Applied Optoelectronics' (AAOI) Management Presents at Needham Networking & Security Conference

Great, you’re one of the more controversial ones. We think data center growth is critical and they're going to - it says on the sheet that we’re going to do a fireside, but I think that’s incorrect, we’re going to do a presentation and had a great conversation with him last time, and love to give the stage here to you.

Stefan Murry

Thank you. Wow, what an introduction, controversial, I don't know. Are we? I don’t think we’re controversial, but maybe we are. So we'll try to put a fine point on that controversy as much as we can today. So thank you all for coming. We're going to jump right into it here. I'll go through the Safe Harbor statement. I won’t read the whole thing, but obviously we will - been making some statements that may or may not end up being true and we assume no obligation to update those statements if we need to in the future, so I’ll let the rest of you read that.

So, in terms of investment highlights, as we go through the presentation, I think the ones, the things that I'd like everybody to try to keep in mind here are that we are a leading supplier of advanced optics and we'll talk a little bit about what that means throughout the presentation. We’re addressing some fast growing markets, particularly the data center market, I think those of you who are here in the audience probably recognize that the use of the public cloud and some of the shift in the way that we as people interact with the information that we generate in terms of mobile computing and storage being based in large cloud data centers certainly present some opportunities for the companies that supply the products that go into those large data centers, we’ll talk a little bit about that.

Some marquee customers by that I mean some of the very largest and recognizable public cloud hyperscale data center operators are among our customers. We have advanced proprietary manufacturing for the products that we make. Much of that manufacturing is in-house and we'll talk about that vertical integration strategy and how we think that that helps us drive both the topline growth as well as the bottom line. And as we mentioned on the last bullet point there than we do have I think very good bottom line growth metrics.

So we see ourselves as the leading provider of optical access products that enable the gigabit age. So what do we mean by that. Well first of all we're supplying fiber optic products, okay, that's the optical part. When we talk about the gigabit age, these are products that are enabling very fast connectivity to customers. And so optical access really implies that we're connecting people to their data, so we make products in our cable TV products segment for example that allow customers to connect at high speeds to the Internet and then our data center products really allow within the data center for that data to be routed out and ultimately serve back to the customers over those high speed networks.

And so the trends that are important here are really the things that we all know in our daily life, right. Our ability to access data real time to be able to upload videos and other data and download videos from the Internet, social media. All of this kind of thing drives the need for higher bandwidth connections and it also drives the need for higher speed connectivity within large data centers. And ultimately that's what's driving our growth. We've had about a 40% compound annual growth rate in revenue over the last six years and you could see that revenue contribution there. Later on we'll talk a little bit about the distribution of that revenue between our segments.

So I would imagine most of you in the audience are familiar certainly with the data center market. Within the data center market what are the things that are fundamentally driving our business? First of all, increasing size, right. So as data centers become physically large, more and more data centers need a greater amount of optical connectivity to be so fiber optics are used within data centers when speeds are too high and distances are too long for copper cables to work effectively, okay, that's the probably the number one important thing to understand.

So as speeds go higher, as we see speeds going from 1G to 10G to 40G to 100G to 200G to 400G, each one of those iterations basically means that there's a greater amount of optical connectivity versus copper, so more and more opportunities for optical vendors. There's a continuous need in these data centers to refresh, expand and replenish their infrastructure. So that's true not just in optics, but it's true in their server infrastructure, their switch infrastructure, but the optical devices also play into that same trend. So there's this ongoing rip and replace cycle that happens within these large data centers and the makers of all kinds of tier that go into the data centers but in particular the optical vendors like us see benefits from that rip and replace cycle.

On the cable television market, we see upgrades going on among the number of MSOs in North America and Europe, upgrading to newer technology like this DOCSIS 3.1. DOCSIS 3.1 is a new high-speed Internet over cable standard. And so, as the MSOs roll out new DOCSIS 3.1 technology some of the products that AAOI makes are used in that rollout. So for example head-end equipment or equipment that goes out in the field like cable TV nodes and other things are manufactured by us and those are used in these upgrade cycles.

So, there is also international opportunities, I mentioned Europe, but certainly Asia, China and other places have very active cable TV markets and strong demand for higher speed connectivity in those markets, which should drive opportunities for growth in the future. And we see continued trend towards outsourcing of design and production. So, AAOI largely in the business of manufacturing - designing and manufacturing cable TV products that are then sold by other companies. So you won’t see too much AAOI branded cable TV equipment out there, you might see equipment that’s branded by other suppliers that AAOI design and manufacture though. And so to the extent that these large companies, the cable TV business has become much more complicated than it used to be.

If you go back historically, cable TV used to be pretty much one way transmission of video, right. You took videos from your head-end and transmitted them out to your customers. With the advent of the internet connectivity and a lot of advanced services, telephony, home security, other types of things, the cable TV business has become a lot more complicated. And so the companies that manufacture cable TV equipment have increasingly looked towards suppliers that can help them add to their internal engineering resources by providing the ability to design and manufacture some of those products for them and AAOI has been a very involved in that trend for a number of years.

On telecommunications and fiber to the home, these are relatively small businesses for us, so I won't spend a whole lot of time talking about them. But in the telecommunications world, we see opportunities for 5G LTE. As those 5G networks start to get rolled out, there will be optical interconnections used between the antennas and the base stations and between the base stations and whatever backbone they're connected to. So the opportunities for optical devices that are used in those parts of the network I think are sizable.

We also see opportunities in the backroom network itself and in replacing other parts of the access networks for example Ethernet access or other areas. Again, opportunities for networking gear - optical networking gear in those applications. In fiber to the home, many of you know we have had 2.5 gigabit per second networks fiber optic upon passive optical networks deployed for a number of years. There's some evidence that those are certainly going to start to be replaced by 10 gigabit per second networks, again, to feed that need for higher bandwidth that's an opportunity for network equipment suppliers of course, but also for the optical vendors to feed into those optical networking equipment vendors for optical gear for those 10 gigabit FTTH networks.

I also think that the competition as I mentioned earlier the DOCSIS 3.1 high-speed Internet standard really enables the cable TV carriers to compete favorably with the existing 2.5 gig fiber to the home networks. And so as DOCSIS 3.1 becomes more prominent, higher speed connections are available from Comcast and Cox and others. That will also spur more investment from the telecom carriers in order to keep up with the bandwidth that’s being offered by their cable competitors. So there's kind of a virtuous cycle of investment between those two segments of our business.

So if you look at the market in data center, I think we're going to look at two trends here. Number one is, is the overall data center growth and this is some numbers that we just got from over very recently actually. I think they came out last week indicating about a 39% compound annual growth rate overall in data center transceiver revenue. And perhaps more interesting we're seeing continued strong growth of 100 gigabit Ethernet, but we also see 400 gigabit Ethernet starting to take off really more in the 2019, 2020 timeframe, but some good growth, ones that begins to happen in the 400 gig market.

The other trend that we're seeing is that the CWDM is becoming a more prominent technology. CWDM is course wavelength division multiplexing, it basically allows you to transmit 100 gigabit per second or potentially higher data rates in the future using multiple colors, multiple lambdas on a single optical fiber. So for long distance links where you have to pay for a large amount of optical fiber, a large distance of optical fiber, CWDM becomes more cost effective than the competitive technology which has got parallel single motor PSM, okay. So this transition to CWDM is being driven largely by larger physical size within the data centers. And so that's why we see CWDM becoming increasingly prominent over this period of time.

This slide kind of says what I just talked about a little bit and that there are multiple different protocols and multiple different types of transceivers that are used in various applications. But I won't go through this entire slide, but basically to summarize. What we're really saying is that the distance over which the data has to get transmitted is what sort of drives customers to decide to purchase a short reach, a parallel single mode, a CWDM module, LR-4 module or coherent module. And those are kind of ranked in order of increasing complexity and increasing distance. And so therefore increasing complexity means increasing cost, so you're really talking about cost from lowest short reach to highest coherent and the customer is always going to choose the most cost effective solution for their need, right. So if they have a long distance link, if they have a link that say 500 meters or greater than 500 meters, the two kilometers generally speaking CWDM is the appropriate solution for that type of distance.

So when you hear trends in this industry, more CWDM, less PSM, less LR-4 what have you, think distance when you think that, what is driving that is size of the data center is primarily what’s behind most of those trends. To a certain extent there's also incremental differences in the cost between those as well. So if the price differential let’s say between CWDM and PSM becomes less, then the opportunity to use more CWDM becomes more prominent, but again it's all driven by cost and it's all driven by distance.

There are some fundamental differences in the data center market compared to telecom and other parts of the optical business. And I want to emphasize a little bit of that because I think it's easy to kind of lump together all the optical markets and say, well they're all generally the same. In a lot of cases the players are very similar and so it's easy to kind of generalize. But I think there are some very structural differences between the data center business and telecom and some other parts of it, so.

Data center is characterized by fairly rapid product development cycle. So again it's being driven by that three year or four year rip and replace cycle for the equipment in the data center. So relative to telecom that's a pretty rapid cycle and it's one that existed in the data center business for quite some time. Optics is now part of that cycle just simply by the fact that the optics is being used in the data centers. It used to be when they’d rip and replace servers for example; optical companies didn't see that, right because they weren’t using optics, they were using copper cable.

Once optics becomes the connection, the interconnection between those servers, now as they rip and replace the servers and switches and other network elements, they have to rip and replace the optics as well. And so there's an opportunity for optics vendors to sell generation after generation of new optical components, but you have to keep up with the fairly rapid cycle of product development, right. Data centers also have relatively large production volume over a relatively small number of skews, a relatively small number of products. So there's less diversity in the product, but greater volume. And again that's because you're looking at optics really going into every port and switches within the data centers and I think that's a huge volume of [indiscernible].

Because of the rapid cycle and the large - the way that we tend to see large quick increases in demand as technology cycles through, having a highly integrated manufacturing process being able to do a lot of process in-house or with a very efficient supply chain becomes a benefit because it allows you to keep up with those rapid upgrade cycles. So integrated manufacturing process is good, all of those things I think really drives what AAOI has done in terms of innovating in the business model and we’ll talk a little bit about that in the next slide.

So we think that because of those differences between data center and some of the other optical markets like telecom. The optimal way is to be more vertically integrated, the optimal business model involves doing as much as you can internally. So it gives you faster time to market because you have more control over the production process, right. I mean you've got your own engineers, your own capabilities, you're not relying on somebody else to develop technology for you. It gives you cost advantage. At the end of the day, there's a certain amount of cost that has to go into building these transceiver modules.

And if you can keep the profit from multiple different operations in house as opposed to spreading it out over several companies that allows you to keep your profit margins relatively I higher than they would be otherwise. If you have this is that integrated manufacturing process I alluded to on the previous slide. That if you can integrate your process steps in an efficient manner it allows you to have very high yield in your manufacturing process. That is you are able to tailor the manufacturing steps to work together where you don't have any efficiencies in that process that affects your yield and therefore your cost, okay.

So doing the integrated manufacturing correctly, having the vertical integration that’s highly integrated allows you to keep your yields high, which directly impacts your cost and your ability to keep margins high. Flexible capacity support means, as you see cycles upgrades, surges in demand or decreases in demand, you have the ability to react very quickly to those increases or decreases in demand because you have that manufacturing in-house. Driving a supply chain, a diverse supply chain across multiple suppliers where everyone of those suppliers have to be in sync is a lot harder to do on a dime than it is a change your own internal production plan.

And so by having that flexible capacity support, for example, when we've seen rapid shifts from 40 gig to 100 gig or demand changes, we can adapt to those demand changes relatively quickly compared to a company that had to rely on a long supply chain to be able to react to those changes. And that rapid response that we have also allows us to keep our customers very happy, right. I mean let's face it, they need product and they need it at the right time and the companies that can supply that and react to their changes in demand are generally ones that are going to be the most successful.

I mean we view our customer base as some of the, let’s say, the customers that we have are among the most fast moving high-tech dynamic companies out there in the world and our ability to keep up with their pace of innovation is very important to them both in terms of keeping our manufacturing efficient, but also in terms of meeting their needs. And so having that vertical integration, having a great deal of scale in-house allows us to keep our customers happy and maintain high gross margins in the process.

So how exactly does this work? I mean here are a few examples of areas where AAOI has a high degree of differentiation. So crystal growth, so the most important device or the most important piece within these optical communication systems is typically the laser. That's the component that literally turns the electrical signals within the servers and switches into light. AAOI has an in-house manufacturing for those lasers. We use a combination of proprietary processes and there's this little bit buzzword, but we use Molecular Beam Epitaxy or MBE as well as Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition or MOCVD processes.

Again, those are proprietary processes that we use in-house to manufacture our laser diodes very efficiently because it gives us better high temperature performance and high speed performance, improves our yield, again for lower cost and it allows us to use directly modulating distributed feedback lasers or DFB for applications where many other companies need to use more expensive externally modulated lasers or electro-absorption modulator lasers or other types. That’s all a little bit techie and I'm sorry for all the buzzwords, we got a just a few minutes, so I want to make sure we have some time for Q&A. But basically having in-house lasers and good very good in-house laser manufacturing capability gives us these technological advantages.

Automation, we have spent a lot of time and effort custom designing production equipment and machinery, we have a large engineering group devoted solely to developing in-house automated production capacity. That gives us decreased cost per chip especially for testing, lower scrap rate and the ability to scale. Again, if we have a piece of equipment that’s doing an operation and we decide that we need to multiply that capacity in that particular process set, it's a lot easier to just buy a new machine or build a new machine and put it in then it is to go out and hire a bunch of people, have to train them and find them, deal with all the HR challenges that are associated with that.

So equipment automation I think is another key advantage that we have and then the assembly technology that we have. We have a robust optical platform that we've been able to leverage across multiple different data rates. So when you went from 40G to 100G, 100G to 200G. And even our 400G platform is going to have a great degree of commonality between those different data rates. So all the investments that we're making in automation and all the investments that we're making on our crystal growth and other aspects of our business, we're able to leverage those over multiple generations. So we're not having to reinvent production processes or reinvent the wheel every time the technology changes.

Again, that's good for us in terms of being early to the market with a product. That's also good for us in terms of keeping our costs low and our spend on CapEx efficient. With this vertical integration capability, a question that often comes up is well, as you move into these new markets, we talked about fiber to the home and telecom, doesn't that mean you're going to have to multiply your CapEx or multiply your R&D spend. And the answer is no. I mean it adds incrementally perhaps. But these are - these new markets that we're attacking are really based on the same fundamental capabilities that we've had, our knowledge in wafer growth, in epitaxy and packaging and subsystem equipment and design, all those play across multiple different product segments. So we're not having to go out and reinvent ourselves to move into these new markets. We're leveraging capabilities that we already have in house.

Kind of a little bit of an iChart here, I apologize for that, but this is just looking at some of the operations that we have. So in terms of the company, we have our headquarters in Houston area. We have major manufacturing sites in Ningbo, China, south of Shanghai and Taipei, Taiwan. It's worth emphasizing for us we do R&D in all three of those locations as well. We also have a small R&D facility outside of Atlanta. We believe very strongly that having R&D located close to production, okay. So it's not the case for us that we do all of our R&D here in the US and China and Taiwan are just production locations for us. They're also major R&D centers for us as well.

In terms of finances, so, we’ve mentioned earlier that we've seen fairly strong revenue growth. This is just looking kind of at an annual basis with the year-to-date growth so far this year. Most of the growth, as you can see, is coming from our datacenter segment. We've had relatively good growth in cable as well. The rest of the business has been relatively flat. The data center has really been driving the strong growth. While we have grown our top line, we also have paid a lot of attention to making sure that our operating expenses are in check. So while we've grown the top line, we haven't seen explosive growth in our operating expenses such that there's a good amount of leverage that drops over to the bottom line.

If you look just at our Q3 ’17 results, you could see our revenue was up about 27% year-over-year. Datacenter was up about 24%. Cable TV, I mentioned earlier, some of those upgrade projects, so we actually are seeing 47% year-over-year growth in the cable TV segment. Despite a relatively challenging demand environment in Q3, we still saw good expansion in our gross margin, up 1130 basis points over the same period in the prior year and that's a consequence really of a lot of the cost reduction efforts that we've undertaken over that time. As a result, our operating income was up 156%; net income was up 217% year-over-year.

Still strong healthy balance sheet, we had about 72 million in cash at the end of the year. Total assets of $439 million and working capital, about 153 million and we still continue to invest significantly in future capacity and future R&D capabilities. This is looking at our 2015 and 2016 CapEx along with the year-to-date number for 2017. So we did say in the last earnings call that we expect to spend about 75 million this year in total CapEx, which would put us higher than even our recent high in 2015 in terms of CapEx. So, we do see opportunities to continue to invest in our business.

And with that, I will probably leave it at the bullet points. I know I talked a little longer than I expected to here, but thank you for your time and I'll be glad to take any questions if we have some.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

So the question is, I’ll try to repeat it for the webcast. So the question is if there's an accelerated spend in the fourth quarter in terms of CapEx and what's that going into. Broadly speaking, it’s going into our development of 200 gig and 400 gig product. Additional in-sourcing, so part of the way that we've been able to reduce our costs on the products that we manufacture is by bringing more and more production steps -- process steps in house. So we still do outsource certain parts of that. The more we can bring in house, the lower we can make our costs. And so for investing and bringing certain of those products that we currently buy, bringing the production for those products in house and we're also investing heavily in our remote PHY products as well for the cable TV space. That's in a relatively heavy R&D spend right now.

Other questions? Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

Yeah. So the question is, given the demand environment that we're in, in our -- the CapEx investments that we're talking about, do we believe that we can maintain gross margins and, yeah, the answer is that I think we guided last quarter for gross margins that we think are sustainable between 41% and 45%. So we do -- admittedly, the bottom end of that line is a little bit below where we guided for Q4, but still I would say 41% to 45% in this industry represents a -- sustainably represents sort of a high watermark I would say for the industry and we think we can maintain those numbers.

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

Sure. So the question is, when do we see the remote PHY becoming a material sort of ramping part of the revenue. Middle part of next year is about as precise as I can say. The timing on that, it’s always one of the hardest things to predict when there's a new technology. We feel fairly confident that remote PHY is going to be a very important part of many of the MSO’s networks. So I feel good about that. I think AAOI has some very compelling products in that marketplace. So I'm reasonably confident that we can maintain or generate a reasonable market share there. The question is on timing, right, how fast -- when does it start and how fast does it ramp. That's a little fuzzy at this point, but it should definitely be sometime next year. My guess is it will probably start around Q2 or Q3 and then into Q4 start to ramp, but again there's a little bit of uncertainty about that schedule.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

So the question is the inventory that we have in our vendor managed warehouse, is it mostly 40-gig. And the answers is yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

So I think the question is, when do we think that 40-gig will, the inventory we have at 40-gig will be utilized. And the answer on that is, I think, in the first half of next year. Then the other question is, does that affect 100-gig, right? As 40-gig inventory starts to come out, does that affect the rate at which 100-gig will be deployed? I think 100-gig is -- it's definitely the future, right? I mean, it's a much more cost effective way for our customers to build and architect their data centers.

We've said for some time that we expected Q3 of 2017 to be a crossover point in terms of revenue, between our 40-gig sales and our 100-gig sales and we did in fact see that 100-gig represented 56% of our datacenter sales this quarter versus 40-gig that was 41%. And this is the first quarter that 100-gig has been higher than 40-gig. Among one 100-gig by the way, CWDM full MSA spec was our fastest growing product in that 100-gig segment. In fact, in data center overall, it was our faster growing product. So we’ve seen not only a transition to 100-gig, but a continued transition towards more CWDM and in particular for us, that’s full MSA spec CWDM product.

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

Well, we think that there are some inventory -- there's always some possibility for inventory buildup. Anytime you see a transition, if you're making a transition from one data array to one protocol to another, I mean, it's hard to get your transition plan exactly perfect when you're making those transitions, right, and so we think that there's probably some inventory that got built up in that process.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

The question is, is there a difference between CWDM and PSM in terms of how it fell off and I don't actually have that number handy, but I mean I don't think there's any long-term meaningful difference. What we do think is the CWDM for reasons I've already talked about that CWDM will continue to outpace PSM because of the larger data centers and the cost differential between CWDM and PSM starting to narrow. So we do think that there's a trend towards more CWDM. Is that consistent from quarter to quarter? Not necessarily. I mean, that's more of an overall trend, but I certainly think that that's the trend.

Other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

So the question is regarding the CapEx, is our capitalized development cost in there? The answer is generally no. I mean, if there are, and it's very small. We've had a few in the past, but I don't believe there's any in that at this point. It's pretty much equipment and that’s what we kind of break out, machinery and equipment, building and other. If you could see, it’s dominated recently by machinery and equipment and that includes R&D equipment as well as production equipment. So, you can't directly correlate CapEx just with production because there's also some R&D equipment in there, but it's both R&D equipment and production equipment that we’re talking about in that category, but there's no capitalized -- no significant capitalized development.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

So the question is, in what areas do we see the greatest emerging competitive threat and what's our plan to address that? That’s a good question. So, clearly, the datacenter business is a high profile business. I mean, the customers there are some of the most recognizable names in the world. Everybody presumably would like to have a piece of that business. So we do see that market being very competitive. We've seen that market being competitive for quite some time. I mean, this is not unique. I think what we're focused on is really two things.

Number one, maintaining our cost advantage and we talked all about how our vertical integration and all the other aspects that drive our cost advantage, maintaining that cost advantage is very important to us. In our estimation, whether there's -- our customers need three or four suppliers for their individual products, right? If there are more than three or four suppliers, they don't need that excess really. So whether there's 4 competitors or 10 competitors, kind of doesn't matter as long as we're the lowest cost supplier that can actually meet the customer's needs in terms of performance and in terms of ability to manufacture.

So maintaining the performance and ability to manufacture is very important and maintaining our low cost structure is very important. The other thing that we're doing of course is diversifying our customer base and we talked about on the call that we have 40 active qualifications ongoing right now for 100-gig and 200-gig products.

That's the kind of thing that will allow us to drive our future growth, in addition, of course to whatever growth happens among our current customer base, but drive our future growth and also allow us to have more consistent performance, let's say, even in the light of the fact that we have very large customers who themselves have ups and downs in their purchasing cycles, but the more we can diversify and cut into any one customer’s percentage, the better off we'll be in terms of predictability in the future. So those are our major stuff.

I think we're out of time if that's accurate, but we do have another question. Do I really? Okay. Good. All right.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

Okay. Fantastic. We will take some more questions.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

Yeah. So the question is on 200-gig, how big do we think the 200-gig market is and what I guess were the dynamics there. I do think 200-gig is a relatively small market. If you look at the data that we've got here, you can see it’s a few tens of millions of dollars, something like that, which overall compared to the total datacenter market, of course, that's a relatively small sliver, but it's certainly a piece of the market that I think we'd like to have.

We have some customers that we know really want those 200-gig products and so we intend to be there as a supplier to those products. As you mentioned, we did demo 200-gig. To my knowledge, I think we're the only one that had a live demo. As far as I'm aware, we're the only company that had a lot of demo of 200-gig working at OFC. And clearly, we have a number of those qualification activities that are ongoing with 200-gig products.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

So the question is, is it mostly hyperscale or mostly NEM. It’s a mix. There are some hyperscale customers who want 200-gig, but there is also a lot of enterprise and tier 2 data center operators that are also interested in 200-gig and they'll be primary purchasing through OEM.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

So the question is, one customer appears to have a back end loaded revenue stream, is that the same with all the other customers? I don't think so. There's -- we haven't seen particularly the seasonality to the data center business and we haven't necessarily seen a regular cadence of even within individual customers of kind of regular seasonal cycles or what have you. I think that overall, the nice thing about the datacenter business is that they're kind of -- different customers are kind of uncorrelated. For example, in the telecom industry, there's a kind of a well known cadence, right?

Q4, you have your price reduction discussions for the next year, pretty much all of the large telecom carriers have those discussions at about the same time. Most of those pricing takes effect in Q1 and so you typically see there's a strong seasonality in Q1 related to those pricing cycles. We don't see that in the datacenter business. We obviously have ongoing price discussions with our customers, but they occur -- they probably occur on average maybe once a year, but they're sort of randomly distributed throughout the year and it's not the same across all of our customer base. So there's less of that defined seasonality if you will.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

Well the question is so, what’s the price decline look like and how do we withstand it. So, well, I’d love to tell you the answer, I am sure our competitors or our customers would love to know what our plans are for cost reduction, so I'm not going to touch that sort of future look in cost other than to say that I think that we've had an excellent track record of being able to grow gross margins even in the face of a very price competitive environment.

I think anybody that tells you that 100-gig or for that matter even 40-gig has not been competitive in pricing, is not -- either not aware or is not telling the truth. I mean, it's been a very dynamic pricing environment. As you would expect, when you're dealing with some of the most dynamic and well known customers out there, what we can do to continue to drive that cost reduction is again continuing to in source more the parts that we currently outsource, continuing to work on the efficiency of our manufacturing process through more automation or more efficient manual steps for doing the production.

And continuing to work on optimizing the design of products too, I mean, there's a lot of work that we can do by changing the design to take advantage of newer integrated circuits or newer technology as it comes out to be able to continue to drive that cost curve down and that's what we're continuing to work on. Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

So the question is, is there a maintenance CapEx associated with just kind of drawing a modest amount of new products. I guess, I'm not really sure to answer that question. For me, maintenance CapEx is really just the CapEx that kind of keep the lights on and keep current products running. That's not that big for us. I mean, there's obviously some of that in here. I don't have a breakdown on it. But in our business, I guess the old adage, right, if you're not moving forward, you're going backwards basically, right?

I mean that is -- we have to keep investing in newer technology, otherwise, it will be obsolete pretty quickly that rapid cycle that I mentioned earlier and I mentioned that in the context of being an advantage for us, but of course if we just stayed still and didn't continue to invest, I mean, that would pretty quickly turn into a disadvantage because our competitors would leapfrog us in terms of technology.

So I guess in that sense, there is probably some level of investment that we have to make, just to keep ahead of the competition. I don't have an estimate for exactly how much that is, because it varies over time, right? But clearly, I mean, our business is going to be capital intensive for as long as we intend to be -- our major leading supplier I think. Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Stefan Murry

So the question is for the remote PHY product, are we selling through system integrators or directly to the MSOs. And the answer is similar to the rest of our cable business, we're pretty much selling through, we would call them OEMs that -- companies that have a broad array of cable TV products, we're selling through them. And the second question was what makes our products better, why would somebody want to buy one of our products versus a competitor. Our remote PHY product is based on an FPGA, field-programmable gate array.

Most of the other competitors that I'm aware of are based on ASICs and that gives us a flexibility in terms of being able to add features down the line, for example, FDX which is a digitized return pass type of technology and other feature sets that carriers are going to want or MSOs are going to want in the future, having the flexibility to add those without having to fundamentally redesign the modules or change kind of the internal architecture I think is a big selling point for us.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much.

Stefan Murry

Thank you, everyone.

