KLX's (KLXI) CEO Amin Khoury Presents at 2017 Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference (Transcript)

KLX, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI)

2017 Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference

November 14, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Amin Khoury - Chairman and CEO

Michael Senft - VP, CFO and Treasurer

Analysts

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Noah Poponak

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference. I am Noah Poponak, I am the aerospace and defense analyst at Goldman Sachs and we will be starting here with our first presentation out of the aerospace and defense sector, which will be coming from KLX. With us from the company is Amin Khoury, the CEO and Chairman; and Mike Senft, the CFO. So gentlemen, thanks so much for being with us.

Amin Khoury

Thank you for having us. Good morning.

Noah Poponak

Wanted to start on footprint, you guys are changing footprint, I guess growing footprint in a number of ways, building, moving but overall growing the footprint. I imagine it takes a fairly long-term view and long-term commitment to do that. It's a business with shorter term visibility. Can you talk about what you see down that road that's giving you the confidence to expand?

Amin Khoury

Well we think about the business in terms of footprint in two ways. One is market channel and then the other is product line. In terms of market channel, I mean basically we serve the original equipment manufacturers, that's the airlines or OEMs, as well as the business jet OEMs and the military OEMs. Primarily those companies that build systems for the new aircrafts, so Honeywell, United Technologies, Goodrich, et cetera, et cetera. We also serve the after-market. The after-market being the airlines, the MROs, and ad hoc sales to manufacturing customers who use those parts either for manufacturing or spares to support their customers.

In terms of market channel, I think that we are kind of at an inflexion point where the business jet industry will bottom this year, has bottomed this year in 2017 and so we are looking to see the beginning of some growth after many years, I think from 2008 to 2017. The last nine years basically there has been a decline in revenues every year and the business jet industry has then produced fewer and fewer jets. That appears to have bottomed. They will be introducing a number of newer business jet platforms in 2018, '19 and a combination of the introduction of a number of newer platforms together with the fact that basically the industry downturn has run its course and cycles are increasing, inventory is declining, prices are starting to go up again, seems like we have reached the bottom.

Same is true of the manufacturing of military hardware. Military manufacturing declined for the last half dozen years, especially during sequestration and the new administration has a different attitude about defense spending. Budgets are increasing as you know. And so it looks like military manufacturing also will have bottomed some time in 2017. We are actually seeing encouraging signs of growth now on the military side of the business.

And with respect to the OEMs, I mean Airbus and Boeing have 10 year backlogs now and they're there to be ramping up production of narrow body airplanes, 737s and A320neos. And so I would say the outlook for all of the business channels that we are in is positive. So with respect to products and sales we've expanded to the point now where we've got approximately a 1 million SKUs in bearings and seals, [indiscernible] of course, lighting products, so tools.

The product line has been expanding and a combination of the nice inflection point in market channel demand together with the product line expansion is allowing the company to feel confident about the decent outlook for growth over the next several years, also helped by some weakness among the competitors at the current time, which is also helping the company to have some winded effect. So we feel pretty good, I mean the company expects to report solid double-digit revenue growth and earnings growth for the quarter for the company as a whole with a nice improvement in both businesses.

Noah Poponak

And Mike what will it cost to -- with all the various things you are doing from a footprint in the facility perspective? What are the costs and how do you think about the returns on that capital that you need to see?

Michael Senft

A payback on the facility itself is a classic large investment base payback, it's a multiyear payback. So on a discreet basis it probably pays back at a slightly slower rate than the smaller CapEx investments that we make in our businesses on an everyday basis. But it has such a pay shift in terms of our service quality to our customers and the day-to-day operating expenses that we can really start to leverage particularly as we flow more product through that distribution facility. So we've got a discreet analysis that makes the payback quite comfortably in 3.5 to 4 years. But I think that's an extremely conservative analysis that doesn't take into effect either the additional product, we are going to continue to focus on bringing to our customers nor does it focus on the importance of retaining and improving -- constantly improving the quality of the service that we are getting these products out to our customers on time with. It's essential to maintain that industry leading service component which this facility will let us do.

Noah Poponak

So that's kind of a payback calculation based on just the growth in the business, you all flow through it independent of all customers.

Michael Senft

Not even it's a static analysis based on existing business, so we are going to get an inflection up from that from the incremental growth we would expect plus all the synergies.

Noah Poponak

Synergies, okay. That's interesting.

Michael Senft

Correct.

Noah Poponak

So the question I think on a lot of people's mind is the aerospace aftermarket. You guys have obviously been asked a lot about it, we've -- from our perspective it's a long-term, recurring revenues, secular growth market and it kind of has to come eventually. But maybe talk about trends you are seeing in the -- I know you guys have talked about the [later] engine checks being more important for your business -- heavier for your business than earlier engine checks. If you could walk through that for anyone in the audience, it's unfamiliar. But I guess also have you come across anything else or part of any other reasons for why the aftermarket hasn't quite picked-up like one might have thought recently?

Amin Khoury

Actually we expect to report solid growth in aftermarket revenues this quarter. The fact of the matter is not so much engines for us as it is the rest of the aircraft. So it's really all about the C-checks and particularly D-checks and where we are now is that we've got a fleet -- airline of fleet of 25,000 airplanes, 11,000 of those airplanes are relatively new which have only just begun to enter the period where they will need some heavy maintenance. And given the rate of production in your aircraft, like both Airbus and Boeing are stepping up production and you've got the C-Series that is just beginning to be delivered and Embraer is doing its thing. They're very rapidly turning over the -- getting rid of the older aircraft. You see announcements everyday from United, American, and so forth that these airplanes are being retired. Even during this year the rest of the 747s are going; classics are all gone end the '80s and '90s and so forth.

So I think we are entering a period here where although we have a very new fleet, the size of the fleet is expanding pretty rapidly driven by traffic. And we haven't had for decades -- we haven't had year-over-year increases of 6% to 7% in traffic the way we're having right now. And I feel very confident that as the size of the install base increases and it should more or less double over the next 16 or 17 years from 25,000 aircraft to 50,000 aircraft, the size of our aftermarket business to support those airplanes is going to more than double. I mean I don't think there is any question about that, because the airplanes are new at the present time. As the airplanes age, and as the fleet grows we feel pretty confident that our aftermarket business will become a larger share of our total business than the OEM business; it's just a matter of time.

With respect to our ability to predict it on a quarterly basis almost impossible, I mean as the orders come in and they go right out. I mean we're booking 10,000 orders a day and shipping 60% of those at the same day we get the order and any order that gets in by 4 O'clock in the afternoon gets shipped that day and we basically deliver it directly to the airport at 10 O'clock. FedEx holds an airplane for us and then everything goes. So we did have solid growth in the aftermarket during this quarter. We will report the numbers a couple of weeks from now when we report our results for the third quarter. And the last quarter I think was relatively flat and that's kind of the way it's going to be for a while.

Noah Poponak

Understanding the just-in-time business, has there been any visibility on those? With regard to those scheduled checks, I said engine checks, I meant total maintenance checks. Do you have -- does that give you visibility what the customer is planning this in advance, how far in advance are those planned or does that not -- is that a small piece of business compared to just-in-time that the total visibility is [stored]?

Amin Khoury

No, that's a very important part of the business whether the airlines are doing the overhauls themselves -- the maintenance and overhauls or whether the MRO shops are doing it. It's an important part of our business, the airlines and the MROs and we don't really have any visibility. Little if any visibility, we talk to our MRO. That's right; we have little visibility into the checks.

Noah Poponak

So I guess the question then is do you feel like we are kind of finally on the cusp period of production started going up in 2010, we are now moving into 2018. So we are talking kind of six to eight years.

Amin Khoury

Exactly, that's exactly the period, six to eight years when new aircraft begin to require heavy maintenance.

Michael Senft

We hate to sound plaintive about it but we're the guy you are going to come when you need the C&D check parts. With 1 million SKUs and a 1.4 billion of inventory, there's no one else in the industry that has the breadth of what's needed because as we often talk when the plane comes out of the sky there is no schedule for exactly what's going to get replaced. So it may be three of these, five of these, 20 of these, it's not a question of going through the plane and pulling every rivet and other screw. So again the supplier [feels] that nimble, flexible and deep is the one that inevitably gets the order when they actually see in the aircraft what they need. There is no one else in the industry that provides our level of depth of response to that.

Noah Poponak

So it sounds like you would argue, it has to come and it has to come to you.

Michael Senft

Yes.

Amin Khoury

The industry has reached a point where pretty much the entire industry knows that we have the parts that are required and they also know that if they call us and we now have 500 people in our sales organization and customer service organization. A call comes in they know they are going to have their parts the next day and they've got a really high priced, valuable asset being serviced, they want to get it out of there as quickly as they can and they know that we've got the parts. If they call us, we will get the parts to them the next day. The order is relatively a small order of $250 to $400 orders usually with many different parts in a package. We are really set well to support the industry and the industry knows that.

Noah Poponak

What's pricing been like recently in the aftermarket piece of that share?

Amin Khoury

Because these orders are relatively small and the need is great, and time is of the essence, there isn't a whole lot of negotiating that goes on with respect to those products. And that is why our aftermarket business in the most profitable business that we have.

Noah Poponak

I think another big question on investors' minds is what it means for you and the OEMs talk about growing their services business and I would say Boeing and Airbus both have large distributors in the industry. I know you guys have said that it's early and it's hard to really tell exactly what they mean and exactly what they are doing. Any new insights into that and may be if you can actually just specifically describe the relationship you have with their distribution businesses and therefore how you put that to a [greater] change if it were to change?

Amin Khoury

Well we support their distribution businesses. I mean [Boeing] is a pretty good customer of ours and that is also true of Airbus. So I mean there isn't any other entity in the industry that has the breadth of product line that has the size of the inventory, the appropriate products. I mean we have been at this now for 17 years and I think we have become pretty good at it and the entire industry is dependent on us. I don't think that that is an objective of Boeing or Airbus to put themselves in a place that we are in. I think long before they are going to be worried about fasteners and disposables and chemicals and so on so forth.

I think their focus is in different places, for example Avionics which is what they announced. I'm not sure that -- I'm not sure about their strategy or exactly what's going on. We're not part of their strategic thinking. But no one has the capability that we have in terms of our IT assets, our inventory management systems, our warehouse management system. We've been building this for 17 years. Our IT assets are oriented towards supplying the aftermarket. We are just really good at this. I would tend to doubt very much that Boeing or Airbus would take a run at this piece of the business.

Noah Poponak

So it sounds like you would say in the next five years you don't think that strategy impacts your business?

Amin Khoury

I don't know how they add 25 billion or 50 billion of revenues by going after a company that's doing a couple of billion in revenues, I don't get it but I don't think so. I mean [Basin] has been added for how many years now, they've been added for seven or eight years and they have had an impact on other aggregators who have grown up alongside Boeing and Airbus and they are Tier 1 manufacturers. It's really not our story. I mean we have -- we started as an aftermarket business. Our original OEM businesses were with the business jet manufacturers and then to some extent the military manufacturers, so we are just in a different place than Boeing in Basin or some of our competitors are and that's the reason why we haven't been impacted and our business has continued to perform so well over all these years.

Noah Poponak

Got it. In the original equipment piece actually you guys have had some market share wins. Can you elaborate on how you do that and how much more opportunity is there in the picture?

Amin Khoury

I think we've booked something in the neighborhood of $0.5 billion and new business in 2016, $300 million of that as I remember was in the last quarter of 2016. That business is beginning -- we are just beginning to see the impact of that business now. It takes a while for the business -- new business when it comes on to work its way through the existing inventories that the customer has had and basically we get our organization in place to be able to service the customers. And so it takes a little while, but our expectation is that we see some impact from that in the second half of this year having booked the business at the end of last year and the ramp really begins in 2018 and 2019.

Are there opportunities, I mean we're out there pitching and selling every day, fortunately for us I mean our services is superior to everyone else in the industry and the gap right now is so [surpassing] because our largest competitors are having so much difficulty on the service side in terms of quality and on time delivery as well as having issues with respect to liquidity and so forth. So we are doing really well. We have got a strong balance sheet. We are known by the entire industry for the quality of and superiority of our service and with the bringing on-stream of the new facility and eliminating the multiple major warehouses that we have in the Miami area right now, I mean we've grown to the point where we've got three facilities which will be consolidated into one.

And with the new warehouse management system and inventory management system, we are expecting to have a nice impact on profitability. I will be very surprised if we don't have a return on investment which is much more rapid than Mike was talking about on an actual dynamic basis as a result of the improvement in margins coming at the facility.

Michael Senft

We can see a big difference here as well.

Noah Poponak

Okay. That's okay.

Michael Senft

I would also say that when you think about our competitive advantage, it's both operational and financial. I think in an industry where it's a 30 to 50 week lead time for many of the products that we provide to our customers, the supplier desperately needs the distributor to provide that intermediation between what he is doing and his efficiency of production loans and when the customer needs the product. At the front end of that is the clear, make-it ship-it. That's a small part of our business. So we intermediate on a real time basis very little product. We take product on and when our customers need it we sell those on the OE side.

If you don't have both the operational resources to completely integrate with and stay up with your customers as their build rates fluctuate up and down and the financial resources to go along the inventory to wait until the customer needs it, you are not going to provide the service that the customer requires. It "sounds simple." It's very complex to have this in place and to be dynamic and still driving your own business EBIT margins of 17% or better. So I think it is a great statement to our competitive advantage both in terms of the financial performance we deliver and in terms of incrementally the customers that are coming to us in what is by nature a sticky business. We are embedded with the supplier, it's a hard decision to give up that supplier and go off into the dark new world with somebody else. I think we are…

Amin Khoury

We did all the changes that we very much needed there.

Michael Senft

Absolutely. And our value proposition I think is just becoming more and more compelling to be.

Noah Poponak

Is the remaining share gain opportunity in this piece of the business equal to or larger than what you have already won in the last couple of years?

Amin Khoury

$64,000 question; we don't know. I mean we are out there working hard at it every day, but as Mike mentioned the business is very sticky. It has been many years before we actually won the amount of business that we've won last year. That was a really big deal and we are talking with a lot of customers. I think it will depend upon not only our performance but much more of the performance of the competitors, and I think as that performance deteriorates, our opportunity becomes greater.

Michael Senft

Yes.

Question-And-Answer Session

Q - Noah Poponak

I want to dig into some of the other end markets, but why don't I take a moment here to see if there are any questions from anyone in the audience. Yeah, up here in the front.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Noah Poponak

You can actually use that mic there for the transcription.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to ask a little more about the consolidation of the facilities and maybe a little bit about the software upgrade that you're talking about. Where you are status wise? Because I mean they can be disruptive. Are you using the new software in the separate facilities?

Michael Senft

We've already done that.

Amin Khoury

It's a good question. We will begin the move next month. So we are -- and the move will be phased in over time. We have -- actually we are several months ahead of schedule now. We actually have begun the investment a lot earlier than we expected. We expected the investment to happen more over 2018, we pulled it forward. The facility is -- as I said we began the move in January, we will phase it in over a period of time. We're shutting down one warehouse at a time of the major facilities that we now have and we usually do that by customers as well. So we think through which customers we are going to handle out of the new facility, what that means in terms of the movement of product from one warehouse into the new facility, which is about 0.5 million square feet of space. And I don't -- we don't anticipate any major issues. In fact if we see any issues, we will just slow down the move. But I tend to doubt that.

With respect to quantitatively, what do we expect the impact to be? I don't think we are prepared to give a number yet. But I am very sure it would be a nice improvement in operating earnings -- operating margin as a result of the consolidation into one location with everything dependent on the new warehouse management system and the inventory management system.

Michael Senft

It's going to take us most of 2018 to get this done. So you should not misinterpret the amount of time, as meaning, there are glitches to Amin's point we're just going to be extremely deliberate about.

Noah Poponak

Other questions? Yes here.

Unidentified Analyst

You are obviously a lot in airframe but engines also require a lot of consumable parts both on the OEM and aftermarket side. Is that, speaking to product line expansion, something you want to focus on in the future, why we are not?

Amin Khoury

The question is related to engines, to aircraft engines and the supportive aircraft engines, that has never been a strong suite of ours. We don't actually have the breadth of inventory required to support the engine manufacturing business. That's actually a different group of suppliers that do that. And a lot of that supply is done by the manufacturers of the engines, so GE and Pratt, and we do now support the Honeywell engines, both APUs and also the propulsion engines. We are looking at expanding into that business but haven't actually done it yet. We do not yet support Pratt or GE engines.

Noah Poponak

Any other questions?

Amin Khoury

That's going through a pretty good -- pretty big change now, I mean the turbo fan engine is going to replace I think in terms of future deliveries a lot of what's being delivered currently and that's going to be a new range of parts and pieces to support those engines. And I think it's going to accelerate. Once it does, I think there are what, there are 30 or 40 aircraft waiting for those engines as we speak. And I think it's going to be an important new change in the engine business and it's one that we are thinking about but don't yet have a reasonably solid position in.

Noah Poponak

Anyone else? Amin you mentioned earlier some encouraging signs in the military side of the business, can you elaborate on what you meant by that?

Amin Khoury

I think it's no secret that the current administration is more supportive of spending on the military. And there have been some -- there have been a number of reports about accidents at sea and helicopters down and all sorts of operational readiness issues. There have been some reports about the fact that of a fleet of aircraft, 50% of the aircraft are down, the other 50% are flying and they are cannibalizing parts from aircraft to support the fleet that is flying. That is not a sustainable position and our expectation is that there will be a very substantial increase in spending on not only new military hardware but on bringing up to readiness the hardware that's currently sitting. I think that, that is a really important opportunity. Not a big part of our business I mean the biz jet and military business in the aggregate is only 10% to 15% of our business, but at the margins our expectation is that that business is going to grow pretty substantially over the next few years.

Noah Poponak

Are you seeing that now the readiness impact into the aftermarket piece of your military business?

Amin Khoury

Yes, we no longer are seeing a decline in the manufacturing or support of military hardware, whereas that business has been declining for several years. That decline has stopped. I have -- actually in this quarter we saw some increase. I mean we're are not going to talk quantitatively about it because we haven't reported yet, but where we are currently is the biz jet business is continuing to decline but I think that ends during this year. And I think the military decline has ended and that we are beginning to see signs of improvement. In fact we don't have a decline to report this quarter.

Noah Poponak

And I believe you with your recent build out of that business have won some depot work from the army I believe. How much opportunity is there to continue to do that?

Amin Khoury

Some of the army, it's all of that -- it's the army, the navy, the air force. So the DLA is basic -- in a sense of justification buying for all of the military services and we are now basically supporting a number of depots including Corpus Christi, so we are [leveraging] Corpus Christi and we're doing a really good job. I mean which -- and earning an excellent reputation in the aftermarket -- military aftermarket business which we've already had in the commercial side of the business and that's resulting in some new wins and a pretty positive outlook. So I would say that we feel generally positive about military spending in general and our military business both OE related and aftermarket related growing beginning now.

Michael Senft

But we had -- it's interesting we had some small set aside business that we acquired, that we pro formaed out of our expectations for revenues but in fact we have held on to, because the DLA has decided that the quality of our service makes it too good for it to give up and reallocate. So we've been very pleased by that. We think it's a strong incremental endorsement of what the upside is.

Noah Poponak

You expected them to take that?

Michael Senft

Absolutely.

Noah Poponak

On the business jet market commentary how much of that is actually being seen in your business or internal studies of your…?

Amin Khoury

We're not really seeing it yet. I mean it is still…

Noah Poponak

In fact more misleading.

Amin Khoury

Right. The industry is still weak but cycles have gone up, inventories of used business jets are declining. They are down to 8% to 9% of the total now. Prices have firmed. So all the signs are in place for a turn but we haven't seen it turn.

Noah Poponak

Okay. In the energy.

Amin Khoury

In fact on the contrary it's still declining somewhat and I think that, that will end. Maybe it should be ending about now but we don't know for sure. On the military side, we can see that it has ended.

Noah Poponak

Okay.

Michael Senft

It's a great upside option for us because we have wonderful positioning with the major biz jet manufacturing companies and suppliers. So we see that as a great upside [indiscernible].

Noah Poponak

Got it. Have you won more business? You're referring to the number of new platforms coming into the market, have you won more business on those new platforms compared to older platforms, or is it hard to tell?

Amin Khoury

Well we're doing all the business on a lot of deals to have upside from that. Yeah, let's say 100% of the business which is that the new platforms are really not -- they just started. I mean just now have introduced a couple and there the demand to support those platforms is there and we're getting all the business now as we did before. A lot of the other platforms really hasn't been introduced yet. So Dassault has a couple of new airplanes, Bombardier has a couple of new airplanes, Embraer has got a new airplane, there are a number of business jet manufacturers that are in the process of introducing new airplanes but they haven't really begun to ramp up production. And as they do, you know demand for our support will grow with it.

Noah Poponak

Okay. In ESG, in the energy business, clearly that has bottomed and turned. Can you kind of walk through maybe what the customer -- your customer there did as the energy price was still falling, to what degree did they go to a point of sort of turning everything off and what are we doing now? And what are they doing today and what's the plan as they move forward? In other words, trying to understand, how much of the turn in revenue and margins you've seen is just kind of pure stabilization back to something normal if you're in the vicinity of $50 a barrel versus having customers that plan to grow again. Does that make sense?

Amin Khoury

Well I think that maybe a way to focus on the answer to that question is to think to the amount of capital spending by exploration and production companies prior to the collapse in oil and gas prices currently and then in future. So capital spending by E&P companies is probably up in the 30% range in 2017, at least 30%. The stabilization in prices of both oil and gas are encouraging them to continue spending at that pace. So as we think through 2018, some of our customers are talking about increasing their capital spending after having had a large increase this year and others are talking about continuing to spend at the rate at which they're spending now. So I think, it's more stabilization rather than the expectation for another major incremental leap in capital spending.

So I think we are at a place right now where prices are sufficiently stable to encourage the E&P companies to continue to invest and this is a result that we are seeing. So we've had significant increase in demand for both -- for the volume of our services and that has also enabled us to get some additional price and that's reflective in the dramatic improvement in our profitability or reduction in loss I should say in that business from last year to this year. To the point where we have reported positive EBITDA results on a quarterly basis, beginning I think in the second quarter of this year. And our expectation continues to be that we will report positive operating earnings before the end of this year.

So the business is growing very rapidly. It has turned. The losses are behind us. Its generating real profit now, I am talking about EBITDA, right and our expectation is for a strong year in 2018, primarily as a result of the reputation that we have developed over the last couple of years and what's happened to the competition. So the competitors, lots of moms and pops and independents have not had the balance sheet to be able to properly maintain their equipment or to replace older equipment and they have lost a lot of quality people, and their assets are not a quality asset base. We on the other hand have taken advantage of the downturn to buy assets at depressed prices to attract high quality people and we have developed a terrific reputation. We are basically perceived as maybe the or a market share leader for the services which we provide and essentially every base in which we operate.

So the business has made a nice turn. Clearly it's bottomed. Expectation for 2018 is solid. When we report in a couple of weeks, we will give some guidance with respect to the company overall and also with respect to each of the segments. And so, I think we are expecting continued solid improvement in that business on an ongoing basis.

Noah Poponak

Great. We have just one minute left on the clock up here. If there are any more questions in the audience? One of them right here.

Unidentified Analyst

Amin, just following up on the energy business, now you said you would provide more outlook for '18. But if you assume that rig count is flat for the next two years, what does the ESG business look like, margins, growth and overall profile?

Amin Khoury

While the rig count is flat, those rigs are drilling a lot more wells. And the fact of the matter is that in the shale plays the rate of decline of production is pretty rapid and they need to continue to keep drilling in order to just maintain the level of production, level on to increase, the level of production. And the combination of bringing on stream drills at uncompleted wells of which there are thousands and they are basically beginning production in those wells very rapidly together with the continued need to drill to be able to maintain production at the same level from the same sites.

Because of the rate of decline of the existing wells is such that combined with the increase in the rate of demand which is happening on a global base now and the outlook for 2018 is pretty good. So we don't expect a rapid growth in the number of rigs. We do expect very substantial growth in the amount of drilling that's done and the number of drilled but uncompleted wells that are brought on stream.

Noah Poponak

Okay. Well with that, we are out of time. But gentlemen thanks so much for coming.

Amin Khoury

Thank you.

Michael Senft

Thanks a lot.

