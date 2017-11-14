Why You Should Not Sell Time Warner

Time Warner (TWX) plunged last week and extended its losses in November to 10% due to concerns that the DOJ was demanding a sale of CNN in order to approve of the takeover by AT&T (T). As a result, Time Warner is now trading at a 12% discount to its takeover price. In this article, I will analyze why investors should not sell Time Warner, regardless of the fate of its acquisition.

First of all, the pending takeover is much more likely to materialize than not. To be sure, it has cleared the regulatory hurdles in every single country apart from the US. Moreover, it is not reasonable for the domestic anti-trust authorities to reject the deal due to CNN because there has been no precedent in rejecting a vertical integration like this one. It will only be reasonable for the authorities to pose some requirements on the behavior of the merged companies for a few years after their consolidation. Therefore, the deal is likely to be eventually approved by the DOJ.

Nevertheless, this is not the major reason for the shareholders of Time Warner to keep their shares. The main reason is the fact that the stock is attractively valued even if the deal is cancelled. This is actually a paramount principle in investing in merger arbitrage deals. More precisely, investors should attempt to profit from merger arbitrage only if the acquired stock is reasonably valued in the event of a deal cancellation. Otherwise, investors are likely to accumulate small profits from a series of deals and witness the failure of a single deal erase all the previous profits. Therefore, I advise investors to attempt to profit from merger arbitrage only when the acquired stock is reasonably valued as a standalone company and this is certainly the case for Time Warner.

Time Warner has consistently grown its revenue and its earnings per share for 6 and 8 consecutive years, respectively. In addition, Home Box Office [HBO] enjoyed its highest quarterly growth in 13 years while both Turner and HBO achieved double-digit gains in subscription revenues in the last quarter. Moreover, a series of blockbuster movies have rendered Warner Bros the top studio so far this year. Furthermore, CNN had its most-watched third quarter in its history. All these achievements confirm that the company is firing on all cylinders right now.

It is also worth noting that the company incurs minimum capital expenses and hence it enjoys huge free cash flows every singly year for more than a decade. Moreover, it is trading at only 14.6 times this year’s earnings and hence it is attractively valued, particularly given its reliable growth trajectory and the overvalued status of the broad market. Therefore, the stock is attractively valued even if its takeover moves out of the picture.

Another thing to consider is that Time Warner was aggressively repurchasing its shares before the announcement of its takeover and has stopped buying back its shares since then. Therefore, if the deal fails, the company will resume its share repurchases. Even better, it will resume at a more aggressive pace, as its cash and receivables have increased by $1.6 B during the ongoing buyback moratorium period. For instance, if it raises its annual share repurchases from $3.6 B to $5 B, it will be able to reduce its share count by 7% per year at the current stock price. Therefore, in the unlikely event of a deal cancellation, the stock will find strong support from the share repurchases as soon as the dust from the cancellation settles.

To sum up, the takeover of Time Warner is likely to materialize, as the sale request for CNN is irrational and is not likely to be sustained. Nevertheless, even if the deal is cancelled, Time Warner is attractively valued and hence its shareholders have nothing to be afraid of. Of course the stock is likely to incur temporary pressure shortly after the cancellation but its consistent growth and its aggressive share repurchases will provide strong support to the stock after the initial shock. Therefore, the shareholders have nothing to be afraid of regardless of the fate of the pending acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long TWX via short positions in put options.