture with Australian-based Orocobre Limited, a company that has aggressively worked to bring new lithium carbonate supply to market. The company’s flagship Olaroz project is a low-cost lithium brine project in Jujuy, Argentina, which is now in the final stage of production ramp-up. Toyota was recruited to the project in the early stages and was able to receive the marketing rights for material produced at Olaroz while attracting Japan-based Mizuho Corporate Bank as the project financing partner.

Phase one of Olaroz reached a construction cost of $229 million including contingency while stage two is pegged at around $160 million including contingency. Stage two is fully permitted with project planning well underway with initial production expected to reach the market in 2020.

Olaroz – Brine is pumped from one brine to another in the evaporation process

Lithium Americas and Ganfeng Lithium make bold move at Cauchari:

Early in 2017, Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDD) a Canadian-based lithium exploration company focused on its flagship lithium project located at the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium salar was able to make significant headway towards production. After years of stalled activity due to an unfavorable Argentina political landscape, the company was finally successful in recruiting Chinese lithium giant Ganfeng as a project partner.

Established in 2000, the Ganfeng group is the largest integrated lithium producer in China, with a total capacity of around 30,000 tonnes per annum of LCE. Ganfeng's products include lithium metal, lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, lithium fluoride, and lithium chloride. Ganfeng Lithium is listed on the Shanghai stock exchange with a quoted market capitalization of around $60 billion.

Test brine ponds at Minera Exar

The companies reached a financial agreement, which will see Ganfeng invest over $190 million in exchange for around 19% of the outstanding shares of Lithium Americas. A private placement was completed for around $50 million and a $125 million project debt facility was established, which will allow the company to quickly move into construction in 2019. In addition to the financing, the companies have agreed to terms around an offtake agreement, which will see Ganfeng have access to a large component of finished goods delivered from the Cauchari site at market prices.

The companies have formed a local Argentina Joint Venture company called “Minera Exar.” Based on a local site visit in November 2017, sample lithium brine ponds are in place and a buildup of human capital and project infrastructure is happening.

November 2017 site visit – Directional signage to Minera Exar