Ensco Earnings Show Improving Conditions For The Company And Industry

On Wednesday, October 25, 2017, offshore drilling giant Ensco plc (ESV) reported its third quarter 2017 results. Admittedly, these results were not particularly impressive but that has become somewhat par for the course in recent years for companies in the offshore drilling sector. Nonetheless, there are certainly some promising things here and Ensco does appear to be fairly well positioned to weather through the current market conditions and recently improved its ability to take advantage of the coming market upturn. It will be a slow recovery however and investors should expect the company to struggle in the short term.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of those earnings. This is because these highlights serve to provide background for the remainder of the article and provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Ensco’s third quarter 2017 earnings report:

Ensco reported total third quarter 2017 revenues of $460 million. This represents a 16% decline compared to the third quarter of 2016.

The company was able to extend the maturity date of its revolving credit facility by two years, out to September 2022, significantly enhancing the company’s financial flexibility.

Ensco secured four new drillship contracts during the quarter, extending the company’s contract backlog by more than 20 rig years.

The company achieved a very impressive operational utilization rate of more than 99% across its entire fleet.

Ensco reported a net loss of $25.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, which works out to $0.08 per share. This represents a substantial decline from the $83.5 million profit that the company reported in the same quarter of 2016.

One of the first things that someone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that Ensco suffered from a fairly large year-over-year revenue decline. While this is certainly not likely to be appealing for either current or potential investors, it has been commonplace among companies in the sector as they all are struggling to weather the problems of oversupply and lack of demand. This is quite obvious when we look at the reasons for this revenue decline. The reason is that Ensco, like virtually all other drillers, had fewer rig operating days in the latest quarter than it did in the third quarter of 2016. This is due to the fact that the company had more rigs complete their respective previous contracts than had new work to begin on.

Although oil and gas companies are currently contracting rigs at a higher level than they were last year (as I explain later in this article), the overall level of new contract awards is still lower than it was a few years ago, so this is an understandable but undesirable situation. The second reason for the revenue decline is that Ensco saw its average fleetwide dayrate decline year-over-year. In the third quarter of 2017, Ensco reported an average fleetwide dayrate of $166,000, down 9.78% from the level that it held during the same period last year. This also is an understandable, if undesirable, situation due to the fact that oil and gas companies are not willing to pay dayrates as high as they were a few years ago so any new contracts that are awarded will invariably be at a lower dayrate than the new ones that the company’s rigs may be starting. Unfortunately, this may be the case for quite some time to come due to the market conditions that have persisted over the past several quarters.

Speaking of contract awards, Ensco has had considerable success securing new contracts this year. As I stated in the highlights above, Ensco has managed to secure new contracts for four of the drillships in its fleet in the third quarter of 2017 alone. The company’s impressive performance in this area continues far beyond this, however. In fact, Ensco managed to win 21% of all of the new offshore rig contracts that were awarded this year, which is substantially more than any other offshore drilling contractor.

Source: Ensco plc

This is something that should certainly appeal to an investor in the company. This is particularly true in the current market in which new rig contracts are somewhat limited and in which each has a high level of competition surrounding it. The reason for this is the way that an offshore drilling company earns its money. An offshore drilling contractor such as Ensco contracts its rigs out to an exploration and production company to perform drilling and field development work in exchange for a specified amount of money per day. In the past two years, the industry has seen a large number of drilling rigs complete work on their previous contracts that were unable to obtain a replacement contract, in which case the company that owns the rig will see its revenue from that rig fall to zero. This is obviously an undesirable situation. Fortunately though, due to its success at securing new contracts, Ensco has made an admirable effort at minimizing the revenue decline that it otherwise would have seen as its rigs came off of their respective previous contracts. In addition, the oversupplied drilling market has produced a situation in which the industry’s customers can largely choose the specific rig and rig operator that is desired. The fact that Ensco has been awarded more contracts this year than any other contractor shows the confidence that exploration and production companies have in Ensco and this should prove to be a positive thing for the company going forward.

I have seen numerous comments over the past several quarters that essentially state that one factor hindering the recovery of the offshore drilling industry is the relatively low price of oil. The overall thesis behind these statements is that it is too expensive to produce oil offshore in the current pricing environment. However, as was the case with companies operating in other comparably high-priced areas such as the various North American tight oil plays and the Canadian oil sands, the industry has made considerable progress at reducing the costs of producing oil offshore. Ensco makes note of this by including a chart that shows the approximate cost of producing oil offshore for each of its major customers.

Source: Ensco plc

As this chart shows, many offshore projects are now able to break even with oil prices at $40 per barrel or below. When we consider that oil prices have been consistently above that level even in the current environment, we see that oil can in fact be produced profitably offshore. This should prove to be a boon to the offshore drilling industry going forward as it means that producing offshore is competitive with other possible locations. With that said though, the numbers shown above are largely being achieved with dayrates at the current levels, which as I explained in a previous article (linked above) are barely above breakeven levels for the offshore contractor. Given how close offshore breakeven costs are to the current price of oil, we may need to see some improvement in oil prices before dayrates begin to improve.

As I mentioned in a recent article, the offshore drilling industry has slowly begun to recover from its downcycle that has been occurring over the past few years. Ensco noted this as well during its third quarter 2017 earnings presentation.

Source: Ensco plc

As this slide shows, the utilization rate of both floating and jack-up rigs has increased over the past year. While the scrapping of older rigs (discussed in my previous article) has certainly played a role in this, Ensco directly credits the increasing utilization rates to the fact that a greater number and not only a higher percentage of rigs are actually now operating compared to last year. This indicates that those oil and gas companies that employ drilling rigs are indeed tendering more contracts. Unfortunately though, that has not translated into significantly higher revenues.

As I discussed in the highlights, Ensco enjoyed a very impressive operational utilization of 99% across its fleet during the third quarter of 2017. This means that the company’s fleet incurred total downtime of less than 1% over the quarter. Any investor in the company should be pleased with this result because of the way that offshore rigs are compensated. An offshore drilling rig only receives dayrate for that time that it actually operates and performs drilling operations on behalf of a customer. It does not get paid for downtime incurred as a result of maintenance or repairs. Therefore, it is in the best interest of the drilling contractor to minimize the amount of downtime incurred by any given rig without neglecting its maintenance as this enables the company to both maximize its revenues and preserve the value of its assets. It is a testament to the quality of the company’s fleet that it was able to achieve such minimal downtime during the most recent quarter.

In conclusion, therefore, Ensco’s earnings results were overall quite impressive and show that the overall environment may begin to be improving for the company as well as the industry as a whole. Ensco itself is one of the strongest and most successful contractors in the industry and may be worth further research.