New York REIT: Will The Biggest Bust Of 2017 Be A Hit For 2021?

Background

New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) has been a source of endless frustration for investors in 2017. Supported by a high-profile liquidation thesis and an underlying portfolio of prime Manhattan real estate, New York REIT was touted as a no-brainer event-driven idea for 2017. I found the story compelling, as the stock was selling below its 2014 IPO price and many highly-regarded real estate investors had come out with estimates in the $10 to $14 range. I bought into NYRT in late 2016 hoping for a quick 10% in one year's time. There were minor housekeeping items that the specialist management team can easily take care of (such as buying the rest of Worldwide Plaza), and it should be easy money from there.

The wheels started to come off of the simple thesis in May 2017, when management announced liquidation distribution estimate of $9.25. Investors were in denial at first, believing management was being conservative. The estimated value then fell to $9.21 in the second quarter release and solidified the sad reality that $10 is not coming back. But at least the stock was still trading below the liquidation value, and most investors were down at most 20%.

Management then did something puzzling for a company in liquidation. After exercising the option to increase the ownership of Worldwide Plaza to 98.8%, they turned around and sold a 48.7% stake to SL Green and RXR. Investors took this as a signal that liquidation payments will take longer than expected. The stock should have sold off but it did not, possibly due to the already large discount to (then) distribution estimate.

Patient investors were then rewarded with the ultimate letdown with the third quarter earnings release. Not only did the liquidation value drop to $7.93, but management now expects to hold Worldwide Plaza for another 4 years. Management also announced a non-discounted estimate value of $8.53 after the 4-year holding period. A $2.07 distribution was also declared concurrently (payable on November 28, 2017) with the otherwise disastrous news.

Breakdown of Current Value Estimates

The liquidation value disclosed in 3Q 2017 earnings is $7.93 per share. Because the Worldwide Plaza JV transactions (sale of 48.7% interest, mortgage refinance) took place in October, the 3Q 2017 financial statements were presented as if NYRT still owns 98.8% of Worldwide Plaza, but used the $1.725 billion transaction price to value the property. From the table above, we can see that over half of the value of the stock ($4.09, as provided by management in the earnings press release and transcript) is tied to Worldwide Plaza. The company currently holds $2.07 in cash from the WWP refinance that will be paid as dividend, with another $3.14 in proceeds expected from other property sales.

Breakdown of the Future Liquidation Value

Management expects the undiscounted total future value of distribution to be $8.52. To reconcile the $7.93 current liquidation value and the $8.52 future value, I have prepared the above worksheet. Some observations to note:

As noted in the 3Q 2017 conference call, holding WWP over 3 years will eliminate the $57 million transfer tax The biggest contributors to the increase in value between "$7.93 now" and "$8.52 in four years" are the rental receipts of $0.42 and estimated property appreciation of $0.82 A plug of $26 million in "other costs" is required to match to management's indication that "Using a $2 billion future value for Worldwide Plaza, for example, would produce a residual value of $2.19 per share." - this appears to be incremental management fees and SG&A expense due to the longer holding period The first distribution payment of $2.07 will be paid on November 28, 2017 At least another $3.14 should be distributed in early 1Q 2018 as pending sales close Post-November 2017 distribution, Worldwide Plaza's $2.61 future value estimate, according to management, stem from the following: a) $2.02 in equity, b) $0.27 increase from rental receipts, and c) $0.32 increase from expected asset appreciation.

The Investment Opportunity

Ironically, the depressed stock price and distribution is compressing value and turning NYRT into a low-risk, high potential reward play that it was promised to be. To illustrate my point, please take a look at the estimated distribution schedule below:

A buyer at the current price of $6.90 should get back 30% of his money within two weeks, followed by another 45% in a quarter, leaving net invested capital of $1.69. The fast return of capital is due to a significant portion of NYRT's property portfolio being already sold or under contract.

With the $1.69 net investment, the buyer can expect a $0.70 return of capital via distributions fairly quickly, as the rest of the non-WWP portfolio is sold off - leaving only $1 of "chips on the table" by end of 2018. If we take management's word (admittedly a tough thing to do now), investors can expect this $1 to grow into $2.61 in four years - consisting of $1.35 from current equity value of Worldwide Plaza, $0.42 from four years of rental receipt, and $0.84 from property appreciating to $2 billion. Note that for simplicity's sake, I am ignoring the time value of money for the early 2018 $0.70 distribution.

The cash flow profile is as below. Buying at the current price will result in a 23% IRR over 4 years, which will increase if more interim distributions are made, repurchases, or if the stock drops further:

Since management credibility is a concern, here is the return profile under different scenarios:

Even assuming the property breaks even for the next four years and management/SLG/RXR fail to increase property value through lease-ups, the investment would still produce a 6% IRR.

Finally, since the biggest moving piece is the final price of Worldwide Plaza, here is a sensitivity table for WWP's valuation and its relation to the final distribution and IRR (note that the table below assumes the $0.42 rental receipt will materialize):

For investors with a long-term horizon, NYRT appears to present quite a compelling return profile. Buying the stock is essentially buying one Manhattan class A building for 30% off.

The Upcoming Distribution

In the November 14 press release, the company indicated that the ex-date will be November 29, one day after the payment date. This is extremely confusing, as it appears that one must be the shareholder of record on November 20 and hold the stock through November 29 in order to receive the distribution. To be safe, those who want to ensure they receive the distribution are advised to purchase the stock on or before November 15.

As previously announced, the cash liquidating distribution will be payable on November 28, 2017, to shareholders of record on November 20, 2017. Investors should note that the ex-dividend date is set by the NYSE. Under the rules of the NYSE, when a distribution is declared in a per share amount that exceeds 25% of a company's stock price, the date on which that company's shares will begin to trade without the dividend, or ex-dividend, is the first business day following the payment date. Accordingly, the NYSE has informed the Company that it has set an ex-dividend date for the cash liquidating distribution of November 29, 2017. Consequently, if a shareholder as of the record date sells shares at any time prior to the ex-dividend date of November 29, 2017, they will not receive the cash liquidating distribution.

Conclusion

Despite the constant flow of disappointing news, NYRT stock will be largely de-risked through interim distribution payments. The stock will essentially morph into an in-the-money option on Worldwide Plaza as it converts into a liquidating trust and gets delisted. NYRT is a prime candidate for tax loss selling as a rare loser in a year of broad market ascent. There are many more sellers than buyers at this point as holding a delisted stock for 4 years is both a back-office nightmare and source of investor angst for hedge funds and mutual funds. On the retail side, investors will have trouble overlooking the sunk cost and bad history, and even if they do, many will not have the patience to long-term. At the current price, I plan to hold my shares through the distribution and accumulate more if the price dips further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.