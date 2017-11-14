Altria Group: More Downside To Come

Since July, Altria’s stock has tumbled by more than 10 points from its high, and there is every reason to believe that we should expect a further decline.

Earlier this month, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) held an investors conference, where the company presented its long-term growth strategy and confirmed its guidance on 2017 earnings. However, since mid-summer Altria’s stock has tumbled by more than 10 points from its YTD high and, in our opinion, there is every reason to believe that we should expect a further decline in the upcoming months.

It’s not a secret that tobacco industry relies heavily on lobbying strategies, goal of which is to reduce the regulatory pressure on their business. Over the last few decades the tobacco lobby funded its own studies that showed smoking in a positive way and made public to believe that cigarettes are not as harmful as a lot of people perceive them to be. During the 2016 election cycle, Altria Group alone donated more than $9 million as contributions to politicians, PAC’s, parties and different committees. However, we do believe that the decision whether to smoke or not is the responsibility of each and every individual, as long as their smoking habits do not harm others and the environment. So while politics plays a big role in the industry and there are a lot of dirty strategies involved in pushing the tobacco agenda, we decided to look at Altria from a business standpoint and see if their shares are attractive as a long-term investment or not.

Gallup Inc., which is known for its opinion polls, started to conduct pools regarding tobacco and smoking back in 1940s and continues to track the situation regarding this topic to this day. According to them, the number of people that smoke on a constant basis is in a steady decline in the US, with 2017 having fewer active smokers than any year before:

Source: Gallup

In addition, 85% of people that were questioned in 2017 believe smoking to be very harmful to their health, while 10% considered to be it somewhat harmful. This statistic proves that as time goes by, the traditional smoking has every chance to be dead in the foreseeable future and tobacco companies, including Altria are already working on introducing new non-combustible, nicotine-containing products that are less harmful to the person’s health and could replace the traditional cigarettes. However, the non-combustible market that primarily includes e-cigarettes is fairly new, as Altria’s biggest brand in this field MarkTen started to sell its products on the East Coast only last month. In addition, the investments in this field are relatively small and the FDA still decides how much to regulate this fairly new market.

While the future of e-cigarettes is unknown, the future of traditional cigarettes could be easily predicted. As the demand for smoking decreases every year, the regulations in the field are becoming stricter and 2017 could be considered a year, when the war on nicotine began. In July, FDA announced that it starts to make steps in reducing the number of smokers in the country by making tobacco producers lower nicotine levels in their products. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, an FDA commissioner, also said that the agency is working closely with Center for Tobacco Products to prevent any high-level nicotine products entering the black market. Also, last week the agency announced its new program called This is Our Watch, goal of which is to prevent minors from acquiring tobacco products and assisting retail shops to comply with FDA’s regulations. All of this is a sign that traditional smoking in the US will continue to decline and Altria will be the one that will be hurt the most in this war against nicotine.

In order to forecast Altria’s future, we created a DCF model, which combined all of the company’s financial results of the past, and based on that data we made an outlook of the major metrics such as revenue, EBIT and D&A and the percentage of their growth up to our terminal year 2021.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

As we could see from the table above, we expect the revenue growth rate to be in a range from 1.4% to 2.9% in different years. Since the market is too thin, too regulated and too competitive, we believe that it will be harder for the companies from the field to show aggressive returns in the foreseeable future.

Combining all the data, our DCF model showed fair value of Altria to be $53.14 per share, which is lower from the current price by more than 18%.

Source: Own estimates

In addition to DCF model, we conducted a comparable analysis, where we compared Altria to its peers like British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco and others. After conducting the analysis, we found out that Altria’s stock has a downside of more than 30% from its current price, as its sales forecast multiple of 6.9x is higher from the industry’s median of 5.2x, while its EBIT and EBITDA multiples are lower in comparison with the median of its peers.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

When we combined our DCF and comparable analysis, we came to a conclusion that Altria’s stock fair value is in a range of $50 to $52 per share, which represents a downside of around 20% from the today’s market price.

Source: Own estimates

Altria’s Q3 results showed that the company is experiencing weakness, as its missed its revenue goal by $70 million. The increase of the regulatory oversight in the foreseeable future will have a direct impact on the company’s business, and during 2017 Altria already spent more than $7 million in lobbying expenses to slow the pace of those regulations. In addition, the non-combustible products market is still too young and we shouldn’t expect great returns from this field in the upcoming quarters, as the traditional smoking products continue to be the driving force of Altria’s revenues.

With all this being said, we believe that the ~20% downside in our model is justifiable, and thereby we hold a short position in Altria.

