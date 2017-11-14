Bank Of The Ozarks Ramps Up Its Community Banking

The real estate specialties group (RESG) has been Bank of the Ozarks' (OZRK) primary engine of growth, increasing a whopping 3700% in the last decade. Impressively, its RESG division has experienced only minimal losses - and those 2 loans occurred during the Great Recession for an aggregate $10 million charge off. It's easy to see why so much focus is placed on its RESG lending: 66% of all of Ozarks' non-purchased loans are real estate specialty credits.

(Ozarks Presentation)

I think the market is missing the next earnings driver for the bank. I predict Ozarks' other product lines will grow at a much faster pace than its real estate specialties lending.

Here's a chart of the non-purchased loan portfolio, divided into RESG and non-RESG (community banking, indirect, leasing). Note the marked increase from December 2016 ($2.87 billion) to September 2017 ($4.06 billion), a 41% climb in less than a year, much faster than the 19% climb in its RESG division.

( Sourced from Ks and Qs)

Management has forecast total loan growth will exceed $3.1 to $4 billion with at least 42% of that growth coming from its non-RESG divisions, suggesting its non-RESG will increase at least $1.2 to $1.6 billion. Figuring in that non-RESG will gain another 0.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, non-RESG will likely rise to $5.4 to $5.8 billion by the end of 2018 - at least a 35% to 45% move higher from its present level.

I don't know of any other bank forecasting this much organic growth in plain vanilla community banking - and that's on top of the 41% already achieved.

Future Implications

Bank of the Ozarks is broadening its lending to community banking, leasing, and indirect lending. Currently trading at a discount to its historical PE and Price/Tangible book, Bank of the Ozarks is inexpensive, particularly considering its growth rate and strong fundamentals (0.11% NPL ratio, 4.93% NIM, 35% efficiency, 1.92% ROA).

OZRK PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long OZRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. We do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor as to the suitability of such investments for his specific situation.