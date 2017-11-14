Young Publicly Traded Crypto-Miner Poised For Aggressive Growth

HIVE has not sold any of the cryptocurrency coins (Ethereum and ZCash) it has mined thus far, and plans to hold a significant percentage of its mined coins as investments.

HIVE has plans for aggressive growth which include a two phase expansion in Sweden which is scheduled to be completed my March 2018.

HIVE is the first publicly traded cryptocurrency miner in Canada and has already set records for trading volume on the TSX-Venture.

After surging to a market cap of nearly C$2 billion two weeks ago, HIVE Blockchain (TSX-V:HIVE) shares have pulled back to a key area of potential support.

Young Canadian based crypto-mining superstar, HIVE Blockchain (TSX-V: HIVE, OTC: OTCPK:PRELF) has had a notable couple of weeks beginning with a short squeeze two Friday's ago (November 3rd), which resulted in a large bearish engulfing candlestick on enormous volume after the company announced it was allowing more than 20 million shares to get unlocked a week early in order to provide more liquidity to the market. C$3.75 is now important support with another layer of support down at C$3.00, resistance comes in at C$4.50, then C$5.25 and then the all-time high at C$6.75. Periods of enormous volatility often give way to quieter periods of range-bound price action, this appears to be what's happening in HIVE shares right now.

HIVE.V (Daily)

Source: Stockcharts.com

HIVE has been one of the most successful stocks listed on the TSX-Venture this year. HIVE has already completed two financings totaling C$60 million since it began trading on September 18th. HIVE has also set records for trading volume by trading more than 150 million shares (more than C$650 million in dollar trading volume) in less than 40 trading sessions.

HIVE is a cryptocurrency miner that is committed to growth, aggressive growth. In addition, HIVE is the first publicly traded crypto-miner to be listed in Canada. This first mover advantage has given HIVE a great deal of attention in its short history as a publicly traded company, and arguably allowed it to complete financings which other companies simply could not.

HIVE's partnership with Genesis Mining (the world's largest crypto miner) allows it to expand and build mining capacity at rates which are not possible for the vast majority of crypto miners. Genesis is a specialist at constructing low cost data centers worldwide and they are incentivized to support HIVE as a result of Genesis' 30% ownership in HIVE.

In a recent conversation with HIVE co-founder Olivier Roussy Newton I learned that HIVE hasn't actually sold any of the cryptocurrencies it has mined. HIVE is mining ethereum and Zcash and so far the company is stockpiling all of the coins it has mined - this is for two main reasons: 1. HIVE is bullish on the prices of ethereum and Zcash 2. HIVE has adequate capital and doesn't need to trade its crypto portfolio for fiat in order to fund itself.

"We are bullish on the position we have in ethereum." ~ Olivier Roussy Newton, Founder HIVE Blockchain

HIVE has a trading desk set up in Zug, Switzerland which will be where future cryptocurrency sales will be transacted. Switzerland considers cryptocurrencies to be commodities which means that tax treatment will be relatively favorable. HIVE will sell some of its ethereum portfolio when the value proposition becomes more favorable (when ethereum has appreciated enough in price) and/or once its coin portfolio has grown larger (HIVE has only been mining for roughly 45 days). Olivier hinted at the possibility that HIVE could eventually do more than simply trade its mined crypto-coins for fiat currency (Swiss francs) - perhaps this could include trading crypto coins for other crypto coins when they deem the value proposition to be favorable. However, currently there are many limitations as to what a publicly traded company can do in terms of trading cryptocurrencies.

One of the major advantages which HIVE possesses is its partnership with Genesis Mining (30% owner of HIVE) which enables HIVE to reach levels of scale with which few can compete. The scarcity of GPU graphics cards available on the market is another issue which the HIVE/Genesis partnership is able to navigate more effectively given the fact that Genesis is one of the largest buyers of both AMD and Nvidia cards in the world - this gives HIVE a direct competitive advantage.

HIVE has big plans to expand its mining operations in Sweden in two phases:

The first phase will see HIVE increase its total mining capacity by ~175%; the Sweden facility will implement state of the art technology with the facility utilizing cutting edge proprietary hardware that was developed and manufactured by Genesis. Phase 1 is expected to be completed in December 2017.

Phase 2 will see HIVE's computing power increased by ~6.8MW (same as Phase 1) which will be a ~60% increase in total mining capacity once the construction is completed in March 2018.

Source: HIVE Blockchain

Olivier added that HIVE has plans to expand aggressively in Sweden and other Nordic countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, etc.). Iceland has a limited energy grid which means that additional crypto-mining expansion plans on the island nation are also limited.

HIVE will need to sustain aggressive growth in order to justify its current market cap of ~C$1 billion (based on 253.3 million shares issued & outstanding). While retail crypto-mining has become quite challenging, industrial scale crypto-mining is still very profitable and HIVE is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunity that exists to be the leading publicly traded crypto-miner. The blockchain/cryptocurrency sector is still in its early days and, as illustrated by the graphic below, ethereum alone offers more than US$6 million of daily mining revenue:

Source: HIVE Blockchain

Growth in the cryptocurrency sector as a whole (total cryptocurrency market cap) will also be a positive for HIVE, particularly in light of the fact that HIVE holds a large percentage of its mined coin portfolio as an investment. Meanwhile, the risks are straightforward: Growth does not occur as fast as anticipated, crypto-mining profitability declines, cryptocurrency prices decline, etc.

If you're bullish on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, HIVE is definitely a company you should consider adding to your portfolio. Do your own due diligence, it's your money and your responsibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRELF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.