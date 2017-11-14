The Market Is Patient With Republicans, But There Are Warning Signs

There are signs in the market that patience is wearing thin; the equity market may sell off.

The stock market has priced into the market reforms that are necessary to sustain these valuations.

A year ago, Donald Trump shook the world with his surprise victory over Hillary Clinton. Since then, the market has expected big things from a Republican president with a Republican-controlled Congress. So far, nothing significant has occurred yet with their agenda. Republicans have said they would meet an end-of-year deadline to pass legislation. However, the Senate put forth a competing tax reform bill over what the House has already presented; the stock market sold off on the news.

Although there is still a possibility of tax reform to happen, the selling made me wonder how long the stock market will wait for the agenda to be legislated. As it turns out, there are market indicators that may be sending a signal suggesting that a correction in the stock market is starting. And, recent selling is confirming that patience in what Republicans have promised, but yet to deliver, is weighing on the equity markets; the selling we have started to see may be the start of a much larger sell in the overall equity markets.

The agenda itself, the three main focuses on the Republican party has is:

Repeal and replace Obamacare

Tax reform

Infrastructure spending

Rolling back of red tape on businesses

Repealing Obamacare

As it turns out, simply repealing Obamacare is far more difficult than Republicans originally thought would be possible. This is odd seeing how a Republican-controlled Congress sent a full repeal to President Obama some 50 times. Most just assumed that when the Republicans took office in January they would simply push through any legislation they wanted to. Remember all the way back in May when Republicans celebrated the House passing repeal legislation?

Oh, the good old days... just six months ago. What happened after that? Nothing regarding repeal or replace has happened. And, it does not look like anything will happen any time soon.

Infrastructure spending

In that same month, high on all of the success of passing a measure in just one chamber of Congress, Trump pressed for an infrastructure project of $1 trillion in his budget proposal. I went through multiple pages on Google to see if there was any mention of infrastructure spending lately. I could not find anything. In fact, the budget has passed and there were no real infrastructure items in there. Again, here is an item that the equity market is awaiting that does not even get mentioned anymore. But, there is still plenty of time to push through some kind of infrastructure spending plans; the 2019 budget will be due in about one year.

Tax reform

I have always put forth that the toughest of the agenda item to pass through Congress would be tax reform. The goal is to make taxation as simple as possible. While I would love to see this accomplished; the complication factor on this is immense. There are so many competing factors and opinions pulling in any one direction that it is going to take a tremendous amount of compromise to get any legislation pushed through.

The past week, the Senate put forth a version of its tax bill. This version of the bill is quite different than the House version. NPR noted that there was one similarity that both versions raise the child-care credit from $1,000.00 to $1,650.00. Hey, it's a start.

But, the promise of the Republican party was to get this legislation passed before year's end. There is still time. In fact, the two versions of the two chambers can be reconciled, a process that happens frequently; the two bills are compromised and merged into one bill with an up-and-down vote following.

There are just two itty-bitty, minor details with this, however:

First, each version has to pass each chamber. Both versions are still in committee.

Second, the two versions are quite different from each other. Usually, reconciliation occurs because the two versions are similar that a simple compromise occurs.

The only similarity I could find, child-care similarities, notwithstanding, was that both versions of these bills had the same title. Outside of that, the bills were way off from each other.

Rolling back of red tape

To Trump's credit, a lot of Obama's executive orders dealing with environmental concerns and American businesses have been rolled back. By credit, of course, I mean that a lot of the government restrictions on businesses have been removed that are too costly for businesses to compete.

I am a free-market thinker; I am a Libertarian at heart. I believe in this so much so that I always joke that Ayn Rand may have been soft. I believe in zero government intervention with business. Given that, however, and despite what steps Trump may have taken via executive orders, there is still a large amount of red tape that can be removed to improve the lot of American businesses.

While the removal of some of these constraints is helpful, it is a very tiny step in freeing up American businesses so that they may achieve their ultimate purpose of creating wealth and prosperity. Also, there is not much that anything done via Trump's executive orders would warrant increased equity prices.

Divisiveness and disruption

Trump campaigned on the promise of disrupting the status quo. Many people in the United States would not mind a healthy dose of a shake-up in politics in this country. However, when you are trying to pass legislation as complex as tax reform, you need to pull people together to work cohesively on a common goal. I am not so sure that divisiveness is the best starting basis for this, and, so far, this has not worked. Tax reform is going to be difficult. Congress needs to work together to get this done. Right now, the two chambers of Congress have a massive gap in between them.

Record-high stock market

All this time, the stock market has been on a record-breaking pace, hitting new, all-time highs. This phenomenon has been attributed to as the "Trump Bump," or the "Reflation Trade." There was an expectation that with a Republican-controlled government, the stock market would see record profits. Mostly, that has happened:

However, a lot of profits have come from a falling US Dollar, which boosts overseas earnings when they are translated into dollar terms, not so much from increased revenue and profits. The below chart shows the Dollar Index over the past year, the same time-frame as above: Also, while interest rates started to move significantly higher after Trump was elected, the Federal Reserve, along with a slew of other pundits have scratched their heads as to why inflation growth has not occurred. This has brought interest rates back downward keeping costs for corporations lower:

These two factors have helped the stock market and profitability. But, the Federal Reserve is in the process of raising interest rates, which eventually will erode profitability. In a recent interview, former Federal Reserve Chairman Greenspan admits that we are in a bond bubble. If the bond bubble bursts, that means there will be selling in bonds; inversely sending interest rates higher.

At the same time, higher interest rates may draw more investors in from around the world to purchase debt in a chase for higher yield. This will pull the dollar up higher as money flows in. If the dollar's value reverses direction then that aspect of a company's profits will begin to wane.

At the same time, in Great Britain, inflation is printing at 3.00% and the Bank of England is raising interest rates. Banks are lending money at a high rate and inflation is showing up. In America, we are not immune to a rise in inflation. Eventually, our own inflation rates will start to climb, and along with that, so will interest rates.

The stock market may already be hitting a ceiling

P/E ratios are the second highest they have ever been. While there is a lot of hope in what the Republican-controlled government can pull off with tax reform and infrastructure spending, the fact that nothing significant has occurred yet, nor does anything look likely to happen, has limitations on what can be manifested in the stock market.

Here is the most recent Schiller P/E ratio chart:

There are only two times when the equity market has seen P/E ratios this high. Both of those times there was a depression and recession that followed afterward. I am not suggesting that we are close to either at this time. But, I am suggesting that P/E ratios are abnormally high. After studying statistics for many years, I can tell you that there is always some kind of regression to the mean that happens. It is inevitable.

If all the items on the Republican agenda were legislated, the economy would have a very good chance of expanding, creating jobs and profits for Americans. But, until then, the valuations of stocks are redefining themselves and what might be normal.

If interest rates do start to move higher, then costs will bring down profitability in America's corporations. I can see the US Dollar index continuing lower, for now. That may actually help continued results of high profits from overseas revenue.

But, at the same time, the consumer just got a small "tax increase" in the form of higher prices at the pump. This is not a catastrophic event for now. But, it does not help, either:

As it turns out, the market is beginning to show signs that the bull run may be running out of steam.

Here is the chart showing the 200-day moving average on the high-yield corporate bond:

Typically, high yield outpaces the equity markets; High-yield is politically-correct-speak for junk bonds. An investor would demand a higher yield from a higher risk investment as opposed to the overall market, such as the S&P 500. In this graph, the 200-day line is clearly breached. The two lines have been very closely correlated so, any break of the correlation would signal concern.

However, and as the article states, there is room for this signal to move lower before concern would merit taking action in the markets by selling investments.

Can the economy advance from here?

Whenever I do my analysis on the economy, I always start out with the consumer's income and then their expenditures. These are two economic releases that are tightly correlated. Americans spend their incomes. If the year-over-year rate of growth increases for incomes, so will the year-over-year rate of growth in expenditures.

Incomes have not been growing steadily as of late and the year-ago rate just bounced off of 0%. Expenditures are likely to move lower.

Given that, where can growth in corporate profits be derived if the rate of growth of income for consumers starts to move lower? The consumer is 70% of the economy. If their expenditures start to move lower, so will corporate profits.

The Republicans need to work together on tax reform

Personally, I am doubtful that anything meaningful with infrastructure will be legislated with the current Congress. I also do not believe that this Congress will get anything done with tax reform. Finally, and most likely the easiest thing that could happen with this Congress, infrastructure spending is something that out of sheer desperation the Republicans put together in a show of being able to accomplish something. But, this is likely to happen next summer, just immediately before the mid-term election... just a hunch I have.

By "accomplishing" something that even Democrats can agree with, the Republicans can then have something to show for their efforts. However, I think that may be too far in the future for the equity market to hold on to the current gains.

Tax reform is just not going to happen by the end of the year; Republicans are going to miss their deadline. The stock market is counting on this legislation. If - not if, but when - the Republicans miss this deadline, it is my belief that more selling will happen.

At the same time, with interest rates starting to rise, and potentially eroding profits, the stock market will shudder. I am watching intently. The Republicans do not have enough to push through the necessary legislation that the market feels is coming. Factor in the other variables of interest rate increases and the dollar potentially moving higher and you have taken away everything that has elevated the stock market to the second highest P/E ratio of all time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.