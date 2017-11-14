Air Canada's (ACDVF) Management presents at Scotiabank Transportation & Aerospace Conference (Transcript)

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) Scotiabank Transportation & Aerospace Conference Call November 13, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael Rousseau - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Pruyn Haskins - Co-Head, Global Capital Markets; Managing Director and Head, Equity, Scotia Capital Inc.

Turan Quettawala - Scotia Capital Inc. (Canada)

Pruyn Haskins

All right, I guess, we’ll get started to keep things on track here. Good morning, everyone. My name is Pruyn Haskins, Co-Head, Capital Markets here at Scotia. And on behalf of Global Banking Markets, I’d like to welcome you this morning to our Transportation and Aerospace Conference. Just took a quick look at these share price performance of these stocks. Before I came up here and our market cap weighted average sort of up about 20% year-to-date, which is well above the TSX average of, call it, 4% to 5%. So anyway some great stories here, and we thank you very much for attending.

I’d like to at this point turn it over to Turan Quettawala, who is our top ranked transportation and aerospace analyst. Over to you.

Turan Quettawala

Thank you very much, Pruyn, for those kind words. Good morning, everyone. I’d like to welcome you all as well to our 7th Annual Transportation And Aerospace Conference. So the performance actually has been really good, as Pruyn said, but it’s somewhat tempered to be honest with you since 2016, but it’s obviously still be a very, very strong year for many of these Canadian industrial stocks. And then, of course, you’ve got some mega hits like Air Canada and Bombardier, which have done extremely well on a year-to-date basis.

There’s also been a bunch of volatility in the year though and particularly with the Canadian dollar that I think has made forecasting extremely difficult for a lot of the names, particularly the airlines. The Global PMI is still extremely strong, and I think that bodes well for a lot of my names, in particular, especially the rails.

However, our strategy team does believe that, we’ll start to see a bit of a peaking on the PMI here. And even though we still have a supportive environment for the first-half of the year or maybe next year second-half, things start to look a little bit weaker from a macro standpoint.

I think, the airline stocks are probably more topical today than they have been for some time, as performance has been very strong and the macro environment has been very volatile, which probably makes managing this business really difficult right now. As well, there’s some new potential for more ULCC competition, which is still trying to get off the ground here in Canada.

We have all of the major airline players here today to present. Also, there’s a lot of potential disruption, in my opinion, that could come from driverless trucks and other technology trends, which is something that we also would hopefully like to flesh out today with companies, such as Canadian Pacific, TFI International and Drone Delivery Canada.

So once again, this year, we had strong participation from a lot of Canada’s most influential transportation companies and certainly lots to talk about. In line with previous year’s, this day’s structure is a full Q&A format. I would love to have audience participation. If you have a question, please do indicate your interest and we’ll get a microphone to you.

So let’s get to it and move on to our first speaker today. Michael Rousseau was appointed EVP and CFO at Air Canada in October 2007, and he’s an important part of the management team that has engineered a massive turnaround at the airline. He was named Canada’s CFO of the year for the – in – he was named Canada’s CFO of the Year in 2017 by Financial Executives International, PwC Canada, and Robert Half. Mike, it’s a pleasure to have you here today.

Michael Rousseau

Great. Thank you, Turan, and good morning to everyone. Before we start the Q&A, I just want to introduce two people: Kathy Murphy, of course, most of you know, who does all the hard work on IR for us at Air Canada; and a special guest, Vagn Sorensen. Vagn Sorensen has been a Board Member for 11 years of Air Canada, and recently became our Chairman. He has a long, long history and experience in the aviation space, and he – one time he ran Austrian Airlines. So we’re very happy to have him on the Board for the last 11 years, as he has helped us through this amazing transformation at Air Canada. Good. So now we’ll start.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. So maybe I’ll start with something that’s topical, but still a little bit further out there in terms of the value creation opportunity at Air Canada. Obviously, you’re making a lot of changes to the loyalty program starting in 2020. It’s no secret that you’re looking for a potential bank partner. And I hope it’s going to be the big red one that recently bought the naming rights to a hockey arena. I’m just wondering if you can talk a little bit about timing on that front?

Michael Rousseau

Sure. So I think, everyone’s aware that we made a decision to launch our own loyalty program in June of 2020. We think this will create significant value for Air Canada and we’ve actually put numbers out there of between $2 billion and $2.5 billion of net present value over the next 15 years. We’re currently in a process of designing a program of talking to potential partners and we expect that to take the next year or so as we develop those partnerships.

Turan Quettawala

So I guess, maybe we do get an announcement next year potentially?

Michael Rousseau

Potentially, yes. We’re not going to negotiate in public. But certainly, as we develop those key partnerships and certainly the banking relationship is one of the key partner. We’ll also communicate that to the marketplace.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. I guess, I also want to talk a little bit about how many other type of partners can you extend this relationship, too? So obviously, it’s only going to be one bank presumably, but I want to talk a little bit about maybe other potential retail partners that you might be thinking about. I assume, you will be pretty picky on which brands you want to work with, but is it conceivable to see you partnering with other brands as well?

Michael Rousseau

I think that’s true. We have not yet spent a lot of time looking at that situation, because we’re focused on identifying and reducing new technology, designing the program and first of all, developing a strong relationship with the bank. But certainly, we will extend the program for other types of travel partners or non-travel partners. But our sense is that, we come after we develop the strong banking relationship.

Turan Quettawala

So I guess, that’s – is that sort of baked into your PV number there or?

Michael Rousseau

Not, not really, because most of the value will come from the program from the banking relationship. But certainly, we think additional value will come from the – our establishment of other non-banking partners.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. I guess, moving on here, let’s talk a little bit about the macro environments obviously been fairly volatile here these days. I mean, the C dollars run from about 35 to about 20 and back to about 27 in the space of a few months. I know, you’re hedging some currency exposure, but not really on the fuel side, unless maybe it’s changed in the last little while. When you think about the longer-term guidance for margin expansion, can you talk a little bit about which levers you can pull to manage your profitability of these macro trends kind of go against a little bit?

Michael Rousseau

Currency is an interesting issue. I mean, Air Canada has become so well diversified over the last several years that currencies is not as big an issue as it once was. We have demand flows from around the world. And whether the Canadian dollar weakens a bit or strengthens a bit, it helps certain demand flows.

Turan Quettawala

Yes.

Michael Rousseau

And in my short 10 years at Air Canada, we’ve seen everything from a $0.65 [ph] to $1.10. And as Air Canada has diversified around the world, certainly our reliance or the impact of FX has become less and less of an issue.

Turan Quettawala

Yes.

Michael Rousseau

And as we go forward, as we expand internationally, we have a lot more U.S. revenues coming in. And so our exposure to U.S. dollar is lessened over time, both just not because of U.S. dollar is coming in, but also our capital expenditure budget is also dropping over the next couple of years. And as we’ve also talked about in the past, we do have a natural hedge in our financial statements, where U.S. revenues offset for the most part non-fuel U.S. costs.

So do we have levers going forward? Absolutely. If there’s economic downturns, this company has done an incredible job setting up the ability to take a capacity much quicker and much cheaper than we ever had in the past. Today or by the end of year, we’ll have roughly 50 planes, which are totally unencumbered, and that represents about 20% of our fleet that we could take some portion down at virtually no cost should the demand environment change.

We certainly see no evidence of the demand environment change. We all see – you’ve seen our Q2 and Q3 numbers strong demand across the world for Air Canada and we see no change in that behavior over the booking curve.

Turan Quettawala

What percent of your revenue is point of sale like U.S. or Canada?

Michael Rousseau

Yes. Canada is – point of sale Canada is still fairly high. It’s declining as we develop foreign point of sales, and that’s one of our key priorities as we go forward. And as we establish a stronger franchise in those markets around the world, our percentage of revenue coming from that local market will increase. Two-thirds of our revenue are to places outside Canada…

Turan Quettawala

Okay.

Michael Rousseau

…at this point in time. And so I haven’t compared again to other airlines in the world, but we think we’re one of the best diversified airlines in the world certainly in North America.

Turan Quettawala

And what about fuel, I mean, I guess, it’s obviously that’s – anyone who is expecting it move up this much year this quickly, I know it’s really volatile part of the world. But how you’re thinking about fuel here? And I guess, would you change your hedging policy?

Michael Rousseau

No, we haven’t changed our hedging policy. We still use call options to hedge on the booking curve, because we want to lock in as much as we can, the profitability in the booking curve. Most airlines do not hedge anymore. And so that’s a big change from where we were a couple of years ago. And I think, that reflects the industry’s view that, for the most part, the fuel market is relatively stable.

And if – today, if you look at the curve, although the front-end of the curve is a little bit high, the back-end is lower at this point in time. So that does reflect the markets anticipated view that it will stabilize over the next 12 months.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. So I guess, maybe moving on to what you alluded to in your last – in your remarks here about the demand side of the equation. I don’t know demand predictor model in curve, and then I guess, maybe the ability to pass on some of those fuel increase into ticket prices?

Michael Rousseau

Yes. Like I said earlier, the booking curve remains at our expected levels. Domestic Canada has remained relatively strong throughout the year, as you see from our results and WestJet results. Europe was a very strong summer for us. Latin America and the Caribbean despite the hurricanes and Caribbean are continued to be a strong market for us. U.S. for me is strong market for us, primarily into leisure destinations and business destinations as well.

Pacific, we talked about in the past and over the last couple of quarters in our conference calls, it is getting better. A lot of capacity was put from – into Canada from that market late last year, early this year. And as you can see evidence by our numbers, that capacity is being observed by the marketplace and yields and traffic continue to improve.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. WestJet recently announced their capacity plans for next year, and they’ve definitely come in, I guess, a little bit on the higher side, one would say. I know, most of your growth will still be directed internationally. But are you comfortable that the domestic market will remain pretty disciplined here?

Michael Rousseau

It has remained disciplined. Both Air Canada and WestJet have put capacity over the last couple of years into Canada. And the market has observed that capacity and performed relatively well. When you breakdown WestJet’s capacity increase, a lot of it’s going to be regional…

Turan Quettawala

Yes.

Michael Rousseau

…which is a different market, and some of it is going to be their new ultra-low cost carrier, which is going after a different market as well. So when you back those out, the remaining portion, which is traditionally mainline or Transcon, let’s say, it’s not as high as a headline number.

Turan Quettawala

Yes.

Michael Rousseau

And so we’re obviously more comfortable with that when you breakdown the numbers.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. I think Air Canada has been doing a lot of Transcon kind of wide-body as well. Is that sort of now come to a holding pattern, because I guess, the 787 deliveries are coming to an end, or is there a little bit more than?

Michael Rousseau

No, that’s all about yield management.

Turan Quettawala

Okay.

Michael Rousseau

On Transcon, there’s the demand for lie-back beds and we can price accordingly. And so we’re taking advantage of that opportunity by rotating very smartly rotating planes from international across Transcon. And to give those customers who are demanding a lie-back bed on a six or seven hour flight the opportunity to have one.

Turan Quettawala

Okay, got it. Anything from the audience?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Just a quick question, you’re talking about the credit cards, your credit card relationships, Air Canada thought of following, I guess, the Loblaws and Rogers path about, where they started up their own bank and launched their own credit card. So is that something that’s come across the table?

Michael Rousseau

Yes, it’s….

Unidentified Analyst

And the, sorry, just the second question, well, I’ve got the the microphone.

Michael Rousseau

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you comment a little bit on sort of the business traffic and how that’s been in business class? If there’s any sort of regional trends that you’re seeing there?

Michael Rousseau

Okay. So first question on the credit card. It’s certainly an option. It’s not a preferred option. We’re aware of it. Believe or not, I used to run Hudson Bay Company, and we also had our credit card loyalty program. So I’m very aware of the alternative business models out there. But our preferred model is to work closely with the key bank on developing a strong credit card portfolio.

On the second question regarding business demand, Q3 saw some great business demand across domestic Canada and into the U.S. business markets and we continue to see that. So we see general strength across all our business markets. And our network people and our revenue management people have instituted some new strategies around ensuring that we build our business traffic and we continue to improve our business traffic and it’s early days yet, but certainly, our Q3 results gave us a strong evidence of that those strategies are working.

Turan Quettawala

And maybe I guess related to that a little bit, can you talk a little bit about sort of the unpaid upgrades? I know you’ve made a few changes to the Aeroplan program as well in terms of the ability to get upgrades because of your status or whatever. How is that going? Are you getting more paid traffic into the business cabin?

Michael Rousseau

Yes, we always got a large percentage of paid traffic into business cabin certainly compared to U.S. airlines, and as a strong franchise for Air Canada. And we continue to tweak the loyalty program to ensure that a lot delivers tremendous value, but also where we can possibly get a little more paid upgrades or full J class payout.

Turan Quettawala

So, moving on to the cost side of the equation a little bit, you’ve done a fantastic job obviously of reducing cost here over the last few years. We still have the benefit from the MAX and the C Series that will come in over the next few years. Can you speak a little bit about sort of maybe how much that could impact the CASM equation? And then also maybe talk about some of the initiatives that you might have underway to control cost?

Michael Rousseau

Sure. I think the best way to think of it is, there’s four major buckets we’re focused on around the cost reduction. One is fleet, obviously. And as we’ve indicated, we just received our first 737 a couple of days ago and we’ve got another 60 on order over the next two or three years. Those will replace our aging Airbus 319 and 320 fleet and now we’ll deliver, I believe a 11% CASM improvement over that period of time.

So it has more seats in it, much better fuel efficiency, much better maintenance than our older 319s and 320s. The 319s and 320s will leave the fleet and go back to lessors for the most part. And then about two years from now, we’re very excited to – we’ll be taking our first C Series, the 300 level. And they’ll be replacing the Embraer 190s, and that will give us a 12% CASM improvement over the Embraer 190s.

And so there’s a continuation of significant fleet programs over the next couple of years that will deliver: one, the best technology in the world; and two, certainly significant savings to Air Canada, that’s a first bucket.

Second bucket is around contractual. So as you know, we have a long-term agreement with Jazz/Chorus. We are delivering on the $550 million value that we had renegotiated a couple of years ago, and then in 2021, there’s a step down in the fees we pay Jazz by roughly $55 million as well. Beside from that major contract, we continue to negotiate better maintenance contracts and you see a couple of those in the press releases last couple of weeks. And we have a very, very strong procurement department that continues to look for better value as we renegotiate the service contracts.

The third bucket is technology, and it’s an area that we’re going to spend a lot more time on in the next couple of years and probably spend more money on. We announced a couple of weeks ago that we’ll be introducing new passenger sales and service system over the next two years. And that will deliver incremental benefits of $100 million to Air Canada, in training and a whole bunch of different areas. And we’re also introducing a number of other technologies to make the customer experience much better and to try and take out costs out of our system as well.

And the fourth bucket and not to be not putting in that level priority is Seago. And there are new technologies coming around fuel, about making planes lighter, about saving efficiency, and not only does it save money for us, but it also improves the environment as well.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. I guess, maybe moving into one of the things that I know keeps coming up with a lot of investors on Air Canada is a sort of concentration of profitability in Q3. When you start to reduce, one of the objectives was to try to reduce that seasonality. But I guess, it really hasn’t changed that much yet. Are there anything – are there any sort of strategic things that you could do to change that, or is it just the reality of weather in Canada?

Michael Rousseau

No, it’s a nice problem to have. Rouge just add a value to every quarter, add a value to the winter season flying to the Caribbean and it add a tremendous value in the summer season flying to Europe. And so we’re extremely happy with Rouge. And really it’s just a traveling. It’s the Canadian demand for travel is primarily summer centric.

And so we’ve been able to, as you know, increase our ASMs during the summer season, and then put all those planes into maintenance in the shorter seasons. And so I think, it’s just a reflection of the Canadian traveling demand. And although, you’re right. Initially, we may be thought Rouge might put a little more value into our profitability into Q1 and Q4. But again, the expansion of Rouge into Europe has been a tremendous success for Air Canada. And so we’ll certainly – we’d like more of those problems.

Turan Quettawala

Fair enough. Good problem to have. So a common fear especially with the U.S. analysts is that, there’s going to be more competition for the international traffic through the U.S. And I’m just wondering, is this something that like, I would assume that your core advantage is more on the convenient side than the price side. But can you give us some sense of where the price difference is between maybe another U.S. legacy clearing yourselves?

Michael Rousseau

Okay. So let me give a little bit of background. One of our key strategies is six freedom strategy. We have this unique advantage, where we’re sitting on top of the market that’s 10 times our size. There are not many companies, airlines have that type of opportunity and we want to leverage that opportunity. And so we have put in feeder flights and market it and price accordingly to bring some U.S. customers up into Toronto Montréal and Vancouver.

Right now we’ve got 1% market share, which is not a lot, and we want to double that roughly to 2% market share. But that doubling is roughly $1 billion to us. And so it’s a sizable amount of money over the next couple of years in revenue. But what’s critical to us, it provides a feed – alternative feed versus local traffic that we can scale up or scale down depending on the season.

I would say that on a price basis, we’re competitive, but we offer a lot of other advantages versus potentially transferring through the U.S. One, when you come through Pearson, for example, you stay in the same path – the same terminal. You don’t go through security again for the most part. You don’t see your bags. You get it – you get the opportunity to fly on the best airline in North America, Bonaire, and that’s just not be bragging, because we won that award, I think, five years out of seven.

So and then you get better laps times going over the Arctic. You get to be also part of Star Alliance, and you get a lot of nonstops that typically don’t fly from the U.S. So there are many advantages for U.S. customer to fly up through Toronto, Vancouver and Montréal that do not exist within U.S. environment. Our job is to market and ensure that we get our fair share of that traffic.

Turan Quettawala

So I guess, maybe I’ll ask one more sort of related to that. Obviously your success in driving more connecting traffic is definitely noticeable even I guess when I go through Pearson, because the lines are definitely longer. I guess, can you talk a little bit about the infrastructure of the hub airports? Are they going to be able to deal with all these additional traffic that’s going to come through?

Michael Rousseau

I believe so. I mean, we’ve a very strong relationship with our key airports. And so we’re aware of the long range plans as to how to – development of additional space. And we work closely with them, because as we – as you know, we’re the lead tenant in most of these – most of the airports, and there is certainly an alignment of interest. And so we’re comfortable that as we bring in more traffic, the infrastructure will be in place to deal with that traffic.

Turan Quettawala

And so far have you seen any impact from some of these European LCCs that have tried to come into some other feeder markets that I know you’ve been targeting as well?

Michael Rousseau

Not really. We don’t see it on the six freedom side. Again, one of our unique advantages is that we have a concept called Rouge, which is a very cost competitive leisure coal. And so that’s why LCCs like Norwegian, for example, have gone to the U.S. market first, and they may come to Canada, they haven’t come to Canada yet. Lao is here. Icelandair is here to some degree. But I would say at this point in time, they’re marginal.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. I guess, maybe talk a little bit about the ULCCs, the potential for ULCCs, I guess, I should say. In Canada, I know Rouge is a good, maybe a good way to sort of work with that and compete against them. WestJet is looking to do swoop. Can you talk a little bit about what your potential ways of dealing with those threats would be?

Michael Rousseau

Yes. Again, our view is, it’s not a market we would enter. It’s a market that we’ll watch very closely as to how it develops. And what we put in place is the ability to expand Rouge in our latest negotiation with a pilot union, we are able to negotiate an expansion into the narrow-body side of Rouge. And that will allow us, if we have to respond, we’ll respond accordingly and with our lowest-cost airline on the narrow-body side. So, again, we’ll monitor the situation and we’ll react if appropriate.

Turan Quettawala

Would you – Mike, would you consider doing like a basic economy or some of the U.S. guys are now trying doing that?

Michael Rousseau

I don’t. it’s not on our list of things to do. We – we’re introducing new brand affairs, which we think is a strong enhancement to our very successful brand affair initiative we’ve launched 12, 13 years ago. And so we’ll continue watching our brand affairs and we’ll go from there.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. Anything from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Mike, can you talk more about the six freedom traffic and that, I mean, you said you’ve got 1% market share and it’s 10 times the size that means about 10% of your international flights out of Canada are sold in the U.S. And so, if you can get a 2% market share, it’s a big move for you? And just what are the – are you – is it – you’re probably not big enough yet to be disturbing the domestic players in the U.S. that are competing with you on this?

Michael Rousseau

No, it’s exactly right. I mean, if you look at some of the other international carriers like BA and others, they certainly have a higher than 2% market share for that type of traffic. So it’s an opportunity for us. It’s an opportunity we never took advantage of before for a number of reasons. One, we didn’t have a good alignment with the airport authorities, we have that right now. We have great agreements with the airport authorities, where we have a sharing of the incremental profits with those new customers provide us.

And so our role right now and we’ve seen strong increases each quarter, certainly north of 20% of that traffic coming into our three major hubs is to manage that traffic and ensure it’s got some business traffic, some leisure traffic. And we want to ensure that we do proper yield management, so that we take the best yield in customer now. Two years ago, we introduced a revenue management system that state-of-the-art that allows us to do that. And we’re getting much better each season in utilizing that RMS to determine what floor traffic we want to take to maximize yields.

But the more flows of traffic you have, the better opportunity you have to maximize yield.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Turan Quettawala

Maybe talk a little bit about the wide-body launch that WestJet is obviously looking to do here in 2019, that start of makes them more of a mainline as well. Can you talk a little bit about how and they’ve been trying to get more business traffic too. So those are all sort of, I guess, lucrative parts of the business? Can you talk about how you think you can compete against that? And do you think, overall, they’ll still remain disciplined, I guess, while they do this?

Michael Rousseau

Again, let me give some background. Air Canada has been flying internationally for decades. We have some of the best franchises around the world, the best slots around the world, the best technology. We currently compete against 50 of the best airlines in the world on international. But we’re not going to underestimate WestJet with their 10 or 20 77s that they will bring into – start bringing into their fleet in 2019.

On the business side, it’s just not about having a lie-back bed, it’s about having lounges. It’s about having being part of our alliance, where you can connect and transfer points. It’s a number of different aspects that that business customer wants. And so a lie-back bed is an important consideration, but not the only consideration.

WestJet historically has done well in Canada, in North America, because they had a cost advantage over Air Canada, because they had better technology and younger employees, that’s changing obviously. On the long haul, the technology – we have the same technology. And the largest cost long haul for the most part is fuel, and no one buys fuel materially better than anybody else. And so that cost advantage will not be there. And so they have to compete at – on a different level. And so it’s going to be on the programs for business class. It’s going to be on the slots available, they can get, because people who want to arrive in Beijing at 12 o’clock at night. So it’s going to depend on a lot of other aspects. The connections, are they part of an alliance? Are they – do they have good co-chairs with others to take that customer beyond that initial point?

And so we think we have a very, very strong international franchise, and that has competed well for 50 years. And so we think we’re – and we’ll continue to improve our international presence. You can see that we’re upgrading our lounges, for example. We’re upgrading the service level to our business class customer. We are trying to provide a better level of service for our economy customer. So we are continually raising the bar on our international business, because we compete against 50 of the best airlines in the world.

Turan Quettawala

I guess, maybe talk a little bit about your margin targets that you put out back in September. When you put everything in the hopper, I mean, the margin targets are very strong. But when you think about fuel and sort of demand and all of that, are you still very comfortable with the way that’s going to progress? And then maybe just beyond 2020, I know, you’ve talked about the loyalty program kind of being another sort of value accretive opportunity on to the margin side. So think about maybe 2020 and then maybe a little bit sort of leg up in 2023, can you give us a sense of where the margins are going here? And do you really make up that back that gap versus the U.S. guys?

Michael Rousseau

So first of all, we’re very comfortable with what we put out on Investor Day. We continue to improve and our margins will continue to improve as we outlined in – at Investor Day. ROIC will continue to improve, free cash flow will continue to improve, and certainly our leverage ratio will continue to improve as well.

Post-2020, certainly, the introduction of the loyalty program will start closing the gap between us and U.S. airlines. Now it’s difficult to determine what U.S. airlines are making from loyalty programs, because they don’t segment that those numbers – that business model.

However, we believe that the majority of the difference between us and U.S. margins is a lack of loyalty program at Air Canada. And it’s just not the financial aspect, it’s also the customer aspects that we wanted to better manage. So as we develop a loyalty program post-2020, or June 2020, I think that will start closing the gap.

I – it’s tough for me to speculate on what else might happen. Certainly, one of the aspects that Canada to some degree benefit from, but Air Canada and other domestic carriers do not benefit from, it’s a high-cost infrastructure within Canada. And so we understand the U.S. mean move closer to that type of model or invest in their infrastructure. But I think, that’s going to be one of the key issues going forward.

Turan Quettawala

Got it, okay. Next question there.

Unidentified Analyst

Just on the cargo side, do you do a lot of delivery like deliveries within Canada or is it more international? And does adding the 737 MAX change that at all?

Michael Rousseau

Most of our cargo business is international. The 737 has a very, very efficient cargo hold for us to move traffic. And certainly, opening up these new international destinations has allowed us to do much better within our cargo business. And you’ve seen that recently that our cargo business has performed very strong from a revenue – from a growth perspective and maintained their yields.

We do move traffic – we do move cargo within Canada. But the majority of that would be from outside either going from Canada international like lobsters and/or coming back to Canada, for example, like iPhones, for example. And then the 737, I believe, the 737 has a slightly more efficient cargo hold, but again, on the margin, that’s not going to make a significant difference.

Turan Quettawala

Mike, thank you very much for your time.

Michael Rousseau

Great. Thank you very much.

Turan Quettawala

Thank you very much. Thanks, again.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.