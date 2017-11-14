Edgewell Personal Care's (EPC) CEO Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference (Transcript)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference

November 14, 2017, 11:20 am ET

Executives

David Hatfield - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Dara Mohsenian

You ready, David?

David Hatfield

Yes, if you are.

Dara Mohsenian

Good morning everyone. I am Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's household products and beverage analyst. I am very pleased to welcome Edgewell to our conference with their CEO, David Hatfield as well as CFO, Sandy Sheldon. For people who are new to their story. Edgewell spun off their battery business a little more than two years ago and they are now a pure play personal care company.

So we will start out with brief remarks and an overview from David and then we will move into a fireside chat from there.

David Hatfield

All right. Very good. Thank you. yes, before going in a Q&A, I would like to briefly provide some background and some context to our strategies and our outlook for fiscal 2018. Before I do that, I want to note that we will be making forward-looking statements and that we will be presenting on non-GAAP financials.

By way of a background, for those who aren't familiar with us, Edgewell Personal Care is a pretty unique company in this industry. At $2.3 billion in sales, we are relatively small pure play personal care company and for our size, we have a relatively broad footprint competing in over 50 countries and generating over 50% of our sales outside of the U.S. We have great brands and a diversified portfolio and we are the only wet shave manufacture that can provide solutions across the full category.

In describing our results and strategies and outlook, I would like to use our strategy on a page. This lays out our medium-term financial algorithm and our portfolio objectives along the top and our three strategic pillars below, namely focusing on the fundamentals of reconfiguring into growth opportunities and freeing up resources and productivity to fuel investments into growth initiatives. We will be revisiting these throughout my comments.

In terms of results, in fiscal 2017, we gained share in two global segments, wet shave and sun and skincare. However challenging competitive conditions and the weak category performance, dampened topline growth. Nonetheless, we delivered targeted growth in operating where we grew margins 50 basis points. EPS, we grew adjusted EPS double digits and cash conversion which was over 100%. And we also over-delivered targeted savings and reinvested in innovation, ecommerce initiatives and other strategic growth initiatives.

Looking forward to fiscal 2018, our first pillar is focusing on the fundamentals, reflecting our strategies of building brands, delivering compelling innovation and providing category solutions. In fiscal 2018, we will be delivering compelling new products across all of our products segments. Over last several years, we have emphasized becoming even more consumer centric and impactful in our innovation roadmap.

We start by generating consumer insights informed by emerging trends like personalization, customization, convenience, et cetera. And we married those insights and those need states with newer technologies that are with obvious and perceptible benefits. And finally, we link product unit innovation with our underlying brand promise to strengthen brand equity and reputation. I think you will recognize these three characteristics is our fiscal 2018 innovation, which as I mentioned, spans all of our product segments.

Today, I will just touch on three of them. First, we are reimagining women's shave, making it simpler, easier and less of a chore with the introduction of Intuition f.a.b., the first bidirectional razor that safely shaves forward and back, fence the sub brand f.a.b.. This concept tested extraordinarily well in basic use generating concept scores in the top 10% in all the markets that we tested. This product innovation fits well with the Intuition brand which has been successfully built around all-in-one convenient simple shave proposition.

Secondly, we are bringing significant innovations to our Hydro 5 franchise under the Hydro sub-brand. This is based on the insight that guys have different skin types, facial contours and shaving routines. Hydrosense is the only razor with a shock absorbing handle that adjusts based on how you shave. We are introducing it with a range of three new cartridges with different skin conditioning gels designed for different skin types. So the new Hydro 5 is the only shaving system customized for your skin and your routine for a more comfortable irritation-free shave. This concept also tested are very well internationally and in the U.S. and it serves to reinforce Hydro's reputation for skincare efficacy.

Third, we are the first major sun care manufacturer to deliver on the trending less is more belief and desire among personal care consumers. We are introducing Banana Boat Simply Protect, a line of products that provides strong worry-free protection with no oxybenzone, no added oils or fragrances. This line will span our sport, kids and the babies' lines in the lotions, aerosols and sticks. So in some summary, we believe our lineup of NBD is quite compelling to consumers and is delivering value and growth to our customers' categories.

Moving to our second strategic pillar, reconfiguring our business against growth opportunities. We recognized a while ago that our world and the world of consumer products in general was changing rapidly and that growth in the future would require more than just mastery of the fundamentals. We needed to restructure and reconfigure moving dollars and people resources to new growth opportunities including ecommerce, digital and international. We have made a lot of progress over this past year, not only in the terms of the sales and share, but also in the terms of organization as we established a center of excellence for digital marketing and ecommerce.

We will continue to invest against these growth initiatives through fiscal 2018 including further solidifying our ecommerce and the digital marketing capabilities, continuing to gain share in omnichannel and pure play channels, continuing to expand our international sun care footprint and the share we are handled, building and expanding upon our Hydro Connect launches in China, Italy and Central Europe and continuing our rapid growth of our new Bulldog Skincare business and its expansion into new geographies and customers.

Our third pillar is to generate the resources and funds to fuel our growth and expand margins. Systematic cost reduction and productivity enhancements are dark key strategies in this pillar. As I mentioned, we have make terrific progress on this front, in part by launching and institutionalizing zero base spending. In fiscal year 2018, we are targeting $25 million to $30 million in ZBS savings with another $20 million in restructuring plan for 2018 and 2019. We are deep into planning to fill the funnel with further cost reductions and productivity for 2019 and beyond.

In terms of our outlook for fiscal 2018, we expect our category and competitive conditions to remain challenging. Our outlook for organic sales is you flat to slightly down for the year, as we believe the strategies I outlined today including our strong unit innovation plans for the year will allow us to largely offset expected negative category trends. We will continue to aggressively drive cost and expense savings through our ZBS and restructuring initiatives but to maintain competitiveness in this environment and sustain the investments in our growth initiatives, we are reinvesting a significant portion of the savings this year. Thus we are anticipating a more modest operating margin expansion for 2018. Our outlook for adjusted EPS is in the range of $3.80 to $4 per share and for cash conversion greater than 100% as we continue to focus on working capital.

And with that, to add some context, I would be happy to answer questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q -Dara Mohsenian

Thanks. So first I though maybe we would start off by reviewing the topline outlook. As you mentioned, in fiscal 2018 you are expecting organic sales to flat to slightly down. That does imply a pretty significant improvement versus the down 2.8% result in fiscal 2017. So can you give us more sense of what's driving the confidence there? Is it mainly the innovation that you mentioned? Or some of the other factors, particularly given you have got a challenging industry environment in both the U.S. and Europe?

David Hatfield

Yes. Thanks. When you look year-on-year, there is three main factors that help us to offset the weak category trends that you mentioned. Certainly innovation that I walked you through, by innovation that spans the full product line, much of it coming in Q2 with some with feminine care innovation coming in Q3. So that's a major bucket. Secondly, all the second pillar growth initiatives that I mentioned, anywhere from ecommerce and digital marketing, by international sun and et cetera. And then the third point is that we are raising marketing spend in support of both innovation around the world, but also those growth initiatives. That's the major factor year-on-year.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And as you think about the innovation contribution, can you put it in perspective versus a typical year or maybe versus the last few years, how much innovation you are expecting this year, either quantification or conceptually?

David Hatfield

We believe in innovation this year and view it to be stronger than normal year, let's say. And maybe put it into context, we estimate that the global wet shave category will be down about 2% and we think that based on the innovation and the growth initiatives that we mentioned we can come in flat to modestly up. So it's not a huge share again, but we will offset the overall category decline.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And then sticking the wet shave, we have obviously seen a very heightened competitive environment over the last few quarters here which looks like it will continue, to some factor in your guidance. So can you help put in perspective for us, just how severe the competitive activity is? A, maybe reviewing Dollar Shave Club and the pressure there? B, the activity you are seeing from the leader in the space in terms of price cuts? And your thoughts on, if that's something that lingers beyond fiscal 2018? Does the visibility gets better at some point? Or are these pressures more longer term in nature?

David Hatfield

Okay. Great. We see the wet shave category going under you a fundamental change as the largest competitor is going through an unprecedented reset using their estimates, taking price down by a couple hundred million dollars in the U.S. That was in the reaction to us but also certainly the Dollar Shave and the shave clubs. I think it represents a moment in the category where the old business model of continual super premium trade up has sort of hit the end of its logical days here and the leaders really hitting a major reset and treating the category more like a normal one where you have price tiers going after consumer segments and product segments all the way from opening price point to private-label to middle tier type. I would note that we have been actually going after the category like that for many years now and have flat to rising share since the spin. So we recognize that world and we are comfortable with it.

On the shave clubs side, we think we see them slowing down sequentially in the U.S. trying to broaden maybe their product line and/or moving to Europe. So to answer your question about where we see the U.S. going, it's hard to speculate but at some point I think the reset is over and everyone in a more traditional category will need to compete by bringing value in innovation and the brands in all the segments. And I see it turning back to a normal category then.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And in response to my original question around topline trajectory, you mentioned a few growth areas. Can you give us an update on the direct-to-consumer pursuit in wet shave T-mall launch in China, Hydro Connect and how those initiatives are going so far? And if they are big contributors to your topline outlook as we think about fiscal 2018?

David Hatfield

Well, they all begin small, but they are going rapidly. T-mall, I was just watching Single's Day the other day and we hit unprecedented sales levels. From what I read now, I think everyone did. It was quite a day. So T-mall's progressing well for us. Within the U.S., omnichannel pure play, we can continue to grow rapidly gaining share. I think we mentioned that we grew 45% the last year and we look for a similar growth levels next year. Direct-to-consumer, we never really got into it for major sales growth per se, but for learning and I think we have built a new center of excellence that's working hard at that, using that as a lab to learn more and more about digital marketing that's helping us to compete better within the ecommerce space. So I am pretty comfortable with all those as a whole and they are getting large enough in aggregate to mean something within the business.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And looking at the industry from a broader perspective of household products, clearly one of the concerns in the U.S. investment community has been, as brick-and-mortar retailers look to compete versus online, I mean, ecommerce and even to some extent lower priced retailers that are burgeoning in the U.S. There is a lot of pushback from a pricing perspective that you guys feel for new retailer customers and are they looking to use price as a weapon to better compete in that environment as well as push private label over time? So how much push back have you experienced from that? Is that something you worry plays out to a greater extent over time and has an impact on your business?

David Hatfield

Yes. I think that the pressure has always been there and it always feels worse this year than the last. And so I think that trend continues. Look, I can't really to speak to the broader CPG world. Some of the readthroughs sounded soft and I think we had a little bit of that and I don't know if it's just hurricanes or it's other stuff. I am not sure either. Within the categories that we compete, I think there is more interest in all the segments, down through private label and opening price point. And I would only make the point that we are positioned very well for that kind of a world. And we are used to having category conversations with our customers, talking about how they index with their shopping profile, where they are getting traffic, where they are missing conversions and how their products and the marketing plan needs to change to optimize the category and we provide all the levers from them to do so. So I think that in this age, I think that we are positioned well.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And have those conversations gotten more aggressive over the last few quarters here with the threat of e-commerce? Or would you say it's more status quo versus what you typically see?

David Hatfield

It's always tough. But I wouldn't say that the trends really bent much.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And then another big industry topic is ecommerce. Can you spend a bit of time reviewing your strategy in ecommerce, your market share compared to brick-and-mortar, margin structure of you business and how do you think that evolves over time looking out over the next few years?

David Hatfield

Well, I won't go into detail on a lot of questions. I would like to know P&G's answers and BiC's answers to those too. So I won't go too far in that. But we are committed to follow the consumer and the shopper wherever they go. Certainly our shares in the digital world are under what our brick-and-mortar are. We don't see that as a barrier. In fact, we have actually gained share in each of the last three years and we are going to continue to follow shoppers wherever they go. I think we are learning more and more about how to manage digital content, being more and more topical, picking the right media, providing the right product offerings, all those things our center of excellence is really, it's one of those things where while we were somewhat late getting there, we have been able to leapfrog learning by bringing experts in from outside. I think that we are making up ground very fast in that world.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And then your margin structure online versus offline and how that might evolve over time versus today?

David Hatfield

With each of our customers, we have a full and equal marketing offering and so I think we view it as commensurate across channels. I think there is certainly a learning curve on the supply chain within direct-to-consumer that we are working out. But that should work out over time.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And then earlier, you highlighted some of the cost savings under zero based budgeting and your restructuring program. Can you discuss post fiscal 2018? Obviously there is some savings embedded in this upcoming fiscal year in the guidance. But post 2018, how much room do you think there is left for cost-cutting? Is it sort of the programs in place that you are focused on? Or are there other initiatives that play out to a greater extent over time as you look beyond fiscal 2018?

David Hatfield

Yes. Just a couple notions on that. One, I think one of the secrets to ZBS is to turn it into a way of life and so every year is a blank page where you go looking at what you do and how you can do it better, more efficiently, et cetera. And I am confident that we are getting there to where every year we are going to find savings again. I will also say that in these tough times and in this changing world, it also forces you to look at all the areas differently and ask the questions of whether past service levels, past resource allocations make sense or if you have to change them. And I think we will be doing that. So the combination of both of those things, I am confident we are going to find significant savings beyond 2018.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And in fiscal 2018, it feels like a decent chunk of the savings will be reinvested back in the business as you think out longer-term. Is there a need to reinvest in the business or more that can drop at the bottom line? And as part of that discussion, A&P spend was down almost 10% in the back half of last fiscal year. In 2018, you mentioned a re-boost in spread. Is that something that's significant? Can you help us with some more quantification around that?

David Hatfield

Well, I think 2018, we really believe in the innovation that we have coming to market and with the competitive situation, I think we felt the need to reinvest. As you go forward and as things normalize, category maybe gets a modest growth, I think we would move back to our medium-term algorithm and A&P would probably be set in a reasonable place versus sales going forward.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. We have a few minutes left. Why don't we open up to the audience, if there are any questions. If not, I will jump back in.

Unidentified Analyst

David, when the spin happened over two years ago, the stock was $90 to $100. Now it's below $60. There is no dividend. On Wall Street, we tend to be like, this ain't working. Can you help me going forward, is there M&A optionality? Do we just get it back slowly? Obviously some of what's happened was out of your control, the Gillette and so forth, but it also bothers me when you talk about 2% decline to the category. That's just the U.S. number, right?

David Hatfield

No. That was actually global.

Unidentified Analyst

The global number is down 2%?

David Hatfield

Yes. U.S. is actually going down mid single digit through this next year. So certainly P&G has thrown a curveball. And I think that we are competing well, gaining share around the world, delivering EPS growth. So I am actually comfortable that we are competing well, we are also generating savings and are really trying to reconfigure to build the company for the medium-term. And that's kind of where my head's at and the organization. In terms of share price, we work everyday to build value and our goal remains to increase that share price.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of cash flow priorities, can you discuss the balance between repurchases versus dividend versus M&A? Is M&A a big focus here? Are there a lot of opportunities out there to potentially add value on that front?

David Hatfield

Yes. The priorities for use of the cash remain, first putting into the business to drive either innovation and brands or productivity. So that's kind of job number one. The second would be M&A. And it's an opportunistic thing. And I forgot to mention that we continue to look to fill the funnel and are looking for smart bolt-ons, particularly in the skin care, the men's grooming area, sun care, those sort of close in adjacencies. Third then is opportunistic share buybacks. And that's kind of where we are at on those.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then last, sun care has been an area with a lot of momentum for you guys over the last few years. In Q4, we saw some uncharacteristic weakness. So you comfortable that's more temporary in nature? Or are some of factors there that could depress forward growth also?

David Hatfield

I know. Look, Q4 first on, it was pretty much on our plan and we saw that come in, given the give year-on-year comp. It was a very, very large previous year comp. We ended the year right about where we wanted. And in fact, we were very proud of the year growing significantly in both U.S. and internationally. And in the U.S., growing both Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic. So we had a good year and we are happy with the innovation that we are taking into the next year. So we like sun and are pleased with our trends there.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. Well, with that, we are out of time. So thank you very much for being here and we will do the breakout in breakout room one after the lunch presentation at 1:00 PM. All right. Thanks again.

David Hatfield

Very good. Thank you.

