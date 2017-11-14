Ichor Systems - On The Acquisition Trail

Since my last article in July, Ichor systems (ICHR) has continued to perform admirably even as the rally small cap stocks has slowed to a crawl. The semiconductor sector (SOXX) has continued to outperform than the market as a whole, with the smaller names beating the larger peers. Ichor has a specialty in fluid dynamics with gas and liquid delivery systems both becoming more important to production processes. Going forward ICHR is a great bet with two acquisitions providing a big boost to 2018 market share and margins. They are constantly improving market share, as well as integrating these two companies into the fold.

On November 3, 2017 Ichor bought Talon Innovations for $130m, of which only $10m was cash on hand. According to the CEO on the Q3 conference call, they paid right around 5x EBITDA for the company, an absolute bargain. For 2018 Talon should add $70-90m of revenue and an impressive 2 to 2.5% in gross margin. This is because Talon allows ICHR to become more vertically integrated lowering costs and bringing more processes in house. Thomas Rohrs explains "We are buying approximately 25% of their total output at this point and that will of course help us from a vertical integration standpoint, because it will be accretive to our gross margin as we make those products ourselves after buying Talon." Ichor has already seen a large increase in its margins over the course of 2017 as a result of industry strength and picking up company Cal-Weld earlier in the summer. Combined with Talon, Ichor should be able to generate around 20% GM in 2018. This is very impressive considering the were at just 15% at the start of 2016. They are also aiming for 12 to 13% adjusted net income in 2018 which should continue to have ICHR trading at a higher valuation than its contracting peers like Ultra Clean (UCTT). While I am also bullish on UCTT given its recent pullback, ICHR has more potential for alpha on the back of its continued acquisitions and synergies with them.

Previous acquisition Cal-Weld outperformed in the quarter, offsetting a slower quarter in the main Ichor business. Cal-Weld are big in metal component manufacturing and support key semi processes etch and deposition. Margins increased to 16.6% for the quarter from 15.8% in Q3 of 2016. All of that upside was provided by Cal-Weld, with the main Ichor business strengthening significantly at the end of the quarter according to management. This slight pause is part of the risk of a business that has a very large portion of revenue in its top 2 customers. Maurice noted of Cal-Weld "Quite honestly, their business has been booming also and they have the right inventory - forward-looking inventory for the increased growth that they are going to experience." At only $50 million for this company, it is showing it will be hugely important to the success of Ichor's value added proposition in 2018. Finally let's look at the valuation of the ICHR stock in comparison to its recent history.

ICHR data by YCharts

Valuation for Ichor is still very reasonable considering the margin and revenue expansion over the next 12 months baked in. Considering Ichor should be able to grow revenues to $225-250m over the next 4 Quarters, a 30-50% growth rate, the current price of 13 EV/EBITDA is very impressive. The stock is a strong buy for me between 25-28, as holders have used Q3 earnings to shift positions to lagging sectors. I do not see any reason for the recent sell-off to continue going forward as the fundamentals of the business are stronger than ever. ICHR continues to be on the hunt for companies to add to the growing market share they hold. It also has the potential of being taken out itself as it provides a large amount of support to LRCX and AMAT during these bull cycles. All of this potential upside adds up to a very favorable long position any investor should consider for their portfolio. The company is consolidating smaller industry players and giving itself additional pricing power going forward with these pickups. My target price remains 40 from July, and I continue to see strong value here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.