Orocobre: A Lithium Producer With A Two Month, 20% Gain

Lithium Producers

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) is covered in this third SA article in a series about Lithium producers. The other two articles previously covered are NRG Metals (OTCQB:NRGMF) and Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDD). A key variable in each article is detailed support showing increasing current and future demand for Lithium.

Demand

The global emergence of the Electric car is accelerating the demand for mined Lithium essential for producing Lithium-ion batteries. An 8.9 percent annual increase in demand is projected through 2019.

Ramp up in Lithium-ion battery production due to rapidly grown global demand has driven lithium prices to an all time high. Leaders in the lithium mining markets are aiming to capitalize on this momentum via expansion of mining operations to advance extraction efforts. According to research group Freedonia Group, World Lithium growth will be driven by rapid expansion in the lithium-ion battery industry as world demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and high-drain portable electronics continues to grow.

Lithium-ion battery production is being developed at extremely high rates to meet expected near future demands and beyond.

Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited has had a significant share price increase exceeding 20% during the past two months.

Like other Lithium mining companies, OROCF has been on a rampage since September with three distinct up-trends visible in the chart above. The first two are followed by a dip which, in short order, climbs above previous resistance to a new high. The stock closed on Friday at a new high of 4.77 which is a 48% gain from an early low of 2.5 preceding the run-up.

The slow stochastic technical metric has moved from an oversold position during the last two weeks to a current highly over-bought one. Generally, this is not a good buy point because there a fewer shares available for purchase and a likelihood that the stock may be overpriced.

However, there is a considerable interest in owning the stock, especially on a profit taking dip like the two previous ones noted in the chart. A key question concerns "what is it worth?"

Value Relative To Market

Since cash flow is obscure, the price to equity ratio of (188.9x compared to 13.9x) for peers indicates the stock is trading at a more expensive price than its peers. It is also overvalued relative to the current market based on a the SIMPLY WALL ST analysis below.

Past performance

Growth has become positive in the last year reaching a high in October.

Future performance

There is an expectation of continued earnings growth.

Future Expectations

Future outlook is an important aspect when you're looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let's also take a look at ORE's future expectations. Earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Take-Away

In an emerging highly growing sector like this, there are a large group of players. This article covers the third in my planned series and was recommended by readers of the first two. It is valuable to know the companies and consider your investment goals and the allocations you wish to invest into the sector. IMO, this play has long legs.

Some considerations include:

Future growth appears to be factored into the current share price of Orocobre.

It currently trades above its fair value.

Some shareholders may be asking - "should I sell at this price?"

They may be planning to sell it here and buy it back after it falls to a lower price. This is a time-honored strategy for making the best use of financial allocations. If this transpires you might get a cheaper buy point.

But, clearly, a positive outlook should be maintained because of future potential gains. Keep it on your watch list. There may be a better time and buy-point.

There also may be other more attractive Lithium stocks. Stay tuned; there is much more to come in the series.

