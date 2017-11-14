The Missing Link Is Still Missing

The objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Every month investors myopically focus on the initial estimate of how many jobs were created during the previous month, and whether that number is better or worse than economists expected. Little focus is placed on the revisions to prior estimates, which are clearly more accurate figures. These revisions have noted a lower number of jobs than initially estimated for six of the past eight months this year, which suggests new business formation is far less than the Bureau of Labor Statistics continues to estimate.

Nor do we hear much about what kinds of jobs are being created. Should a part-time job at a fast-food restaurant count as much as a full-time business professional? Should a janitorial job at a retirement home count as much as a physician? I would say no, but the current approach does not account for the quality of jobs. Additionally, what about those employed who hold multiple jobs? The perception is that each new job constitutes an additional worker, but that isn’t really the case.

There is also tremendous focus on what the unemployment rate is today, as though it constitutes a measurement of economic health. Yet, the absolute number tells us more about where we have been rather than where we are going. The direction the number is moving is more relevant, but today, one of the issues undermining the unemployment rate’s relevance is the steady decline in the participation rate. This is largely why the unemployment rate continues to fall.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the US economy created 261,000 jobs in October, led by 89,000 new jobs in restaurants and bars. These service jobs are not new positions, but ones regained after being lost due to the hurricanes. The unemployment rate fell to a new cycle low of 4.1%, but this was due to a decline in the participation rate from 63.1% to 62.7%.

The most important number in the employment report continues to be the one that receives the least amount of attention, but this is because the economic pundits have convinced the consensus that it is only a matter of time before it improves. Some economists suggested that September’s stellar 0.5% increase in average hourly earnings, which led to a year-over-year increase of 2.9%, was the long-awaited improvement in income they had anticipated. The reality was, as I pointed out last month, that there was hurricane-related noise in the report. Low-wage jobs lost during the hurricanes led to an increase in the average hourly wage. October saw no increase in average hourly wages, and the result is a year-over-year increase of just 2.4%.

Investors may focus on the headline jobs number and the unemployment rate each month, but it is income growth that is the missing link and the most important number in this report. Income growth is the lifeblood of a strong consumer-driven economy. It is what allows consumers to borrow, save and invest. The problem is that as wealth in the US has reached record levels, incomes for most American households have stagnated. This has contributed to ever-growing wealth disparity, which is a cancer on our capitalist system, contributing to social unrest and resulting in political upheaval.

Some argue that we need to redistribute wealth from the rich to the poor, while others insist we need to reward the wealthy with even more capital, so that they can create the economic growth that will trickle down to the masses. Neither of these short-term fixes are long-term solutions. There are more than six million job openings in the US today, which supposedly tells us that the economy is strong. Yet, wages are not rising because the millions of unemployed are not qualified for these positions. It seems like we have a glut of available workers for low-wage positions, which is reducing the need to raise hourly wages, while there are not enough workers available for higher-pay and more skilled positions.

The long-term solution is retraining our workforce and modernizing our educational system for the current economy. That doesn’t seem to be happening, and until it does, I seriously doubt we will see an increase in average hourly earnings.

