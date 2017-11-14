Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

For now, our storage expectations for the next 3-weeks remain bullish despite the recent weather changes.

A storage report of -13 Bcf would be compared to +34 Bcf last year and +12 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a -13 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Nov. 10.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a -13 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Nov. 10. A storage report of -13 Bcf would be compared to +34 Bcf last year and +12 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

We revised higher our storage draw expectations from -10 Bcf last Friday to -13 Bcf. Our estimate is currently 2 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report.

Natural gas prices whipsawed like crazy. Earlier in the morning, we noted to our subscribers in our exclusive NG dailies that traders were pointing to profit taking across the board for the price weakness, but after the ECMWF 12z, prices plunged.

It was quite a 180 shift from slightly colder than average to warmer than average. We noted to our subs over the weekend that ECMWF had flipped from bullish to bearish, and back to bullish and then to bearish again about 6-times. Every run produced a different result, and this worried the traders we spoke to.

In terms of total changes to our storage, we only saw 10 Bcf higher in revision. So when you couple this with fundamentals again, the price sell-off could be nearing its end.

Of course, that's also assuming weather doesn't develop into a torch pattern which is always a possibility.

For now, our storage expectations for the next 3-weeks remain bullish despite the recent weather changes.

Thanks for reading. If you would like to start receiving daily updates on natural gas fundamentals and trader commentary, sign up for HFI Research Natural Gas, a dedicated natural gas publication. We've designed it to be a must-read for natural gas traders, based on our years of research in the space and regular talks with traders in the industry. Check it out and join us today, before winter arrives!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.