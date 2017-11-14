Glassbridge Enterprises' (GLA) CEO Danny Zheng on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Glassbridge Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:GLA)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

Danny Zheng - Interim CEO, CFO & Treasurer

Daniel Strauss - COO

Analysts

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the GlassBridge Enterprise Inc, Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Danny Zheng, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Danny Zheng

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining today's earnings call for the third quarter of 2017. I'm your host for today's call. And I'm joined by GlassBridge Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Strauss. We will discuss our ongoing strategic alternatives and the business plan progress reviewing third quarter results and have opportunity for questions at the end of today's call. Before that, I would like to remind everyone that certain information discussed on this call that does not relate to historical information may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995.

Such statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from any projected results. Risk factors that could cause results to differ are outlined in the press release issued earlier today as well as our filings with the SEC. I would also like to remind everyone that nothing said on this call constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities in any investment vehicles managing by GlassBridge or its subsidiaries. Any offer or solicitation may only be made pursuant to the Confidential Private Offering Memoranda, which are provided only to qualified offerees and which should be carefully reviewed prior to investing. With that, I will turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Strauss. Daniel?

Daniel Strauss

Thank you, Danny, and good morning, everyone. I would like to take this opportunity to update you on the progress we've made in executing on the company's strategic vision and business plan. We will cover a number of topics, including developments within our asset management business, holding company initiatives and legal developments related to our legacy businesses. During the first half of this year, we put in place the infrastructure to execute our goal of building a profitable publicly traded asset management company, designed to create and sustain long-term equity value.

We have repositioned the resources of the company to develop our asset management business, while remaining focused on minimizing additional expenses. As a recap, we have two distinct focuses within our asset management business. First, technology focus alternative asset management driven by quantitative trading strategies, and second, our joint venture with Roc Nation, focused primarily on venture capital and private equity opportunities. On the alternative asset management side, we seeded with our proprietary capital, the first investment vehicle managed by our investment advisor subsidiary, GlassBridge Asset Management LLC. This investment vehicle utilizes a quantitative statistical arbitrage strategy, designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns that are uncorrelated to the performance of global equity markets. We believe our year-to-date performance is within the range of normal expected return parameters, and that we remain well positioned to grow our asset management business.

In the third quarter, we experienced a gain of $1 million on our proprietary investment. We believe the timing of our investment vehicle launches fortuitous, as the timing coincides with industry trends, demonstrating rebounds across quantitative strategies. Because of sub-strategy diversification, the quantitative strategy utilized by GlassBridge is designed to perform in totality even when certain of its sub-strategies underperform. Consistent with our original business plan, we believe that ongoing improvements within the quantitative trading space and the growing sophistication related to processing large quantities of market data allow us to remain well positioned to capture assets looking to benefit from this growing alternative investment strategy.

Our shareholders have benefited from gains on our proprietary capital, but our business plan calls for GlassBridge to utilize our access to the quantitative strategy to manage third-party capital. GlassBridge Continues to engage in discussions with the number of strategic investors regarding co-investment opportunities alongside our proprietary capital. These potential early investors are allocators and hedge fund investors, including wealth management platforms, trading platforms, family offices, foundations and endowments and high net worth individuals. Several of these investors have expect interest in becoming investors and there are different stages of their respective due diligence processes. The typical lead time for committing capital for these types of investors varies between 3 to 12 months.

Today, we have engaged with over 100 potential investors and continued to calculate a list of potential investors. As an example, as performance has been positive, we've had opportunities to engage with potential investors globally, in Western Europe, Asia and the United States where we've had positive traction. Our strategies to continue to secure strategic seed investors in the coming months and to broaden our approach to include larger institutional investors such as pension funds, consultants and fund to funds that sometimes require longer lead time to close. Consisting with our business plan, we will continue to grow the asset management business in a measured way over the coming quarters. As discussed on our second quarter earnings call, in addition to our technology-driven quantitative strategy, our asset management initiatives include our private equity business.

I would now like to provide an update on our private equity business. As we announced earlier this year, we entered into a strategic partnership called ARRIVE with Primary Venture Partners and Roc Nation, a global sports and entertainment management organization. The ARRIVE transaction provides GlassBridge shareholders exposure to a venture capital partnership with 2 experienced collaborators who provide unique value proposition to potential portfolio companies. This partnership already has led to a number of proprietary business opportunities and transactions which have already added value to GlassBridge. We continue to evaluate and pursue both venture capital and private equity opportunities arising out of the ARRIVE partnership.

ARRIVE has made a number of investments since it was launched earlier this year and continues to see strong deal flow and partnership opportunities. We continue to work on larger transactions which may impact the bottom line over the coming months, and we will keep you updated as these opportunities progress. Both the GlassBridge quant strategy and ARRIVE transactions offer clients and investors of GlassBridge a differentiated product offering within some of the most attractive areas of the asset management industry. We have been able to call upon the full resources of the Clinton group to support the evaluation of the opportunities as they present themselves. The incremental overhead for the asset management business is significantly lower than our peers, and we will continue to leverage Clinton's infrastructure as we build our business and evaluate these opportunities. We hope to share some information on these initiatives and our pipeline when it is appropriate.

I will now turn the call back over to Danny to take you through an update on our corporate level activities and third quarter financial results. Danny?

Danny Zheng

Thank you, Daniel. Before we review the financial results, I would like to start by providing some additional information on the litigation settlements. As previously reported, we enter into agreements to definitive being settle significant litigations with the CMC Magnetic Corp and Io-Engine LLC for aggregate consideration of approximately $21 million. Prior to these settlements, we had a book approximately $32 million in accrual liabilities to CMC and Io-Engine. So the settlements resulted reversals of approximately $11 million in accrual liabilities. In October, we paid our approximately $5.3 million cash to CMC and Io-Engine. In addition, we are in process of releasing approximately $10 million restricted cash to CMC. The balance of the cash payments is $5.5 million. $5 million of which are not due until 2019 and 2020.

The settlements removed uncertainty and will substantially reduce our legal cost going forward. In addition, they further enable us to focus on the asset management business. In January in 2017, we competed the sales of Nexsan business to our partially owned NXSN Acquisition Corp or NXSN. The terms of transaction provide that NXSN may raise up $10 million from the sales of NXSN nonvoting preferred stock. As of today, NXSN has sold $5.3 million of nonvoting preferred stock. Although, the time period during which NXSN was expecting permitted to sale nonvoting preferred stock has passed, we are continue to work with NXSN investors to appoint private equity LLP to raise additional capital to fund Nexsan operations. In the event NXSN does not raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, we will continue to explore all options to preserve the enterprise value of the Nexsan business.

I will now review the financial results in detail. The following financial results are for continued operations, including our asset management, partially owned computer storage business and a corporate holding company for the current and prior period, unless otherwise indicated.

Net revenue for Q3 2017 was $9.3 million, down 19.1% from Q3 2016. This was largely due to market decline in block HDD and hybrid storage array segment, in which our partially-owned data storage business E-series competes. The decline was partially offset by the growth of our enterprise sync and share Unity products. Gross margin for Q3 2017 was 43%, a 2.2% decrease from Q3 2016. The decrease was primarily due to price discounts and product mix changes. Selling, general and administrative expenses in Q3 2017 was $7 million, down 19.5% from Q3 2016. The decrease was primarily due to corporate cost reductions and cost reduction for our partially-owned data storage business, partially offset by the asset management business start-up costs.

Research and development expense in Q3 2017 were $1.8 million compared to $2.9 million in Q3 2016, primarily due to lower spending in Unity products as we substantially completed the product design launch as well as headcount reduction for our partially-owned data storage business.

GlassBridge Asset Management Fund or GBAM fund expense was $0.3 million in Q3 2017 compared to none in Q3 2016. The fund expenses including general and administrative expenses for our investment vehicle launched at the end of second quarter this year. Special charges were $1.2 million in Q3 2017 compared to $1.3 million in Q3 2016. The special charge in this quarter was for the asset write-off related to an early lease termination for our partially-owned data storage business. Operating loss from continuing operations was $6.3 million in Q3 2017 compared to a loss of $7.7 million in Q3 2016.

Net gains from GBAM fund activities were $1 million in Q3 2017 compared to none in Q3 2016. Net gains from GBAM fund activities including income associated with our proprietary investment in GBAM fund, which was launched at the end of second quarter this year.

Income tax benefit was $3.5 million in Q3 2017, compared to $0.2 million in Q3 2016. The change in income tax provision was primarily related to intraperiod allocation of total tax expense between continued operations and discontinued operations. Discontinued operations had a gain after tax in Q3 2017, $7.7 million compared with a gain of $0.2 million after tax in Q3 2016. The gain in Q3 2017 was primarily due to legal settlements, resolution of customer and vendor balances related to legacy business and asset claim recovery. Discontinued operation include a result of IronKey business, which was divested in February 2016, and the legacy business we exited.

Net income was $8.0 million for Q3 2017. Excluding noncontrolling interest, the income was primarily driven by one-time legal settlement gains compared to a net loss of $7.1 million in Q3 2016.

Earnings per share from continued operations attributable to GlassBridge common stockholder was $0.06 in Q3 2017 compared with a loss per share of $1.97 in Q3 2016. Based on weighted average share outstanding of $5 million and $3.7 million, respectively. Our liquidity need for the next 12 months including the following, corporate expense of $4 million to $5 million; legacy business liability payments; and wind-down cost of $1 million to $2 million; pension funding of $1 million to $2 million; and any amount associated with organic investment opportunities; and any amount associated with repurchase of common stock under the current authorization. We expect our cash, the short-term investment along will provide liquidity sufficient to meet obligations when become due in the next 12 months.

Beyond 12 months, we expect the profit generated from our asset management business will offset the corporate operating expenses. If necessary, we may raise additional capital and monetize the certain assets. However, there will be no assurance such initiatives will be successful. I will now turn it over to Daniel for closing remarks. Daniel?

Daniel Strauss

Thanks, Danny. Having weathered the 2017 headwinds, we believe there are clear skies ahead. Our initial investment vehicle infrastructure has been created, and we've experienced initial positive risk adjusted returns, and we expect to generate revenue in the coming quarters. We remain focused on using the asset management platform we've built to grow our asset management business by raising third-party assets and executing select accretive transactions. We will continue to execute our business plan to drive our business forward. I hope that today's call has served to articulate our progress and expect to drive our shareholder value. Our asset management efforts in our capital deployment strategy. The board and the management team remain pleased with our progress to date and the velocity and efforts with which our team continues to press forward. We will now take any questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Daniel Strauss

Thank you, everybody.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.